DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

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mejbcart
10hEdited

GREAT! Thank You! Took it many, many years back, but reminder is always great, in particular while not practicing it entire life afterwards! The only thing is, I do not buy you can overpower BLACK BELT... I depends on who is at play here... It sounds like 'we won the war with Iran', said by Trump, who does not know what is he saying, anymore.

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