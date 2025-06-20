Debt Clock

25 years ago, we were around $6 trillion in National Debt. $31 trillion added in to the National Debt, and what do we have to show for it - at the commoner level?

Nothing says versatile criminals like knowing this sort of thievery was achieved under both Democrat and Republican-controlled Congress - the ones that are, by Constitution, assigned to debate/pitch/write the spending bills (but won’t let you see what’s in them completely) until the vote is near on an omnibus, 5,000 page monstrosity that was actually prepped by lobbyists and staff minions.

Sure you might get it a few hours before it is passed. But only an AI can condensed down the size to a small novel. Joy to the person that has the time to read that too! NOT!

Presidents ask for many things….not all are granted.

Unless, POTUSes are onboarded by the Intel Community and the Pentagon. That’s the real operation, ongoing, since 1963.

Congress is great about spending money, never saving your taxes.

DOGE was the little engine that could, but found out it can’t.