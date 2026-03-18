Why Did Larry Ellison's Foundation get $45M from the World's Most Notorious Pedophile?
The Lawrence Ellison Foundation Received $45M from Jeffrey Epstein's Deutsche Bank Accounts in October 2013. His son David gets a paltry $32K in 2014....????
I didn’t find this nugget without a little creativity in search, but I’ll let you figure that out.
Ellison’s Foundation can’t even type in the right amount….. it $45,733,297.⬆⬆⬆
IN CASE YOU CAN’T SEE⬇⬇⬇
NOW, why does ELLISON take this $45 Million Donation?
Moreover, why did David Ellison get wired $32,000 from an Deutsche Bank connected Epstein Account just a few months later?
How do we know this is from Epstein?
oh, the list of the scientists working on general topics kind of closely related to covid19 genetic revolution is very useful, just there are SO MANY! just wonder how many names from this file overlap with Epstein files..