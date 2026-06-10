Link: https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/these-are-jobs-highest-and-lowest-divorce-rates

Medical field, non-doctors: seems like a pattern. High stress people interaction - low quality of fixing the person quickly - burnout heavy fields.

Blue collar, low-pay: bus drivers, correctional, industrial press operations - repetitive, low-quality stimuli (annoying passengers, prisoners, production supervisors).

Hospitality: Casinos and Bartenders, money first (drugs, alcohol, night operations, perpetual opportunists in and out of their lives)

Share

Their analysis:

The Surprising Healthcare Divide

One of the ranking’s most surprising findings is that healthcare occupations appear on both sides. Physicians, surgeons, dentists, physical therapists, optometrists, and physician assistants all rank among the lowest-divorce occupations in America. Yet healthcare support roles tell a very different story. Home health aides, psychiatric aides, practical nurses, ambulance attendants, and other healthcare support workers rank among the highest-divorce occupations. The divide suggests that job conditions may matter as much as industry. Workers in healthcare can face vastly different schedules , levels of autonomy, educational requirements, and workplace pressures, even while serving similar patient populations . In other words, two people can work in healthcare and face entirely different relationship pressures depending on their role. [Physicians don’t change bed pans or deal with a person for any LONG duration unless they are unconscious on the operating table. Quality of personal interaction I believe drives this. The toxicity of human interaction has escalated.]

Lower divorce rates

Data & Non-people driven, higher paying: People that are paid well, can make their life work, because they are doing something they are valued for personally. Their on-the-job interactions are not carried home with them.

The list here is dominated by people-are-secondary in their job work. Coding, handing out meds (pharmacists), doing analysis of/on people (physicians, surgeon, optometrists, dentists) and engineers (mechanical, chemical, mining) and actuary (another non-person field).

Outlier: clergy - but why? People that are providing life advice, but their interactions are short, and mostly either: them listening to a confession, non-judgmentally; or giving a lecture tied to Biblical teachings. SO neither is non-conversational or for long durations. (JMHO.)

The best way to stay out of divorce, just spitballing here:

Have less constant human interaction (avoidance of toxic people) on your job

Paid well for a job with MEANING (evidently only 15% of peeps like their job)

Data and analytically driven, less-people driven

It appears a job/career that is highly repetitive, lacks variety, and has human interaction that is primary, and either, intense, if short, or brief & toxic daily, gets brought back to the home. An unsolved ‘human” problem that bothers them.

If money is not there either, that adds to this problem too. Making a home, without the ability to make the rent and the work stress is by human challenges (that can’t be fixed easily), not mechanical or data-driven (that can be fixed, troubleshooting - getting successful resolution is meaningful).

Anyways, that’s my opinion about this.

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/ranked-the-jobs-with-the-highest-and-lowest-divorce-rates-in-america/

Share

Leave a comment