Not gonna bore you with details. That’s what the book is for! I can’t tag everyone that stops in - But I just went back over my recent history; and those I either reference in acknowledgements or cited somewhere inside.

Only 2,348 citations in a 542-page book. This book could be double the length.

Up at Amazon! Kinda Replica

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DTJHL4BK

Volumes II, III, IV and V are envisioned. Volume II - half in the can.

[Note: please read my acknowledgements with care.]

Take What Is Useful. Discard What is Useless. Add that which is your own. - Bruce Lee & others said similar things.

Anyways, the book will be up at Amazon very soon - its in review as paperback and Kindle replica (non-flowable PDF). Kindle Create works well with no pictures or charts. This book has both.

The content is fresh right up to January 20th, including links and the presidential pardons that Joe gave out like lollypops to bratty psychopaths.

