Willing to give up the country’s liberties (FISA was used against him, but doesn’t mentioned it will continued to be used HARDER against US Populations) for a little extra “National Security?”

Where, oh where, have we heard this before? Oh, George W Bush - “THE PATRIOT ACT”.

Gotta pretend to fight the terrorists (we routinely created) over DARE!, while we fund and create them over here too (through the SPLC)!

Supply the fear. Supply the tension. Supply the hatred.

Meanwhile, if you are a NON-CITIZEN you get MORE DUE PROCESS than if you are a CITIZEN! AND….you get to pay for it. NOW, if you go to drive a new truck from Ford - it is basically outfiitted as an NSA/Palantir spy equipment with a direct line to local, state, and fed government LEOs.

My direct response to him:

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Well, let the LOSING BEGIN!

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