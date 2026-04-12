Transparency

Seems obvious when you think about it for a bit, right? But first, let’s define what it is NOT. Transparency is not state-sponsored video surveillance, 24-7 bank monitoring, spending and social controls, internet search reviews by your busy body boss or the NSA/FBI/CIA/MI5/6/Palantir through Big Tech’s data hoovering to build out their predictive profiles for your entire human existence.[i] Why do I qualify this immediately? Because those technologies and ideas are for the Serfs – me and you. (It is not grammar Sunday.) We are evolving rapidly towards a technocratic porno. Where every “bit” of data generated – is stored, cataloged and then fueled into AI models (remember those 2000s mortgage models designed by unemployed Cold War physicists? I do[ii]) and leveraged by the State (entrenched bureaucrats, deep inside every crevasse that is the labyrinth called Government) to garner ultimate behavioral control predicated on “predictive outcomes” from applying both positive and negative stimuli simultaneous (or randomly) while us Serfs are imprisoned by their Global Pornographic Technocratic Panopticon.[iii] (GLOB POP!)

An article from April 10th, “I Have A Dream…”[iv] discussed how divorced our “leaders” are from their “constituencies” – and how it is all by design. NO1 opens with:

The man who voted to rezone your street works three doors down. His kids go to the same school as yours. When he raises the local tax rate and the potholes don’t get fixed, he drives over those same potholes every morning. And when the community has had enough, they let him know. Loudly. Personally. The way humans have held each other accountable for most of history, before we invented the beautiful abstraction of “institutional distance”. I know. It sounds naïve. Let me explain why I don’t think it is… Share We live in an era that treats political monopoly as completely normal while losing its mind over market monopolies. Regulators drag Google into congressional hearings for owning search. They fine Microsoft for bundling browsers. They write entire legislative frameworks to prevent one company from becoming too dominant in any given market because we all understand, instinctively, what monopoly does: it kills accountability, it kills innovation, it raises prices, and it entrenches mediocrity. The monopolist has no reason to improve because you have nowhere else to go. And then we hand the same monopoly structure to the people who control our laws, our taxes, our foreign policy, our money supply, and we call it “democracy”. [My emphasis.]

Insightfully, the power shift and distance from the Serfs/Plebes/Commoner is the main course in this 7-layered prison that will be your reality if you continue to spiral out of control – into the double feature that lay ahead.

NO1 followed up with examples applying to any world organization (and lists them too):

The European Union is the cleanest example of what happens when you take this logic to its conclusion. The European Commission - the body that actually initiates legislation - is not elected. The Parliament, which is elected, cannot propose laws. It can only approve or reject what the Commission puts in front of it. The commissioners are appointed by national governments, serve five-year terms, and answer to a structure so opaque that most Europeans couldn’t name a single one of them without Googling. This isn’t a flaw in the design. It IS the design. Unaccountable by architecture.

Lastly, NO1 hits the nail on the head – a head I hit hard on several years ago:

Power selects for a particular psychology.[v] Always has. And once you centralise enough of it into structures that nobody can vote out, you’ve created the perfect habitat for exactly the people you least want running things.

The Purity Spiral

This leads to the next aspect of our demise: purity spirals. Driven by the gears of the Globalist government cabals – those mechanisms unaccountable and opaque by design just mentioned – these gears are driving the Purity Spirals I see inside every political divide-n-rule operation against both the Left and the Right. Now, we must also define (partly so), and generically, these two political spectrum groups in the United States.[vi]

The Left loves collectivism – because their wounded behavior revolves around their self-identity. They don’t know who exactly they are – inside or out. Therefore, they need a pack – like wolves do – where someone is the Alpha (that speaks for them) and consistently reinforces their victim narratives and oppressed feelings. (Obama or Mamdani like-politicians.) Resentment for feeling as not enough – hostility towards those who disagree with them, especially if they are secure in their person – and have just a little more than they do. Their ideas are nearly all about openness and freedom (FREE STUFF) to do whatever and explore any idea – even if it is a disaster. It is a basic ideology of the naively youthful, and wicked old, alike.

The Right loves individualism – because they don’t trust anyone to do what they want to be done. They will force their way through by any means necessary. But it starts with suggestions about what is morally right/religious decreed, even if they don’t meet that high and perfect standard themselves. Thereafter, if one does not do as they have suggested or mildly coerced, their final straw will be reached – especially if you are intruding on their liberties to operate as they see fit on their land, property, or home space – then expect a forceful response from them.

The Manufacturing of Epstein Consent

Share

In the United States, we had intense disagreements and fights throughout those early years (1607-1912), but managed to congeal into a cohesive country by 1912 (the adding of Arizona as our 48th State). Just as we did this, we gave it up to the Federal Reserve (1913)[vii] – a parasitic banking organism, unaccountable and opaque (as discussed above) that was put in place 2 days before Christmas under a technocratic President Woodrow Wilson. Ever since then, the size of the unaccountable bureaucrats has grown (as one analyzed here.[viii])

These “global governance” entities LOVE to pit the two political groups against each other. Even as each person does indeed lay on a spectrum, certain qualities (or wants) drive – this is their primary, or top value. Whether it be: identity, stability, individual rights, responsibility, variety, whatever the case happens to be.

Behind every issue – lay a value that is sought by the person’s position on that issue.

As mentioned in Operation Virus, the plethora of stances on issues fuel injects the divide strategy of the GLOB POP:

Share

One’s top value – or as NLP guy Tony Robbins had it – 6 needs[ix] – will predicate a lot of what a person is (and often their internal conflicts come out of 2 or more particular needs directly at odds with each other). Note: I am not pitching NLP; I am using this as a framework to understand people have struggles with their needs or adherence to some value.

The Four Fundamental Needs (Personality Needs)

Certainty: The need for security, stability, and predictability Variety: The need for change, stimulation, and novelty Significance: The need to feel important, special, and worthy Love and Connection: The need for closeness and belonging with others

The Two Spiritual Needs (Fulfilment Needs)

Growth: The need to develop, learn, and expand capabilities Contribution: The need to give beyond oneself and make a difference

The global governance minions are highly aware of these conflicts inside us – psychopaths and sociopaths generally are – and these forces exploit and pit common people against each other. [The one-cookie-left-fight with the GLOB POP hoarding the rest of the cookies meme comes to mind.]

Moreover, people are routinely lied to by media and think tanks, who are not journalists, but ideologues and propagandists. Their job – very lucrative for them – is to pit these groups against one another.[x] Lie by statistical representation, lie by omission, lie by structure, distort by word choice. Even as I write, I am aware my word choice – with my limited vocabulary – has its impacts. I am also not without bias or a point of view.

Buy me a coffee!

PayPal

For example, I am far more conservative socially – than I was 30 years ago. I am economically more conservative than 30 years ago, but not as much of a shift as my social change. Meaning: I can agree some social safety net is a need – but the problem is – it does not need more government; or any government at all for that matter.

And why is that?

Because, if we had maintain a socially conservative construct – strong unit families, low divorce rates, one-income family homes of a modest, if not parred-down expectations of size and luxuries – our social and economic values would align well – as they once did (prior to 2nd wave feminism.) Feminism – starting with voting power – morphed into a Globalist-driven project meant to drive down Western birth rates and drive up social ills (crime, division by culture importation, resentment by race, religion, sex, since class warfare was not working then) that came into the West directly after 1960. (Women won’t like this analysis – as they were prime targets and products of intense social engineering, manufactured Bernayian consent[xi] – from the Epstein-connected of the world[xii] – who offered an intellectual Utopia to all women. Men as well bought into the propaganda – all a part of the same divide-n-rule techniques used against people despised by our worst societal actors.)

Before, our American Society could easily handle those with individual adjustment problems whether socially, spiritually or economically-based. Who, also numbered far less, had family that could handle those issues (often did so without assistance or complaint), and keep their relatives from being abandoned into the gears of massive government. Not perfectly – not without struggles or failure – but far sight better than any NGO.[xiii]

The Federal Reserve – and FIAT money – brought on the beginning of the end of the United States. Paper money detached from tangible real asset – gold, silver, land, whatever it is – ends always with destruction.

REPEAT: FIAT is made to destroy, not to create.

It is a weapon against the commoner because the bankers can manipulate (incentivize) politicians and those unelected to do their bidding to RIG markets and WAGE war against populations they soon despise because of their “wants” and “needs”. Resentment and retaliation in the parasitic elite is very real and operative. (Notice the “paper billionaires” are not really cool or people that you should want to be like at all. If the Epstein files won’t convince you of any of that – you might need to get that checked out.)

We didn’t need to be the RESERVE currency of the WORLD either. Did you know in the 1950s both the Brits and the United States shared that title for a few years? It’s true – because in those years both currencies were substantially used[xiv] – and lo, trades occurred, geopolitics occurred, and social changes definitely took place. The world did not crash with two heavily used currencies for trading and settlement of transactions.

Share

One can rightly argue a one world order does indeed present critical points of failure. The failure revolves around the fiat money system, CIA-DOW World Policing, social engineering of populations (in the EAST and the WEST) – multiculturalism to create tensions and chaos so commoners can’t pay enough attention to the thieving technocrats raping the world.[xv]

The British Pound could have gone on being the reserve/settlement currency of the world. The United States could have continued to be the manufacturing shop to the world. (China is at present, without reserve/settlement of transactions primacy status. From the late 19th Century (1875ish to 2005), the United States was the top manufacturer/trade exporter of the world. And yet, it has held the reserve currency (technically) only since mid-1950s, meaning: less than half of that time, while it maintained its manufacturing dominance, did it also hold reserve currency as well. Financial talking heads are predicting US Reserve currency status will falter very soon - a few years max.)

The operating 5th Generation Warfare fronts we have are both deeply economic and starkly social tied to both “transparency” and “spiraling” in the nature of people’s values, or lack thereof. These are generated up by expert social engineers across the East & West (Epstein’s chummy, cash-desirous, and artificial intelligence promoters called him a social engineer[xvi]): to buttress up one Ponzi while simultaneously installing a “new” powerful Ponzi for their maximum benefit and your complete imprisonment. The installation of an AI-driven GLOB POP is in their Endgame – to have your data, and thereafter, have their Artificial Intelligence model(s) predict your every decision, and have their mechanisms modify your unsavory behaviors to them (as Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock[xvii], and co-chairman of the WEF[xviii], and finalist at the World Series of Finance game[xix]) has decreed aloud.

Buy me a coffee!

PayPal

References

[i]

https://hoover.com/

[ii]

[iii] https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2015/jul/23/panopticon-digital-surveillance-jeremy-bentham

[iv]

[v]

[vi] https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2014/06/12/political-polarization-in-the-american-public/pp-2014-06-12-polarization-1-01-png-3/

[vii] https://www.federalreserve.gov/aboutthefed/fract.htm

[viii]

[ix] https://www.earlyyears.tv/the-6-human-needs/

[x] https://www.facebook.com/ianbremmer/posts/dems-leftward-shift-from-the-median-voter-on-social-issues-charted/1112650350226101/

[xi]

[xii] https://www.justice.gov/epstein/search

[xiii]

[xiv] https://mises.org/wire/how-dollar-became-worlds-top-global-currency

[xv]

[xvi]

[xvii]

[xviii]

[xix]