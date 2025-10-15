Tokenization of All Assets: New WEF Chairman Larry Fink Now Likes Crypto
He always did. Because these Wall Street hustlers knew anything they shun would cause the Streisand Effect. These people wanted just select folks in it.
Source: https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1978173717395144857
Source: https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1978165366544334881
We are getting closer to the Digital Prison of your own making.
Money markets….ETFs…crypto…retirements…opportunity!
OH, don’t worry we will take care of all your assets!
If you believe this, unsubscribe.
From my book, Operation Virus.
We believe the Forum can serve as a unique catalyst for cooperation, one that fosters trust, identifies shared goals, and turns dialogue into action.
We remain optimistic. The Forum has an opportunity to help drive international collaboration in a way that not only generates prosperity but distributes it more broadly. This renewed vision can promote open markets and national priorities side by side, while advancing the interests of workers and stakeholders globally. [My emphasis.]
https://archwaysl.com/10-ferengi-rules-of-acquisition-for-language-freelancers/