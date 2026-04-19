DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
5h

Jason,

so you have a PO box one could send you over something..?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jason Powers and others
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
35m

one more remark, with every single hour, we are nearer a total economic collapse, in which all these pigs of course participate... Just I'm missing one more, the master of all, raging the current war and ruining every single try of finally making peace without using weapons and sacrifying human blood.... Just hope you know whom I mean.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture