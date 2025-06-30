Share

A World Order as a new construct. AI. Robotics. Transhumanism. Centralized World Government. Neofeudalism. Oligarchs. Corporate Fascism. Techocommunism. 15 minute cites. Haves and have nots. Surveillance state. Central Bank autocracy with regard to digital money programmed to end when on uses it inappropriately. Genetic modifications done at birth. Defects are not allowed. Malthusianism. A broad landscape of desolation where the non perfects, also known as common people, struggle to survive. Dramatic. Wide Angle shot. [AI Generated.]

As the decade toggled to 2020, there was a switch that was hit hard by people with a God complex. Their time had come – they had the politicians penetrated with their Davos dogma and the corporations environmentally obsessed – pushing for a very lean, mean and downsized human machine, preferably less numerically and replaceable by artificial intelligence, robots, and most significantly, Trans-humans, of Klaus Schwab’s most dystopian future dreams. Their instant problems were many fold: too much personal latitude, also known as liberty (civil rights under “law”); too much debt hanging over too little collateral amongst certain folks (Europe as the biggest socialist cesspool without the supporting natural resources); and too many cultures still intact, thinking of themselves as Irish, British, American, Canadian, German, Polish or even, Ukrainian, first and foremost, not as world citizens that should cede their identity, genetics, and all ownership to the Technocratic Elite spanning the realms of academia, banking, engineers (of the social kind) and down to the intelligence agents, lawyers, military, political minions and tech bros, all credentialed, to meet and decide for the lesser folks that actually sweat daily but get little pay for all that effort. Nevertheless, those with the gold, rare earth minerals, fiat printing machines, and the “luxury vision” on how this Earth shall operate, forthwith, have deemed this the Agenda. Such Agendas were made many moons ago, to little discussion amongst the future neo-Feudal serfs that are to be reduced, re-engineered, and repurposed based on criteria that cannot be accomplished without greatest chaos span across the globe.

Reducing Population

For two centuries plus, the Malthusian theory of an overpopulated planet has enlivened the conversations had in the most academic and oligarchic circles. Naturally, the problem is tied to fulfilling basic needs: food, water, shelter, and power – to operate the needed machinery to make the prior necessities workable for all the people on the planet. Power development has evolved from killing sea mammals for oil to burn as light to steam engines, to oil, to electricity to nuclear power generation, but then came a reversion to pre-industrial methods of wind and solar, the latter with capacitors to store its radiant energy, albeit not enough to run the planet for 7 to 8 billion normal souls.

The land space issue is not a problem; but it is a concern of the most well-placed and well-heeled that some corner of the Earth, usually one sought for ownership or expressly off-limits to all the lesser people, is being poisoned and spoiled by those that don’t think (as these oligarchs do) daily about the planet’s limitations. The most useful land, near clean or convertible water sources, is well-populated, but that creates dastardly pollution across an array of vectors as many metropolitan areas are sprawling and chaotic while also seen as highly efficient, but only to a point. Drug usage, violence, homelessness, and overall infrastructure upkeep lags are routinely discussed, but never solved appropriately. The decay is desired though; in hopes the basest instincts take over with enough stress to produce enough corpses so the elite don’t get their hands “too dirty.”

As with most such theories, there are adopters of these axiomatically: to trigger what needs to be done to control and stall out the potential Earth-destroying outcomes envisioned. One obvious technique is birth control along with aborted life – no matter at what stage that happens to occur at, the goal is less bodies that need those Maslow lowest needs fulfilled. A second multi-faceted technique is broadly labeled social engineering. The persistent propaganda pushed hard for 2-income households (DINKs), de-emphasis on the family unit (single mom praising), a transient workforce to waste individual resources (uncertainty and instability), legal abilities to end traditional marriage while encouraging non-traditional same sex marriage (destruct the nuclear family and laud through media gay/bi/lesbian ones), and finally, sex changes that tie up financial resources, identity and one’s psychological energies (transgenderism for minors or new adults that will assure reproductive issues and drain on resources together). These however would ignore the biggest influential factor: female college education and their workforce or “career” entry by 22. By forestalling family creation to 29-35 years of age, the normal birth window (18-35) is truncated to a later and riskier time frame of a woman’s life to give birth. Extension past 35 comes with reproduction costs or seeking surrogacy to bring a bundle of joy, or headaches, into the new world order, depending on who is viewing this birth.

The birth rates have dropped in nearly all the first world and developed countries, even as the oligarchs use media to scare commoners about population explosion above 10 billion by 2050 or 2100. (Only in the poorest countries have birth rates above replacement levels.) Post-high school educated women – who bought into the elitist, self-serving propaganda most readily – have passed on their personal dogmas to daughters, nieces, and young women in closest proximity to them. Indoctrination generationally is the social engineering expert’s superpower that keeps the churn of bad ideas into the general population.

Women at this point may find this post one-sided, blaming, if a feminist, The Patriarchy. If only it were so simple. The destruction of men – as 95% or more are not members of the elite and luxury belief class – has been highly successful through adverse competition with women over jobs and family upbringing practices. Adverse competition comes from hiring women over men to maintain quotas not skill or meritocracy – thus incentivizing single women, and dis-incentivizing men to marry them unless the man makes 150% or more of the woman’s salary. Generally speaking that is the needed differential to be considered capable of providing resources so a woman can feel comfortable with either quitting or reducing their work hours to raise a family. As noted, the delay in the start of marriage and child bearing (or worse, child bearing without entering the loving bond or legal contract of marriage) generally assures less kids and less stability, to the elitist class’s liking – as people move further from their teenage years, family creation becomes an ancillary priority for various interpersonal reasons. (Not finding the right person to being burnt by a said right person – stories abound from men and women alike here.)

The nuclear and extended family (grandparents and close relatives) has become a quaint concept seen as misogynistic and grounded in bygone era. Historically, in the mid-1920s, the USSR allowed divorces to be quickly completed and to liberate the women of the new Soviet Union. As it turns out, a key pillar of the Marxism is the destruction of the nuclear family – and elitist and Feminists readily propagate this pillar to divide and rule the population by isolation and destruction of familial bonds. Their target – capitalism – is quite telling considering how women both want all the high-paying jobs (to go to them, but really just the non-blue collar ones) but also want all the social programs to benefit them first, irrespective of who is harmed – particularly men. I speak generally of radical Feminist women who are fully propagandized and hypnotized to think they are required to be the primary breadwinners and makers of all social policy without question.

[Note: Just recently, SELF, a feminist and corporatist publication, attacked Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) as setting back women decades if a woman had to plant food instead of buying processed food products for their families, terming this as a burdensome chore that is unfair to women versus men in a marriage due to chore hours differential. I suppose the kids are never seen as potential helpers with farming here?]

Re-engineered Governance

Generally, the re-engineered results are self-evident of what the last 100 plus years (since Wilson’s administration passage of the Federal Reserve Act through the 19th Amendment) – as crony capitalism, cartel-level corporatism, fascistically-operated corporations and welfare failures are prevalent across Western Civilization, but particularly, a detriment to the United States. One key aspect, the 19th Amendment, assured a failing republic through expansion of voting to those that may not invest or sacrifice more than they take. That came about as registered women voters in the United States now far outnumber registered male voters and they vote more than men. (Rutgers University. Also cited as a source for quote in the MAHA bashing article.)

To paraphrase: “When the population figures out it can vote itself money, a republic surely fails as the democracy of the mob soon rules.” One should note how all the media, managed by government-connected Intel personnel and billionaires have spent the last decade driving home democracy’s paramount importance and ignoring the legal foundations of the U.S. Constitution. More importantly, the U.S. Supreme Court has routinely become an enemy of the Constitution they are required to adjudicate narrowly; but instead, utilized their own flawed ‘make law’ precedents to destruct originally-stated and natural individual liberties (speech, religion, armaments, privacy, illegal searches and seizures, et.al.) for a Christian country (as culture matters) and to curtail a co-equal branch of government’s authority to operate efficiently, effectively, and safely for the legal citizens of the country by their birth. One speaks of recent executive branch occupants – the President’s power as deployed under Trump – as the unitary authority over all the Agencies formed (and funded by Congressional bills) and should have all the power to downsize any personnel he wants, without any debate over it. Saving your tax dollars is actual common sense reform; not punishment aimed at bureaucrat or agency that has outlived its usefulness (USAID).

Corporate CEOs do such downsizing tasks liberally with less hassles (through limited liability under any civil lawsuit filed) than the activist-led courts have put together to thwart the authority of the head of government. (Court decisions drop routinely that give guidance to the President; but these decisions are rarely followed by lower courts due to the fact these courts deem themselves a law unto themselves. These entities need abolishing and investigating into the judges, prosecutors, and local law enforcement officers for criminal activities and conspiracies ran nationally and internationally. Many judges are well-connected to academia and intelligence, providing opportunities to be influenced to make decisions that spit on the U.S. Constitution and the parties appearing before The Law.)

Repurposed for Empire Management

At the heart of this legal chaos is the international and elite class’s desires and whims to destruct liberties garnered since the Magna Carta’s signing. The story of that document, though tied to the abuses of King John of the feudal lords, started a higher social contract with less powerful people regarding their natural human and civil rights. The Europeans and even the Asians have long seen continual expansion of these rights and liberties as these expanded in “The New World” as a direct threat to their control of the planet and its resources. Empires need power amassed into a central entity – man or system of cadres-led – and diffusion of rights to people to fight the empire is not desired.

Most critically, the United States (then the 13 colonies) overcame the British Empire. While the United Kingdom, much is said in that name, kept a large swath of the Earth under their control – Canada, India, Australia, colonies in Africa and islands in the Caribbean – their jewel was the American Colonies. Much later on, the U.S.’s supplanted that sun setting empire, in terms of industrial and military might, this enraged an elitist class that saw empires as the overarching rule, not the exception. Most of the 19th century and 20th century was battle of empires and desires for World Order ran by financial few.

New World America offered new opportunities – of course, with prices paid by pre-existing Natives. (Little is made of the Spanish raping mineral wealth and ravaging the Natives with European diseases; or any reparations talk tied to that – because Spain dropped out of the empire management after multiple colonial losses during the 16th through 19th century.) The remaining Natives though became allies to various men of importance during the earliest days of the Republic in spite of what is taught in the history books. The continent housed many tribes and lived many tribulations ran into a host of European ethnicities – now newly Americans – in a battle and negotiation for what became an energetic people melted together over many decades.

But concurrently, as Eurocentric empire battles evolved into World Wars and America’s rise as the world’s workshop reflected this opportunity plight, the decline of a well-informed population and the lustful desires of the politicians alike emboldened the internationalists (Rockefellers, Rothschilds, oligarchs across both oceans and their agents inside government and finance) to embed themselves deep inside the growing United States government payroll, starting from the mid-19th century onward (particularly through wars: Civil War, Spanish-American, WWI, WW2, Korea, Vietnam, et.al.) This too entrapped and also incentivized US government agents into a world order policy that had nothing to do with operating, financing, or reinvesting domestically the United States, especially after WW2. Sitting at the top of the heap, materially and militarily, made it quite easy to suggest empire tropes such as “nation building” and stopping the “domino theory” of Communism from coming to pass.

Meanwhile, the rot grew within – and those from history (Washington, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe) that had stated the United States should stay out of other country’s businesses and backyards, were ignored and considered archaic thinkers. These world order policies siphoned off wealth to other nations, destroyed a once vibrant education and industrial power with poisonous socialist ideas implanted well by academia in love with internationalists’ thinking, and all are an anathema to what the United States and its Founding Fathers determined worked to keep a Republic. The world order neocons and neo-liberals are the elites that continue to kill the golden goose of the USA to this day.

Humanity’s repurposing is now upon us. The United States struggles with internal saboteurs and international forces that have in sight the break up the country. What had and has been a positive force on the Earth – the concept of Constitution that puts diffusion of power and rights in proper portions – has fallen into disrepair due to once laudable institutions that are self-absorbed and self-destructive.

These institutions are putting themselves up as the democracy to be praised and obeyed in equal helpings. Their repurposing may be abolishment if their members cannot properly reflect on their responsibility and culpability for the degradation of glorious experiment in self-governance twisted in to empire management and uncontrolled waste of resources and abandonment of investment in the entity that is the United States.

It is difficult to foresee what the growing drumbeat for Artificial Intelligence combined with Robotics and a replacement DNA-altered “human entity” will bring. There are many fictional accounts that tell of the worst outcomes coming from a Humanity that cannot fight off the God complex of today’s technocrat, bureaucrat and plutocrat, and their most extreme ideas and theories.

The near future can be bright and filled with humans, growing in numbers, and achieving great accomplishments with technologies applied. But it will also have to resurrect old traditions of family; govern well our liberties naturally applied soberly and sanely; and thwart the pressures of the elitist, the internationalist and the futurist seeking a far different World Order where they are the only people that matter.

