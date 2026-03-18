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I didn’t find this nugget without a little creativity in search, but I’ll let you figure that out.

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Ellison’s Foundation can’t even type in the right amount….. it $45,733,297.⬆⬆⬆

IN CASE YOU CAN’T SEE⬇⬇⬇

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NOW, why does ELLISON take this $45 Million Donation?

Moreover, why did David Ellison get wired $32,000 from an Deutsche Bank connected Epstein Account just a few months later?

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