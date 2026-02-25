Which Convicted PDF has ties to 6 POTUSes?
Short thread of 17 tweets. Twitter tagged most of the major players.
George Herbert Walker Bush - Bill Barr: CIA, White House & AG
William Jefferson Clinton - Flights to LSJ & JE imaged Clinton Foundation.
George Walker Bush - NPA arranged by DOJ during GFC shielded Clinton
Barak Hussein Obama - Kathy Ruemmler, JE’s bestie, White House Counsel
Donald John Trump - Bill Barr: AG again. Trump socialized w/Epstein 1990s.
Joseph Robinette Biden - Hunter Biden’s RSTP funded Epstein buddy Nathan Wolfe; VP under Obama. DOJ didn’t release files on Epstein.
