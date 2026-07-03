Trump's Finances & Income: 29% Celebrity coins, 13% World Liberty Crypto
Where the values were explicitly known and over $1,000,000 reported. (Let me know if I missed something)
It is a 927-page document. The part analyzed starts at page 848.
One can look at the percentage of ownership and host of other information. But I just focused on the big hitters, as noted.
Speaking of money…
I won’t ever sell or ask for crypto. But I may respond, cryptically.
Boom tis!
Happy 4th of July!
Time to reacquaint ourselves with our Founding Fathers thinking on that day.