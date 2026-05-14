DCFPRESS 💯 🇺🇸 heritage 🏴🇮🇪@dcfpress
BET. Living on the street. Don't have a Cell phone. Medical tech - from Israel? Did the US innovate anything? Or is everything a Zionist creation? You need to turn around your WORLD VIEW. I have a 14 yr old computer, hate watermelons & NVIDIA.
No country 4 traitors.
“If you hate Israel that much, you’re going to be living a very different kind of life,” US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee says.
“I hear people say, ‘I don’t want anything to do with Israel’. I say, ‘Okay give up your cellphone. Give up car navigation. Give up some medical
8:03 PM · May 14, 2026 · 8 Views