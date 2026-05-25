Amazon $50 deepcenter05@protonmail.com

Right now, this account still works….course it takes $35 per order to meet the free shipping requirement.

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Surprisingly, I was able to give blood recently. (I barely passed on my Blood Pressure- on a 2nd go. As I result, I just received a $20 Amazon Gift card. Woo Hoo!)

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In Other News… I had 2 interactions with 5-0

#1: So I was asleep at midnight. Woke up to flashlight in my face. So lovely. As I rolled face up in my sleeping bag, 2 cops told me they got a call - not from Ghostbusters! - but some passerby that didn’t take too kindly to me sleeping on his sidewalk (not his, actually - but the Public’s. But let us not dither on such things.) They played 20 questions with me, I got 16 right, a passing grade. I was told not to go to the Stewart Center - even though a prior 5-0 didn’t care if I did so.

#2: So at 11 pm last night, I was handing out in the Stewart Center, nearby where I did so in late 2023. Anyways, the same two cops were called after a door locker upper (a service worker I’d never seen) requested my PURDUE ID. (SHOW ME YO ID! I thought, but I had an old PURDUE ID, so I showed it.)

He call the police on me - I was inside the Stewart Center as he was locking up. He didn’t ask me to leave - mind you - he just wanted to play the good little soldier.

The cops came - ready to arrest me this time - I told them go ahead. The one who said don’t got to the Stewart Center was particularly nonplussed. I disobeyed his orders. Evidently my mea culpas were compelling, because here I type.

I ditch more than half my stuff today. I was seeing if I could make work a bike I found sitting for weeks. I had fixed the flat from an appropriation off another rusty chained, 1 -flat tire bike, bought some chain oil for $3 and know where to get free air.

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Air. I thought about that last night, after I trudged my belongings on a Walmart hand cart I had bought only recently for $20. (Cheap bearings are wearing out already. But its Walmart - a place I avoided for decades.) I went back to my prior location - the ONLY LOCATION suggested as ALLOWED for the time being.

Air, water, and land had been on my brain lately with the AI Datacenters being at the crossroads of that thinking. Rosa Koire (who died in 2021) had revealed, and it has played out tellingly so, Agenda 21/2030. The concept of all things on Earth inventoried, priced and restricted based on the decisions of just a few people (unelected, position in big banks (like the one that fucked me this last week) or other frameworks of power) under UN/World Organizational Control.

I sat at the parking lot, knowing I had barely escaped a trespass charge (and banned from all Purdue Facilities), and also being told by the cops, “Why don’t you go across the River to Lafayette? Try their services? Have you tried them?”

Why yes, I had….they didn’t expedite any new ID - Digital Prison as it would undoubtedly be - but they tried for several months. Put me on an appointment log for April 1st meet - 2 months after multiple meets. It rained hard enough that day to forgo 5 miles of walk (since I can’t get a free bus ride or a pass from LUM) in sub-50 degree weather. This was a hill I really didn’t feel the need to climb. And just when I was about to receive Medicaid submission - 4/30/2026 - if ONLY I provided my earnings history and tax returns for the last year. It was then that I bailed out.

Decided - what the HELL am I doing? (That goes back to Agenda 2030…)

But one can see what Purdue/ West Lafayette Police want - for me to go away. Be some other community’s problem. I even have attempted that - lost friends through my actions in the process.

It isn’t any better anywhere else. Not this go-around of the 4th Turning…. Unless: you have shit tons of money, build your bug-out shelter in some locale no one give as single fuck about (New Zealand seems to be chosen), OR: you are willing to become a well-kept welfare and drug-addicted NGO sponge.

(NOTE: I don’t have a drug problem or an active alcohol addiction. I don’t let myself….go….but I am a rarity. That may alter in the days and months to come…September 30, 2026 is my DDD.)

The air I breath can’t be in places where others are breathing the fresh air of roses as though their reality isn’t about to change, severely. My body can’t take up any land at public university I first had interaction with in 1985 (through a Super Saturday Chemistry Program where my Grandfather drove me down, waited for 3 hours while I did chemistry). Thereafter, 1988 - a BASIC computer course, then on to full attendance in 1990. I did more classes here at ol’ Purdue in 2000 and 2012.

But 4 decades doesn’t matter. I even told the cops that. And if I had an emergency, needing water, or a toilet, well… you shouldn’t need further explanation. The air and space I take up has to be so minimal as to be non-existent as a non-valid ID having Hobo.

The Globalists are taking the land, electricity, and water away from millions of Americans - who will pay for it in higher costs and environmental decay. This movement from one EXTREME - save the PLANET from CO2 (that which helps plants grow) - to the OTHER - we GONNA make your LAND, our LAND, for datacenters - is a crazymaking tactic that Psychopaths enjoy to no end. Their schizoid central planners - want all the ability to control and destroy all in the same breath. And it will come about unless…you do the things much harder than being imprisoned or homeless. (Something I have about 5 years total experience in now.)

Well, the good news for me is: its warmer outside and I can move about more quickly to spaces that may give me a few moments to contemplate what I can do to escape this. (If you say “a job”, ask the Graduates of 2026 how their career searches are going? They don’t have any weighty personal or work baggage - I do. And yet, they too are going to find a rough go of it ahead.)

No, I don’t need “a job”; I need a visionary person/organization that is need of a person to fulfill more than ringing up items or a phone app, or designing them a data storage warehouse (LOL), or writing prompts for an AI search.

Realize such people are much harder to find than the homeless are. America no longer produces visionaries that know themselves, and indeed, their limits as well. Instead it produces the Larry Fink-Epstein class model as the way to destroy the American Dream. Or as Carlin said: “You have to be asleep, to believe it.”

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Agenda 2030 Documentary