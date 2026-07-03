It is a 927-page document. The part analyzed starts at page 848.

One can look at the percentage of ownership and host of other information. But I just focused on the big hitters, as noted.

Trumps Disclosure 88.1KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

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Donald J Trump 2026 278annual 7.93MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Speaking of money…

I won’t ever sell or ask for crypto. But I may respond, cryptically.

Boom tis!

Happy 4th of July!