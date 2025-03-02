Share

Our British Cousins are at it - yet again. Never ones to give up on controlling the world, or attempting to get the United States into another colossal mess and worldwide war, the British punks, led by PM Keir Starmer and King Charles, were highly active just days before Trump came into office, signing a 100-year deal with Ukraine.

Evidently, the Brits and Europe saw what I did, regarding Ukraine - a potential to create economic and trading stability - except I wanted to do it with Russia jointly - to break them away from CHINA, a much greater military and economic threat to the United States. (Bring Russia in. Western Europe out. China down.)

I wrote up this plan many months ago - sent the basic outline of it to various incoming U.S. administration leaders, knowing full well it would never be seen by any of them. I DID NOT see any place at the table for Dragon Ball Cocaine Z or our European backstabbers, particularly the WEF Stooges in Western Europe. There ONLY place would be to guard a demilitarized Ukraine with about 20-30 thousand troops. (As NEOCON psychopath Victoria Nuland said: “Fuck the EU.” On that ONE POINT, I agree with her.)

In the Brits’ plan, the United Kingdom wants the U.S. Military to do all the heavy lifting (with NATO) while they garner all the benefits.

In this agreement, Russia is mentioned 15 times. British - 7 times. United Kingdom - 3 times. Europe - 4 times. Ukraine - 121 times. NATO - 10 times. America or US - none. But rest assured, the U.S. military is the security guarantee (NATO) because the Brits can’t provide anything but blather and miniscule nuclear deterrence. Here’s where that clause is first visible:

At 1:15, Starmer says: “This effort must have strong U.S. backing.”

That my friends is a POISON PILL.

OPINION

Our European cousins are crafty in making ALL their PROBLEMS, the U.S.’s problems. And the PROBLEM is: many Washington, D.C. minions believe just like the Europe does that demonizing “Russia, Russia, Russia” is a better course of action - for the military and monetary grift - than working with them ever.

For the KGB Putin-phobes or Russophobes, what is it going to take to clear out that Cold War and overwrought stupidity? Remember : Putin didn’t even run Russia until AFTER NATO moved East in March 1999. Putin took control of Russia (after Boris Yeltsin resigned), New Year’s Eve 1999.

Who is more likely to be a long-term ally and actually help solve a host of international issues, Russia or China? Which country is more aligned culturally to US? Why is Russia more maligned even as China is attempting to gain world hegemony? (CCP actions: quest for reunification with Taiwan, claiming Philippines territorial waters, threatening Australia, signing a deal in the Cook Islands, infiltrating Canada to impact policy deeply, and using Mexican cartels to move fentanyl throughout the U.S., killing thousands of US Citizens, and laundering the proceeds in Flushing, New York and Toronto, Canada.)

Moreover, if I one wants to be divorced of any conflicts, the United States better work on hemispheric security; and leave WORLD POLICING aside for a moment. At some point down the road, the US will need to battle both the Europeans and Chinese (who are aligned more often than not - World Economic Forum reflect this.) Both those configured entities want Techno-feudalism and no rights for their people.

Russia is no bastion of freedom, per say. But the EU is now far more aggressively pushing all their cultures towards a hellscape of authoritarian rule - a Chinese model of control. The UK police are arresting people for their social media and harassing people for their praying habits. (And many a stupid Stasi neighbors are assisting in this nonsense across Britain and Europe. People that make Gladys Kravitz look remotely sane,)

Mainly because: the populations have ZERO WEAPONS to fight back.

That is what barely keeps the U.S. Citizens free at all. Anyone telling you otherwise - is a utter fool or a propagandist for the INTEL-MEDIA complex. Even Trump better start talking much better about our 2nd amendment. He’s gonna need millions of Americans to be fighters against all sorts of chaos coming.

AND IT IS COMING….the escalation ladder of conflict is going to require people to become vigilant and focused on survival and defense.

The U.S. had best take this opportunity to decouple from our Western NATO allies. These folks will betray you and smile. They want to sucker the U.S. into another world war over the corrupt Ukraine that US/UK neocons and so-called Western liberals are now so enamored with Dragon Ball. Why?

Because it hides their crimes. It shifts the focus off their ineptitudes in running their countries. It makes Russia the scapegoat while ignoring the numerous times (our U.S. Agencies) ginned up Neo-Nazis to believe in a Fool’s Errand: the destruction of Russia and Vladimir Putin.

