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Trust! We Don't Need No Stinking Trust!
With allies like this, diplomacy is a fool's errand. If you haven't noticed, the word trust is not in the Israeli "Jews" character make up. Why? They aren't Semitic. And they want more LAND.
Jun 15, 2026
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
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