“People have to be fooled into wars.” – Julian Assange, investigative journalist and falsely imprisoned for a decade for it

“Fool me once…won’t get fooled again.” – President George W. Bush, Warmonger and noted neocon war criminal

Share

How people ever believe prosperity comes after a bloody war where sons and daughters and fathers and wives die directly, and now, mostly, in indirect assaults, by the city full, one will never know; but the elite believe mightily in the value proposition of wars. One knows of people that call themselves the winners of the prior iterations of such wars, that will say aloud: “we fought a righteous battle against…[name the loser] who were heathens, godless, and absolutely evil.”

Anyone who happens to be less than full-throated in support of killing off those above heathens (that’s gots what’s coming to them) is considered a traitor. (But if I, this writer, properly ID the problem’s source: I am considered a radical (or revolutionary) and danger to those that prosper most, from doing the least, in any such wars.)

These “offensive” wars are not without near-permanent casualties to individual liberties, common sense, and that of: debating the merits of such an honorable fight and Constitutional authority to confirm that debate concluded in a legislative and executive in agreement. But those latter two ideas (debate and approval) go out the door once the War Propaganda Machine digs in hard on those baby killers or “babies on bayonets.”

Bayonets, Bankers & Intel

General Smedley Butler labeled all wars, Bankers’ Wars. These entities, and their closely partnering law firms and intel people, make trillion-dollar finance deals (in today’s dollars) to keep the death machine humming along without a single perturbation. Unless of course the American people decided to elect Donald Trump, in the wildest hopes, he’ll not give in to the entities that love the taste of death; and asks for seconds and thirds of it: The Pentagon, and their co-brethren, The CIA. [Dulles]

The Craft of Intelligence by Allen W Dulles

War, War, More War!

The current struggle faced is to shut down Neocon War #1 in Ukraine and Neocon Persian War #2 in Iran before these consume all the personal and political capital of Trump along with the United States of America’s dying moral authority to continue to play at: “a rules-based international order.” As it were, in the first war, one has our NATO/European/British “friends” backstopping the little-cocaine-and-piano-playing-with-his-pecker dictator Zelenskyy come-hell-and-every-last-dead-Ukrainian, if such a war continues on to the forgone conclusion.

Buy me a coffee!

[ People: you don’t want what is behind Putin. To quote a Dubba Bush favorite band: “MEET the NEW BOSS. SAME as the OLD BOSS. [ Or MUCH WORSE!]”

War #2 is just steamrolling on after nearly 2 years of a slow-boil had in the Middle East (mixed metaphor?) from the southern tip of the Red Sea to the shattered nation-state of Syria. The October 7th attack gave the crisis-meet-opportunity, political lifeline to the Netanyahu regime and made certain escalation was forthcoming when Trump took over the reins from the auto-pilot-and-pen-weary Biden. And well, that has occurred like Pentagon clockwork and CIA wet works.

Leave a comment

The only thing predictable lately is: war is a brewing somewhere else, if the current conflicts are not killing enough, or scaring the people into supporting MORE WAR, not less. With the Iranians known backing of Hamas, Houthis hypersonic tosses at U.S. carrier battle groups and Israel’s cleansing of the Hamas stronghold in Palestine – the meaning here is not lost on those that remember the language ticks of World Wars past – escalation into a well-defined World War III, is assured, as these events are inter-related; and involved substantially the same parties (US, NATO, Russia, China are using proxy countries to reshape world maps, monetary systems, and trade/supply chains).

The genesis of Neocon War #3 is thought to be Taiwan-centric. But one suspects an intermediary stepping stone will now happen, before this key chess maneuver brings on the 2030 phase-in of the new multi-polar international world order (or chaos), depending on one’s point of view, and benefits received from adopting it.

Trump did angle for a new Iranian deal on nuclear development to assist on energy (not weapons), but neither side trusted the other in the slightest after Trump’s prior killing of the JCPOA with Iran. Israel most certainly inputted their latest intelligence – the same INTEL that missed 1 year of Hamas training to attack them on October 7th - that Iran has readied further nuclear bomb-making moves without any more nuke-teasing from the Trump administration.

Lastly, to remind people, the Iranian mullahs/leaders call Israel, Little Satan; and the U.S., the Big Satan. Always a good place to start – knowing how each other feels about one’s politicians, or maybe, its culture as well. One can never completely tell. As the beauty of the elite system is to keep the common population from constructive dialog that could be beneficial to avert all their war mongering.

To be fair: The Iranians have some legitimate right to be highly pissed going back to the same sort of intrigue that was linked above in the Harrimans to the Bushes onto the Nazis. In the Iranian affair, FDR’s cousin Kermit Roosevelt through Operation Ajax, set into motion a long history of mistrust. Iran’s regime has little reason to expect any better results, some 70 plus years later. But that is an excuse too.

[Most of the Middle East wants this shit to stop. A rich Arab is a happy Arab.]

What is uniquely curious is: How the British Empire escapes discussion going back to the U.S. Civil War in their hidden hand/machinations behind ALL these wars, Civil, Color Revolutions, Coups, and World arcing.

[Trump can blame the Brits for the 2016 Russia Russia Russia. Its that deep.]

Buy me a coffee!

PayPal

The point of all this: Why do we pretend these are nothing but arrogant elites reshaping the map off the backs of the most politically and theologically naïve folks? How the Global Elite – some call them The Swarm – play all us lesser folks for suckers.

How these conflicts are always to deflect from social problems unaddressed and to induce fear of a hidden or external enemy – so one will fight someone else (just as fearful and propagandized), 10,000 miles away – all just to maintain the ROI of the banking sector, who are set up nicely in 1000-foot high rises across the world while overlooking the ants that he (or she) sees as underperforming assets and permanent liabilities. Also viewing, the ants or, “the normie numbskull”, drinking up all the war propaganda liquor from MSNBC to FOX NEWS or wherever else there is a billionaire tax write-off in play: to be the future useful statistic of a global war were the only the smart move is NOT to PLAY. [Almost Malthusian…don’t you think?]

If these Masturbaters of the Universe spent more time creating plans to build a country’s infrastructure, energy mastery and critical thinking education from sound money, instead of fiat fantasy, and could do it in a relatively boring manner called, “slow progress with actual cheaper solutions”, Humanity might stand a chance to survive for another Millennia.

But as it appears, at the present, we might get the SUM of ALL FEARS – yeah, another work of fiction (predictive programming) – but fast becoming a potential fact.

Leave a comment