World 'Retirement Fund' Money Manager, Larry 'WEF' Fink
The new boss equals the old boss, but with more hair and shekels.
Link: https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1968292764426092740
His words reveal a chilling blueprint: leverage control over the retirement funds of nations (from Mexico to Japan to the UK) to position BlackRock as an indispensable "partner." Then, systematically court political candidates, not as a constituent, but as a global financier securing access and influence regardless of who wins.