WEF/BLACKROCK Larry Fink: Drone Warfare Domestically for Security - Like Palantir!

Quotes of the day:
I am cool with the AI and robots as long as I get to do my passions and actually feel like I am valued (money + living).
Pretty sure everyone is with me on this. The only part I object to is all of the money and power at the top.
Open Source and Local!
To which the Karl Marx Socialist responds:
We all want that but what you just described is not the reality under our capitalist system and it will never be. AI is being used to further widen the wealth gap and will ultimately be used to replace us. What you’re describing is how AI could be under a socialist system.
[Uses Patreon!]
Solution is always more socialism…(course the Capitalists, he abhors, are nothing of the sort.)
The billionaires sponge off government contracts - your tax dollars. Some do build up to the wealth naturally - but intel, law firms, bankers will control that size of the growth (financing/capital, regulations/enforcement, sabotage and intellectual property theft, scandals, plants to create havoc, et. al.)
If you want to be VALUED, you would want minimal government and governance (never will get the ideal utopia) and low, or no taxes. (Create revenues off trade imports - usage fees (roads/ports/air transport/data) - link your economy to a stable non-fiat monetary system.)
But the wars over land, resources, hustles and cons can’t occur “successfully” without FIAT currency, burdensome taxes, and a population designed to be expendable…and stuck thinking magic is going to happen.