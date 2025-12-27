Share

From SINGAPORE (on CNBC International):

“Dame Hannah Rothschild is a senior member of the renowned Rothschild banking dynasty, holding several positions within the family's organizations. Yet no one — not even she — knew her father, the late Lord Jacob Rothschild's succession plans until after his passing.

"When he died, there were some revelations. There was no clear 'this is exactly what I expect of you.' I've had to make up a lot of what I'm doing as I've gone along," she told CNBC's Tania Bryer.



Hannah, whose roles include serving as a board member at RIT Capital Partners and chairing philanthropic organizations such as the Rothschild Foundation and Yad Hanadiv, emphasized that she has earned her place within the family operations.

"I feel that I worked hard for it... I had to prove my worth, both inside and outside the family, so they trusted me enough to give me these roles," she said.



Watch Dame Hannah Rothschild's conversation with Tania Bryer on "CNBC Meets: Legacies."