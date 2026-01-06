DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KW NORTON's avatar
KW NORTON
1d

Ugh! It isn't looking that great for the world economy. But then we wouldn't expect to have a globalist coup & mass genocide attempt without costs. @Jason Powers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture