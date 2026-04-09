Who needs enemies?

Well the war machine does. The bankers and lawyers do. The intelligence agencies do, to keep on INTELING, building up Palantir and the NEON AI GOD they’ll make (ANTHROPIC, DEEP SEEK, OPENAI = The AI WARS).

Whether it costs $500 Billion, no, $750 Billion, NO! $5 TRILLLION!…Because its just money, bro, you can bet that your basic existence isn’t going to change even one little bit…for the better.

Its an Internet, Cloudy Highway to SERFDOM!

Your existence and resistance is FUTILE.

The argument doesn’t need to be made - if you see how much bullshit is being SLOPPED around about Iran, Israel, Ukraine, The Golden Age Economy, your much needed (H1-B) human replacement workers - getting benefits while you work your ass off - as you are soon, if not already, deemed: too expensive.

Not conducive to the bottom line of the bankers - and their middlemen galore.

You will even be training up the AI to replace you - all the data you feed into those systems (to “USE” AI, OR ELSE) is just building up its abilities from real-world data collection (Large Language Models).

Meanwhile… you are the guinea pigs (WEEP! WEEP!) for the AI influence operations of Israel….more than Iran - but they got them too! (See below)

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“LLM rely on neural networks”…. that’s you!

Sam Altman disagrees: Human brain is not energy-efficient (he said that regarding the human need for development time and compared that to once the AI is trained up - again - you are the helping that out that training of his OPENAI.

SAM ALTMAN: “People talk about how much energy it takes to train an AI model … But it also takes a lot of energy to train a human. It takes like 20 years of life and all of the food you eat during that time before you get smart.”

So Google’s AI (Gemini 3 as of April 2026) is either soothing your fragile ego or Sam Altman is smearing humans to SELL you on his Hellish Vision of the Future.

Or: a blend of this. I don’t have the calculations on the “energy” in Joules… but lets see what AI says, shall we: feeding that AI Neural Network as we type!

Q: How many joules of energy does a human use at 2,000 calories per day? [Leaving aside the housing and electricity and other energy usage here.]

A: A human consuming 2,000 food calories (kcal) per day uses approximately 8,368,000 joules (8.37MJ) per day. Gemini put this out as an answer to my question about a college level query:

Then you have to factor in how much does it cost to get that AI working right - the upfront investment, et.al.

THE AI WARS

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Links:

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/federal-appeals-court-allows-pentagon-designate-anthropic-supply-chain-risk

https://www.facebook.com/fossbytes/posts/iranian-military-units-are-using-ai-enhanced-satellite-imagery-from-the-chinese-/1399085205592853/

https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/iran-news/article-883883

https://abcnews.com/International/wireStory/pro-iran-groups-ai-troll-trump-control-war-131867909

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