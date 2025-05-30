Share DCFPRESS Post

Preface

Operation 5,000 Blue Suede Shoes

Location: Manila, Philippines

“How do we want to sell this? This time?” asked Lynchfield Bates, the special asset flown into Clark Air Force base in Pampanga.

“Bongbong is making covert land and off-shore sea deals with the Chinese, giving away parcels of Philippines while getting a cut off the action. We have some land records and photographs from their Land Management Bureau. Make some minor changes to inflammatory docs. Post up on Facebook and Tik Tok. Their version of a 50 cent army will spread it around.” Taggert replied via sat phone.

“That ought to piss off the youngsters.” Archer noted.

“It will.” Taggert in his usual assured voice.

“Why did we ever revert to Marcos again?” Archer curiosity was endless. Sometimes a benefit, sometimes an issue for the higher ups at the Agency.

Taggert thought a beat then replied over the sat from his own thinking: “Well, we haven’t had a real plan here since World War II. We got caught up with all the rest of Southeast Asia. Thanks to the French and Russians and Chinese and our endearing frenemy relationship with the Brits. Money was made off misery and death aplenty. The Philippines never seemed worth the investment of time or patience to make it something workable. So dictator it was.”

“Well, ain’t that always the case,” Archer offered.

“Yep, it typically is. Until the next administration or next crisis point requires a new puppet.” Taggert said.

Bates, who was slightly annoyed at the conversation, added: “Elder Marcos would have stayed in power if not for his crazy wife’s shoe fetish. Conspicuous consumption. Let them eat cake and all that.”

Taggert wrapped it up. “Time to make the destabilization donuts to dethrone another Marcos.”

Chapter 1

Archer Vance came in from the cold and dark after seven years deep inside the American version of The Great Game of the 21st century. While his assignments were intriguing at times, it never quite rose to the elevator pitch he’d received fourteen years ago as a junior at Purdue University. The CIA recruiter, Holden Markowitz, glamorized settings abroad; pitched the enormous potentials to protect the country in ways 10,000 soldiers or a bomber wing can’t deliver without substantial media notice. Something Markowitz stated flatly: “We don’t do publicity. We do lies. Lies that keep the world safe so Johnny can fuck Susan and their 401ks and kids can grow.” But for Archer, he was just eager to land somewhere else other than a research lab, or a corporate tower, beating project timeline targets and exceeding quarterly corporate earnings reports for the next quarter century.

During his last year of freedom from the Agency, he broke off his engagement to the only woman he trusted with his personal baggage carried as far back as he could recall. That’s what got him in the Agency – and got to him – the most, though he easily beat the Box without revealing how it lingered still inside. Most normal people spend a lifetime unloading or discarding their past, carefully or carelessly, depending on the eye of the beholder of that luggage. Archer discovered valuable tools inside when he opened the right compartment as the need arose for his assignments.

In his early 30s, his features were fairly unremarkable – looking boyish in bright light, and manlier, if the lights were set low. He could pass as either a naïve student or a wise mid-career sales director with a pretty wife and smart kids as people rarely felt the need to dig too deep on him, though he was trained and inherently skilled to lie well as all field agents are.

He didn’t come across as threatening or what people call “suspicious-looking.” “Arch” was just another face in a crowd who were more focused on themselves and their phones and their dopamine hits gathered from a fracturing world environment, intensifying and accelerating, as a hidden World War unfolded across all Humanity. Arch was a cog that either made the machinery work or grinded a vital piece of the world to a halt as the need arose.

Arch sat inside the newly renovated student Purdue Memorial Union – as he had typically over the last six weeks since arriving in August 2024. He moved into modest studio apartment, even managing to get a higher vantage point (4 floors up) where he had a direct sight line to his assignment’s apartment. Already though he detected countermeasures were in place to thwart any infrared surveillance.[i],[ii] Smart Beijing “boy”.

This domestic-borne operation was of course “illegal.” But wars are not won playing by the rules of engagement that Congress, a short-sighted (or demented) President, or a federal judge thought must be followed. Principles don’t defeat enemies; better intelligence and war skills do. But such was not Arch’s worry. He was just a tool in the kit honed at home and abroad.

His boss, Taggert James Overton, would be the one sitting before Congress (lying) if this Op went awry. “Don’t let me hear about your post-grad adventures in fucking up in the NYT,” Taggert texted just days prior. Tag was always cussing when he cared. He cared an awful lot during his 32 years nested inside The Great Game, a continuation of the battles with the Russians and the growing power of Chinese, now both maneuvering to remake the world order to hum to their own designs.

[Declassified OP: Rat & Revelation]

The co-targets were a young Chinese spy that befriended a top Purdue nanotechnologist through displays of scientific brilliance and attachment to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and their spy training.

The student spy was actually 29 years old, not 20, as his student enrollment reported. Liu Bo was a well-hidden prodigy, a new breed in the spy craft game. Groomed, conditioned and engineered, Liu was born as Yang Fu, born in Beijing, China in 1996, the year of the fire rat.[iii] His dad Jun, and his mom Baozhai, were a part of the 2nd generation of PRC engineers that came to the United States in 1991, getting close to top research scientists then at Stanford University. But after their VISAs ran, both carried back to the mainland classified genetic engineering research that comported well to the CCP/PLA’s whole-of-government to defeat the USA made up a new breed of China Man.

Liu was now on his own 3rd espionage tour in the United States, hitting Stanford, Harvard, and now, at Arch’s alma mater, Purdue. At Stanford, while only 15 in 2011, Liu Bo was still known by his birth name Yang Fu. His mathematical and physics skills were assessed by Langley as 60% genetically inherited from his gifted parents and 40% infused through a post-natal operation in 1997, moving Liu’s raw IQ north of 170. Liu came to acclaim in 2009, at 13 – winning a California math contest against a premier set of college graduate students – then under the care of his fake uncle living nearby Stanford. Liu highly impressed, garnered acclaimed, and then quick entry to Stanford as a young scholar in 2010. The Silicon Valley crowd even took notice, hoping his skills could be harnessed for profits akin to the growing promise of Elizabeth Holmes at Theranos.[iv]

Liu though was not at Stanford to perform amazing math tricks for the Americans. Dr. Yeager Boles, a military weapons expert, designed a nuclear missile and delivery system that was so stealthy and fast, the Pentagon codenamed it: “Revelation.” End times for the enemy assured.

Liu, and a young, inquisitive and seductive CCP female, Li Hua (her real name is still a misery to the CIA), both circled around Dr. Boles. Boles, who had a thing for young Chinese women, as he frequented massage parlors regularly for happy endings after his marriage blew up over the same behaviors fell for the passive and petite Li.

The PLA’s intel in California knew Boles was upset with the U.S. Pentagon. Boles, worked alongside DARPA and Northrop Grumman, had ongoing personal and project conflicts. Namely, Boles’ ego was renowned and created work environments that delayed, rather than progressed, any of his work. This was exactly what the PLA sought to exploit: his lusts, his demands, and his carelessness.

Boles fell easily into Li’s honey trap as she massaged his privates and picked both his pockets and his brains. Due to a special technique applied by Li to a pre-ejaculatory Boles, she gave her partner Liu substantial time to hack into Boles’ Stanford computer terminal. Liu accessed most of the top-secret Revelation files off a Pentagon backdoor that Boles insisted be installed. Liu found that tidbit out just days before completing the operation, in a prior ejaculatory session Boles had a swallowed a truth serum guised as sexual hallucinogen.

Liu left California by dawn the next day, trekking south by Greyhound bus to meet with Sinaloa cartel members who were awaiting his arrival outside the Arizona southern border at Nogales. Liu, at just 16 years old, was treated like a conquering king by the Mexicans. The CCP’s deposit of $50,000,000 for his safe transport through Mexico to a cargo dark flight out of Mexico City to Hong Kong had much to do with cartels exuberance. “Amigo mío! la suerte te sonríe! (My friend, luck smiles on you,” shouted the local Nogales drug lord with a toothy smile and glistening rings and chains to match.

Li Hua, after her special massage, gave Dr. Boles a sedative that put him out cold for hours. Her vanishing thereafter was likely a by-product of a secondary clean-up operation.

18 months later, a disgraced Boles’ career ended in a murderous car accident, coming home from yet another rub-and-tug. The Chinese, it was suspected, killed off the Stanford golden goose missile maker after Boles received his last happy ending on Earth. 6 weeks thereafter, in a display of power[v], and a show for the Pentagon, the CCP tested a Revelation (Qǐshì) prototype missile. Qǐshì failed in so far as it was not as stealthy as pitched; as NORAD picked it up, almost immediately, even as Qǐshì surpassed Mach 25 upon its reentry.

The secret files not retrieved were the only reason for that failure.

[End of File]

Enrolled as a transfer junior undergraduate student, Arch had assumed his own cover id: Austin Pierpont Vincent. Langley provided the adequate background to pass muster in NCIC databases. As with all federal databases, even “non-criminals” were stored inside – along with any attributes gleaned from across one’s entire lifetime. “Austin” was a fictitious cover – one of thousands built out over the decades by the Agency. These databases were presently under the thumb of the DNI and CIA directors, the latter more powerful than ever.

Common people thought the CIA lost power after the Church Commission in the 1970s. Instead, their clandestine and wetworks operations were merely defused through a massive labyrinth of alphabet agencies, alongside the State Department, to keep the people thinking its mission and power projection were under some elected nexus of control.

That was easily proven wrong again and again – just people had more overt hatred for whom the public were actually allowed to vote for compared to who they never saw on the ballot every four years. The CIA’s substantial world order mission continued on through corporations, NGOs, media, international organizations and various dark assets operating as key cut-outs and always of dubious nature. Good and evil were for the normies to contemplate at their leisure.

Normal citizens of the United States were also post-9/11 guinea pigs and fueling a massive data storage industry. All of their attributes down to details like what their report card showed from the 3rd grade were inside NSA datacenters like Bumblehive in Utah.[vi] The NSA had created (and private companies, like Palantir, added to this and exploited data for massive profits) a terrorist-hunting and predictive technology to hoover together profiles and networks of personal associations. After the 9/11 psychologically-destructive operation, that garnered public outcry and was manipulated towards warring across the Middle East for two decades, the originally-designed for foreign actors assessment platform was turned inward, domestically, under the Bush administration to build profiles on all U.S. citizens. The Bush family history could have presaged this outcome.

The administration sold the need to the FISA courts (tied to foreign surveillance, but with the domestic add-on done through 1-hop method) that were just rubber stamps under Chief Justice Roberts, a Bush appointee. Later on, SCOTUS judge Brett Kavanaugh, who worked for Bush added to the support for data hoovering from the American Public. (Kavanaugh was sold to Trump like a good-looking powerful car with a pristine title; but in reality was: a FISA muscle car without a brake pedal that ran over Constitutional protections with glee in much the same way the 2nd Amendment was slowly eroded by judges afraid of citizen uprisings over their corrupt natures. Trump’s biggest weaknesses were personnel decisions and legal expertise. And it showed up routinely against the wicked and wily Washington minions embedded for decades.)

To look the student part, Arch had cut his hair a bit shorter than his normal wavy brown thick hair. He donned a pair of stylish collegial glasses that projected slightly nerdy even though his 6’1” 205-pound toned frame didn’t show a young man who devoured textbooks or played video games. Rather, it generally showed more a liking of T-bone steaks, medium-well. He dressed college poor when appropriate, a bit scruffy, and just enough raggedy clothes to pass as just another nihilistic (or idealistic) face in the 50,000 student body crowd.

Arch was able to track Liu Bo with relative ease. Bo was working again with another Chinese gal, Fang Guo, as they routinely met up at the Stewart Center and the Memorial Union; and more importantly, their professorial target ate lunch several times per week with only Liu and Fang. Arch even bugged a close-by table, while keeping out of line of sight, this while he pretended to read a CIA history book checked out from the Undergrad Library and listened over a blue tooth.

Liu’s nanotechnologist target, Dr. Rosanna Turnbull, was a known communist sympathizer and also a high-profile “rights” activist on Purdue’s campus. Her particular specialty focused on bioweapons delivery systems, both chemically applied and nanoparticle introduced into any biologic host desired. Turnbull just won the Kabiller Prize for nanoscience breakthroughs, assuring a nearly untouchable reputation amongst her peers, which were few, and growing fewer by the day.

She had landed at Purdue in early 2021, starting up a new lab, with several Chinese and Taiwanese graduate and post-docs assisting – but none were considered immediate threats to Nat Sec. Nevertheless, dossiers were compiled at Langley and Arch had them as secondary subjects of interest.

Dr. Turnbull’s grant funding was private and internationally-based – and well-kept from public viewing – but this was allowed due to her closeness to the new president of Purdue University, Mung Chiang. A Stanford-trained electrical engineer, born and raised near Beijing, China, Chiang became the youngest President of top-50 United States University at forty-five years old. Chiang’s meteoric rise in academia circles occurred across the Bush and Obama administrations. And despite Chiang’s posting to the Office of the Science and Technology Adviser to the Secretary of State, then ran by former CIA director Mike Pompeo, Chiang was no ardent American patriot, but a keen opportunist. Chiang made the right connections from his earliest days – like all CCP operatives do. And, in American politics, which political party, took a backseat to what were top CCP and PLA connections back to Mainland China.

Nothing was 100% confirmed inside the directorate of CIA that Taggert ran and Arch was a rising star in. Thus, even the mention of Chiang as operative or sympathizer garnered pushback that came from other directorates still highly connected and “in touch” with the Bushes, Obamas, Clintons and Biden. Nevertheless, this was not their direct call – but Taggert had tons of intel and confirmation of deep CCP embeds across the country. (The Southern District of New York had multiple indictments against Chinese operatives that worked directly for the current and past governors, Hochul and Cuomo.)

Chiang’s actions mirrored other top universities across the country whose loyalties to U.S. Constitution and primary national security aims raised alarms inside Langley and even at State. But again, among a very slim minority that didn’t participate alongside the CIA 51 sabotage of President Trump during his first administration.

Chiang, for instance, conveniently allowed a rise of anti-American and Taiwan sentiments on Purdue’s campus right after Mitch Daniels presidency. This was not a change, but merely a continuation of bad policy choices at Purdue, started under Daniels, a nominal Republican and buddy to the neocon crowd. Chiang was close buddies with Senator Todd Young, a notorious war monger and routinely pliable to vote right alongside the 20 Republican Senators for more funding of anything under the sun.

Arch’s new assignment technically came under the Biden administration, but was given the lowest priority in the Agency. Taggert’s directorate classified Operation Bumblebee as a demotion to his favorite field agent and lowest priority to the CIA to hide both its importance and the meager resources attached to it.

Arch had been a bit too successful in thwarting the Philippine regime change operation – counter to the CIA under Burns direction. Arch wasn’t overtly or even directly to blame, but nonetheless, he was detailed out and immediately demoted downward for the operational failure in the removal op of Bongbong Marcos, the son of the infamous, CIA-installed kleptocrat in one Ferdinand Marcos.

Thus Arch’s assignment was to surveil and assess any threat progression and report back to Taggert on his targets, Bo and Dr. Turnbull or any escalation towards tech captures through the doctor’s lab inside the Birck Nanotechnology Center that shuttled information to the Hall of Data Science and AI just built at Purdue.

Under Biden’s administration, covert ops was a total bipolar mess of priorities and placating actions combined together. This was not unusual – but the countries involved ran in parallel with well-publicized Biden incentives garnered with the Hunter Biden laptop revelations. Who exactly ran the NATSEC shit show was anyone’s guess as plenty of malevolent actors and externalities were being courted both to keep Biden’s senile persona in place and to stymie a return to a Trump administration.

Arch noted Intel ops under William Burns were wanton of clarity based on other people’s assessments circulating around. That little vision was forthcoming was not a shock, especially weeks after Joe Biden stepped aside via an afternoon Sunday tweet in late July 2024.

Arch had just received his assignment to move to the Purdue campus. He used his prior connections to Northwest Indiana – keeping a burner laptop, cell and other personal effects and tools – in a non-descript storage unit just outside his old haunts. He surmised the numerous tightly occurring events from late June to late July was an active intelligence operation on the American Public to insert Trump and do God knows what thereafter.

He was what the top CIA people called a “theorist” that could be “swayed” because data mining and analysis was at the top of Archer’s skill set. His analysis: so far it didn’t appear to be positive. (He never dared to use his Agency laptop to search politically charged events, which were spreading into all sorts of arenas once considered relatively benign to look at just ten years prior.)

Arch’s enrollment in the Nanotechnology and AI program meant undergraduate courses that put him in close proximity to Liu. More importantly, he could assess Dr. Turnbull directly (in one class) as she was the more vital puzzle piece to properly surveil long-term. With the classes he had selected, he had good reason to be in both the Birck and Data Science building at unusual hours. This as the Purdue Police Department had been directed to roust out non-students as an uptick in homeless people scattered around campus and potentially scared the co-eds and LGBTQ communities. Chiang was building a brand – and the hobos were not a good look.

At 41, Dr. Turnbull’s research took off exponentially in the 2010s, rising inside the same schema as Dr. Jennifer Dudna out on the West Coast at UC Davis. Famed for CRISPR CAS9, which won Dudna a Nobel Prize, her techniques were seen as a panacea to the humanity’s afflictions regarding illness prevention and enhancements of those lacking normal cognitive function. Or so it was sold that way. Such was a topic broached by a fellow science traveler and World Economic Forum darling, Israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari in his book Sapiens, who mentioned George Church, a top futurist posted at Harvard that corresponded with Dudna regularly.

The Chinese adopted immediately CRISPR technology, modifying twins as fetuses to be HIV-resistant. The scientist went to CCP prison for a while, but the achievement was not denied. The Chinese could barely resist the temptation to play God immediately. Others concurred.

Turnbull’s own path sought to incorporate a more advantageous biological control across a wide swath of humanity. Genetic targeting if one wanted to permeate permanent afflictions and also stall out certain bad genetic predispositions throughout humanity. Or so it was thought amongst the intellectual elite.

Arch had his prior education in engineering to fall back on, and primer courses taught by a Langley associate. Such operations push operatives to acquire new skills as data gathered provided the key experiences to grow into a man-of-all-trades agent.

“We aren’t testing the limits of genetic engineering anymore,” Dr. Turnbull added in the robust hall for 45 eager-to-please-and-exceed-their-master students. “In fact, we are exponentially redefining how entire species will exist inside the next twenty years. From the simplest invertebrates to what is now Humankind, once-complex biology is now our slave and dances to our own creativity and complex designs. By 2045, a nearby summit will be reached – and Humanity will no longer operate off old and dusty lower brain programming. Our field is the most exciting field. Well beyond the Space race of old or the nuclear armaments annihilation game that the United States played against the mighty Soviet Union.” She said with a sly smile added to the end to those that noticed. Archer did.

“The battle of the sexes: done. The battle of the physical and longevity limits of humans: redefined. The peak of gathered information for solution sets: beyond the scope of this rudimentary course on AI and genetics.”

“Are you saying there is only two genders?” A rude student, one obsessed with the topic of genders versus sex, asked. Many were hiding the disdain rather poorly.

“The question is not whether they is only two – but how the genetics can be made to create dual purpose procreators, non-sexual beings, inverted sex, to the trans-robotic that appears human outside but is much more machine than human; and many times stronger, faster and far more logical than the imperfect 20th century model. We, in this field, are rapidly adapting off the Model T of Henry Ford mankind and creating entire car companies that will lay on the spectrum of genderkind, my dear. Color choices, arm choices, sex choices, brain choices, will be the options that are ours to include inside the fullness of the new bioengineered human package.”

“So it will be a matter of price?” A preppy guy with bow tie asked impertinently.

“That’s what capitalists will want to manage us nanotechnologists by.” Turnbull, not hiding her disdain well, but acknowledged the realities. “The drivers of this will be out of new system unlike anything you are dealing with now. These are discussions and prototyping at a different level of world management. And are nearly complete – just the rollout has to be broached in a way people can understand.”

She added quickly, “progress can’t wait for monetary systems to evolve or collapse versus the greater necessity to solve and exceed human limitations imposed by the current biological paradigm.”

Archer could feel a shiver down his spine. This woman was dangerous. And not a face in the class seem to register how dangerous. Bo was smiling intently, a slight nod of approval added, as Archer glanced for a brief moment at him.

The class came to an end. And Archer knew his assignment was not going to be surveil-and-report for very long.

Notes

