I recently posted on the number of people by sex that are on psychiatric medications. Older women have a substantial, although not singular, detrimental impacts to their lives through this problem of being on multiple medications that are masking a bigger problem: their dietary intakes tied to brain functionality.

From Zero Hedge, an article written by Jennifer Sweenie:

The Science of Metabolic Psychiatry

Metabolic psychiatry is an emerging field that examines how diet and inflammation affect brain energy metabolism, which in turn affects mood. The brain primarily runs on glucose, but it can also use ketones as an alternative fuel when glucose is low. “Most of the important mechanisms are not about neurotransmitters at all. It’s about ketones bypassing brain insulin resistance and improving mitochondrial health,” Dr. Matthew Bernstein, a board-certified psychiatrist and leading voice in metabolic psychiatry, told The Epoch Times.

About one-third of people with serious mental illnesses meet the criteria for metabolic syndrome [my emphasis], according to the results of one cross-sectional study, highlighting the overlap between physical and mental conditions. The overlap has prompted research into the underlying mechanisms. Emerging evidence suggests that when cells lack sufficient energy or oxygen, their mitochondria can malfunction, leading to brain inflammation and potentially affecting mental function. A preclinical study published in Cell in April found that inflammatory molecules can influence anxiety by acting on specific brain cells. A 2025 review published in Healthcare the same month suggests neuroinflammation may link psychiatric and systemic disease, though more studies are needed to clarify causality…

A clinical trial published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry found that improving insulin sensitivity alone reduced depressive symptoms in patients with treatment-resistant bipolar depression. The researchers used metformin to improve insulin resistance, suggesting that targeting metabolic dysfunction may help improve mood. Given metabolism’s role in brain function, ketogenic therapy is being explored as a potential tool. A pilot study published in Translational Psychiatry in September found that in college students with major depressive disorder and already receiving treatment, following a well‑formulated ketogenic diet for 10 to 12 weeks was associated with approximately 70 percent reductions in depression symptoms and improvements in cognition and well‑being. A review published in Current Treatment Options in Psychiatry, involving nearly 2,000 people, concluded that ketogenic diets appear safe, feasible, and effective in targeting inflammation, mitochondrial dysfunction, and metabolic dysregulation. Leave a comment

Non-Medical Opinion

So isn’t amazing that we need to eat better and lo, and behold, many of our mental and neurological problems dissipate?

So, I understand this impact fairly well. Before my recent HOBO experiences, I was eating lots of protein, peanut butter, eggs, some plant-based changes as well (tomatoes, blueberries, even an occasional spinach dish). Point is: I began feeling better with diet and workouts. (I was into heavy lifting from 2015 through 2020, even achieved some personal bests in that area, well past 45 years old. Though I injured myself on a deadlift of 390 lbs. in November 2018, age 46. That set me back about 12 months…physically.)

I had depression and ups and downs in my life from my early 20s through to 2015, when I made the decision to change my health. I can’t say I was religiously adherent to Keto Dieting, but it was a far, far cry from my time between late 2011 to early 2013, of eating nearly nothing but McDonald’s every morning…because it was cheap and I was nearly broke.

But it is far better to spend money on good food and dietary supplements (Vitamin A, D, K, Magnesium, et.al) than it is to develop brain fog, depression, reoccurring flu or cancers, forming from all the sugars in your processed meals, in my non-medical opinion.

[Note: the opinion that Psychiatry is a scam does not negate that some people are actually looking into better ways to help people mentally and spiritually. The issue is: how long before BIG PHARMA smears people that want no medications. 3…2…1…now!]

From the Zero Hedge article, one dietary mix was highlighted (below). Such diet restructuring is slightly more complicated, but that’s why I also believe we AMERICANS could REBUILD the entire Health & Wellness space - and I wrote up a business plan (in 2016-7, published in January 2020) to do just that.

A day’s diet following such a ratio might include eggs with bacon cooked in cream and butter for breakfast, a leafy green salad with chicken, avocado, and plenty of olive oil for lunch, salmon with roasted asparagus, drizzled with butter and olive oil for dinner, and a small handful of macadamia nuts or a piece of full-fat cheese if needed to maintain the ratio.

Course, there is no money in wellness for the entire Healthcare field. That’s why good nutrition and muscle-building exercises are designated as a negative stereotype by media folks. And vaccines are pushed and pumped by people that likely don’t take their shots or deliver them into anyone they love. Funny that. (The very worst people on Earth…eat the bugs, own nothing types, want all the rest of us, sick.)