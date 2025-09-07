Link:https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/1964511538103923183

I saw this yesterday on the Twitters. I haven’t went through all the details. Though, many others have. In Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 22, 2025, an ex-con Decarlos Brown Jr. decided (watch the video) to prep a knife behind this young Ukrainian woman, (Iryna Zarutska), who is totally unaware of her final moments on this Earth, forthcoming.

Zero Hedge reported that:

“The murderer, who was later arrested and held without bond, was career criminal Decarlos Brown Jr., a 34-year-old diagnosed with schizophrenia.”

The premeditation to randomly stab and kill someone requires the death penalty.

No mercy. No long appeals. Just quick justice to a miserable life that happened upon a foreigner (who came from a shell shocked country in Ukraine.) His mental diagnosis is irrelevant. He cannot be rehabilitated or trusted not to cause further suffering down the road while locked up, or not (as he wasn’t identified as too high a risk). His remaining chances in life ended with the brutal taking of a life.

As one account on Twitter put it:

AP? NYT? CNN? BBC? WaPo? Reuters? MSNBC? All silent. A young woman slaughtered on American soil, and the “free press” pretends it never happened.

Media Owned by Big Intel & Big AUM

One will understand why if they ponder for a bit what Glenn Beck surmised in another white board presentation on how the Intel Community (IC) of the United States (and Five Eyes) launder their intel to media chumps to stir up the appropriate political masses and AWFLs to think they are well-informed about subjects, but are actual led astray, or outright lied to about everything. The NGOs and Foundations, who garner federal grants (your tax monies) - and employ the AWFLs and Social Justice ideologs - have their self-delusions (Dunning-Kruger) that they are “the experts” on information and are serving a righteous cause. Thus, their smugness: “We are trained Marxists.” The BLM hustlers stated this aloud with a sociopathic grin while taking fat cash to get their real estate grifts on.

You are trained, alright. Just be careful what you are trained to do.

(Telling snippet From Does the USA Sponsor Revolutions: June 6, 2011)

In point of fact: these “useful idiots” are directly complicit to a host of color revolutions (CANVAS/OTPOR), destabilizing Western Civilization at present, and running the Globalist Agenda to bring in The Great Reset/Agenda 2030. Many are guilty of crimes against humanity - just like their sociopathic overlords (oligarchs of ownership, bankers, lawyers) that deploy/employ them.

Milgram rules. No lifeboats for idiots that comply to authority figures that do such evil.

And so we are also clear: I doubt Trump or any other “world leader” will do much, if anything, to halt this. The true medicine will seem worse than the disease for 90%+ of people due to the lack of will or courage and desire for non-confrontation.

It will take many many millions of us to get our minds right as to who is destroying us and the idiots they selected to make it happen.

And yes, we will have to put a halt to their desired tyranny and totalitarian technocratic takeover. It won’t be easy. And personal sacrifices will have to occur - including deaths - to remotely stop the steamrolling of your rights and liberties.

Else, one will get what U.S. Senator Tim Kaine said aloud about the how our rights don’t come naturally from our creator, God, but are granted by government. (Or listen to this cocksucker (Ireland Labour Party goon Aodhan O’Riordan) tell you about the future of driving, as it will be, soon enough: PAPERS PLEASE!)

As a once moderate Democrat (I never believed in the right to an abortion, wasn’t too keen on all the welfare programs either, and was never for the War Machine) from the 1990s, I once had some interest in what the Chris Matthews and Tom Brokaws of the media propaganda world were saying daily. But the best thing one ever did: stop watching ALL TV (local and national) from 2011 through to 2016. And that has continued on to the present day.

Serendipitously, the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act was passed in 2012, and the media whores couldn’t resist pushing lies and disinformation on the American Public. This as their print and online media empires were being crushed by competition from independent, small-timers that provided better content, more analysis, humor and entertainment in their no-frills, small-production video posts on YouTube and other burgeoning platforms (like Odysee, Bitchute, Rumble).

The behemoths of the 20th Century Media alongside their new buddies like YouTube (which then started censoring channels in earnest in the mid-2010s), were both financially incentivized and threatened to stop inconvenient information from landing in the hands of the common man: John Q. Public. The reasons for this weren’t all known at the time. But likely, the monetary collapse (fiat end cycle), genetics eureka (CRISPR CAS 9) and technocratic impulses (surveillance and control through drones and robots) congealed for the most powerful. So they moved forward with their agenda cooked up by the Malthusian-minded, using climate change and overpopulation fears to guide the sheep to the slaughter. Other minor reasons: who were the loudest people in sheep-land.

With a new NATO war, the toppling of Ukraine’s government in late February 2014 through the U.S. State Department, then led by Victoria Nuland and her color revolution cronies from Congress to George Soros, our country entered into a “war state” - but barely knew anything about it. Our U.S. media is so mind boggling owned - even when they knew how corrupt various US actions/actors were - they hid them from their sheeple audiences. The Bidens, as we all know, by now, were the weakest link.

And so, all the U.S./Western Civilization policies on policing crime, city management, unvetted-migration to-invasion-level-entry, foreign policy, peace negotiations, debt management, energy, environment, executive authority (the unitary theory), healthcare policies, transgenderism, education, parenting, lobbying forces (AIPAC, Qatar, et. al.) and so forth, are all operated by a pernicious group of bureaucrats that are backstopped by their cozy connections to unelected bankers, lobbyists, law firms, and the corporations that meet up to divvy up the world pie amongst themselves.

Thus, the WEF/Davos is not a bug; its a feature. As is the United Nations. The WHO and all other supra-governmental organizations (European Union, ASEAN, Shanghai Cooperative) that have no accountability, but have big ideas, and surprisingly little-to-no understanding of any of the problems of mankind down at the local levels. But of course, that is exactly the way they envisioned it - no responsibility either for failures, but all the benefits of draining the lower and middle classes of their monies, time, and energies.

Can’t have 21st century serfs owning things. They told us that: “You will own nothing…”

As someone has said, “Stress is the number one killer of humans.”

