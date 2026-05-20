Trump, as Plaintiff, Discharges Claims Against USA. But with ALL other claims settled by $1.8B Anti-Weaponization Fund Overseen by Himself
Section III B READ IT. Weaponization Fund is subject to purview of the President - Trump - at the moment.
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/28132616-sdfl-settlement-signed/
The procedures for the CLAIMS are then laid out - and broad terms.
https://www.politico.com/news/2026/05/19/trump-irs-settlement-tax-returns-00927911
Signed off by Stanley Woodward, appearing in Facebook on Shipping Containers
https://www.facebook.com/DOJ/videos/associate-attorney-general-stanley-woodward-on-the-indictment-of-four-of-the-wor/1515311207050014/