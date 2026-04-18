Ungovernability: Fighting for SurvivalYou never know. But have to learn the lesson and apply it. Take a self-defense course.Jason PowersApr 18, 202611ShareBoth educational and entertaining.Share11SharePrevious
GREAT! Thank You! Took it many, many years back, but reminder is always great, in particular while not practicing it entire life afterwards! The only thing is, I do not buy you can overpower BLACK BELT... I depends on who is at play here... It sounds like 'we won the war with Iran', said by Trump, who does not know what is he saying, anymore.