Revelations about how ill prepared for any long-term naval operation (leaving aside usage of hyper-sonics and other modern detect-and-destroy tools):

A Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk helicopter and a Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighter jet crashed about 30 minutes apart on Sunday while operating from the carrier USS Nimitz in the South China Sea. All personnel survived. Trump told reporters, “They think it might be bad fuel.”

Our CCP friends (I’m joking) couldn’t help but see an opportunity to demoralize:

John A Konrad V tweeted this information:

Not confirmed yet — but if true, this is a much bigger problem than if it was sabotage or poor flight training. Some of us (especially @mercoglianos and yet to be confirmed US Merchant Marine Commandant Steve Carmel) have been warning about for years: The U.S. Navy and Air Force are dangerously dependent on foreign-flagged tankers for our aviation fuel supply. And those ships can’t be trusted to deliver contamination free fuel. We only have 10 U.S.-flag ships in the Tanker Security Program. Ten. And one is out of service after being rammed by a Russian ship captain. And after the Biden administration shut down the Red Hill fuel reserve in Hawaii (because the Navy replaced steel pipes with Home Depot grade PVC and they leaked fuel into the drinking water and poisoned children) — we no longer have the massive strategic storage buffer that backed our fleet and Pacific operations for generations. Bottom line: When we rely on foreign refineries, foreign pipelines and foreign tankers for fuel and we remove our strategic reserves, we don’t have “energy security.” We have energy hope. Share And hope is not a maritime strategy. And it’s not even a “maritime” problem. It’s a single point of failure that all services - but especially the USAF - is facing. Leave a comment

My Quick Opinion:

People in DC are responsible for the lack of understanding what it would take to fight well in a new warfare paradigm on the seas. We spent a quarter century pounding on 19-20th century capable Muslims (in Centcom) with little actual chance they could do any level of coordination of action to challenge our hegemony while using expensive legacy weapons/weapon systems.

Meanwhile, wasteful spending, deep corruption, top brass stupidity and a lack of foresight has the U.S. Naval and Air assets at the mercy of enemies or “trade rivals” (that have known these problems exist) and are awaiting the right day to engage their master stroke of strategy and shut down the American Empire.