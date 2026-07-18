Xi Jinping Enters the AI Chat. Stunning Revelations in the Ongoing Unrestricted Warfare for Our Lives Go Unpunished

CCPxiAI

Twitter User (Ricardo) personal bio: Private content partner to finance & tech founders | $50M+ in value generated for 35+ clients | I like to share my honest thoughts, don't take it personally

His Tweet:

Xi Jinping just hijacked the rules of AI for the entire planet.



Today, Xi walked onto the stage at the World AI Conference in Shanghai. It was his FIRST time attending the event in person since it launched in 2018. Heads of state do not fly in personally for a product expo. Share The day before he spoke, 29 governments signed a founding charter. It created a brand new international body called the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO), with its permanent headquarters in Shanghai. China had spent a full year lining up the signatures. UN Secretary General sat in the audience. So did the leaders of Kazakhstan, Cambodia, and Thailand, alongside representatives from more than 100 countries. While the robots and the chips got the headlines, those 29 signatures were what really mattered.

Share

REVELATIONS: WAICO or WACKO?

China's new World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization is President Xi's clearest play yet for a parallel AI order Xi Jinping used the World AI Conference in Shanghai to announce 5,000 AI training slots for Global South countries over the next five years. A day earlier, 29 nations formally established the "World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization" (WAICO), headquartered in Shanghai and first proposed in 2025. Russia, Brazil, South Africa, Pakistan, and Indonesia are among the founding members. No Western country signed on.

This is actually very big news. More than China’s single political party (which has its radicals just like all political animals with power) seeking world domination. An ongoing desire since 1949 to be had by 2049. Or 2030…now.

But world domination is but a goal; whereas AI is both a strategic plan & tactical weapon, if deployed smartly, Unrestricted Warfare.

Alex Jones and Patrick Byrne (who studied Chinese in his college years) picked up and pushed out the Trump Administration and the AI, Datacenter-Obsessed Technopaths ongoing narrative switcheroo. That of building towards an Arizona hot war (but a dry one) with China. Those seeds planted follows upon Trump’s speech citing CCP interference via internet connections with U.S. Elections through capturing over 220 million records tied to U.S. voter information.

According to one declassified document - via WhiteHouse.gov - “A PRC (People Republic of China) Redacted provided REDACTED with requested U.S. voter data from several cities inside seven U.S. states on REDACTED 2023…” Such information gathered was done as well in 2020, citing: “Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Ohio, Michigan and North Carolina” as the locations.

Prc Us Voter Data 7 States 2023 Clean Declass Marked Redacted 455KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

[One personally downloaded a Wayne Co Michigan record from 2020 that showed thousands (14,000+) people listed by age at over 100+ left on the voter rolls.]

Wayne County Mi Elderly Voter Registration 1.65MB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

This makes those Russian efforts in 2016 seem rather pedestrian, don’t they?

2016 and 2020 Popular Vote Totals. I will spitball here: No election cycle has seen such a huge bump in totals (percentage wise - to make it apples to apples)

But this massive revelation was not all. It appears plenty in the intel community by 2019 and on through the 2020 election cycle, were glad to assist China, if only indirectly so. (Though General Mark Milley was very direct about his overtures to Chinese HIGH command. Treason with Chinese characteristics.)

China-born Rick Niu knows well and directly former CIA Dir. David Petraeus & Insurance bosses Maurice & Evan Greenberg. Gen. Milley & Rick attended a SALT Conference hosted by FTX crypto hustler & Trump’s comms director for 10 days, Anthony Scaramucci . Now Rick works where Susie Wiles did. (Mercury)

FBI DAD Nikki Floris even went so far as to quip via email she was “running a shadow government.”

Such scandalous and treason overt acts are now just another Tuesday in America.

No one pays - in high command - for their crimes against ALL the American People. We don’t perp walk these folks to the gallows. Because Trump & his inept DOJ are just sock puppets accounts for our bestie, the Middle East ally without shame: Israel. The one who prognosticated a quick Iranian war - only to get an ongoing quagmire.

Nice job, Trump! (The buck stops with him. Or Jared - since we are hearing about all the 10-12 figure deals cut across the ME to Albania. Nothing for you or me.)

The drop of the election bombshell came and went. Recent Trump admin addition and reporter John Solomon offered up a suggested PATCH (2:30) to the software (I shit you not) - so as to KEEP running The PRETTY CHEAT MACHINE.

Congress, you undoubtedly know, will form a committee and the intel community will recommend the usual “do nothing but observe better” and then blame the white guys in the countryside for a narrative shift. (FLOCK vandalism being exploited for that right now. Many of the FLOCK pushes are done without any local approval. Private companies are assisting LEOs - work around your 4th Amendment Rights - storing data, despite their protestations otherwise.)

Meanwhile, The WORLD is coming apart - into new BLOCS - as Western Elite adopt Eastern authoritarian control mechanisms over their FLOCKS of people. The ones the political leaders can no longer bamboozle; nor do such hucksters desire to improve the lives of their people.

XI crawled out of this palace to suck in legions of AI FLOCKS and tech geeks. Those that are obsessed with technology as long as it is used against someone else and/or helps them to defeat their competition. No matter the price.

Leave a comment