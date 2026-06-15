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Trust! We Don't Need No Stinking Trust!

With allies like this, diplomacy is a fool's errand. If you haven't noticed, the word trust is not in the Israeli "Jews" character make up. Why? They aren't Semitic. And they want more LAND.
Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Jun 15, 2026

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