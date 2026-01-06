Venezuela Resources & Silver Tops $81/OZ!
Bankers are grinding their hands together. Pay attention to FED Repo operations in 2026!
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-slaps-export-controls-japan-dual-use-items-rare-earths-could-impact
https://tradingeconomics.com/commodity/silver
Monitor this —- does it began to top 2019 Operations?
https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/desk-operations/repo
Ugh! It isn't looking that great for the world economy. But then we wouldn't expect to have a globalist coup & mass genocide attempt without costs. @Jason Powers