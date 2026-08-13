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“Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God.”

~ Thomas Jefferson [1]

In making big claims, or suppositions, we are generally asked to provide a substantial amount of evidence to support the ideas we are espousing. To prove our claim is not grandiose or conspiratorial theorizing, but rather: grounded in a visible reality that all can readily see quite clearly without any unique skillsets, digging or linkages to other ideas that are apart of a system-level catastrophizing of the world’s current trajectory. When one thinks of a moment where a powerful man noticed an undo amount of power vested in a labyrinth of connections, smoke-filled rooms, and devious plans, that moment came at the end of Eisenhower’s run as President of the United States. He claimed a Military Industrial Complex was visible (8:41) from his estimation and shared his thinking about its existence. Once the Supreme Allied Commander during World War II and the overseer of the D-Day landing, President Eisenhower knew something of which he spoke. One will expand on his concept to include a FIC, ICK, LIC, MIC and TIC (FILMT) of the Financial, Intelligence, Legal, Military and Technology complexes. (Note: Media and Education would nest under Intelligence Community Knowledge while Healthcare and Agriculture would nest under Technology Industrial Complex. Other aspects of society can be slotted as well.) This is a framework whereby an ordinary person can easily see, or grasp that a complex system – exists for its own power and aggrandizement – to coordinate towards a very dark future for all of Humanity.

Such a system did not just appear with Eisenhower. The powerful – as all should be familiar – go back narratively to the days of Moses; and more understandably, no matter your ideological narrative, since the peak of Ancient Empires (think: Rome), Kingdoms and Dynasties (think: China) that were labeled as such across our planet during the recently recorded history. Among all these – enslavement was a key aspect, that of a person operating as property, a tool, and a mechanism to acquire or be measured as an overlord’s wealth alongside their armies – that required substantial wealth to maintain them. Thus, having 1,000 slaves or more was not all that unusual until well into 19th century. (Even at present, there are “open” slave markets and “dark” markets of trafficking for sex and labor. The bringing into the United States thousands of unvetted people – many not here of their own accord, but owned by some entity – a drug cartel, a warlord or a nation-state level actor/agency.)

But to that present day, the idea of a physical enslavement is too jarring – and would draw general condemnation if exposed openly. Which is why the intel-media complex has stayed muted, overall, to the breath of Epstein’s depravity and versatility of his criminal behaviors. Because Epstein straddled many, if not all of the above complexes – the Financial, Intel, Legal, Military and Technology – that were inside his bailiwick of corrupt endeavors. This is clear based off his relationships with Ace Greenberg, Jes Staley, Mary Erdoes, Ariane de Rothschild, William Casey, Ehud Barak, Alan Dershowitz, Kathryn Ruemmler, Kenneth Starr, Leon Black, Leslie Wexner, Bill Clinton, Ben Goertzel, and Bill Gates , to name just a few key examples inside of these complexes. And while Epstein’s lusts for illegal flesh purchased at $200 a crack is a rightful scandal to home in on – to be sure – the bigger get is the 100s of top-tier “complex” operators that are running and ruining your daily lives to this very day.

For instance: Mary Erdoes is the head of $7 trillion in AUM at JPMorganChase. Bill Gates garnered enough clout to assure you are most likely using a Microsoft Operating System or still typing letters and analyzing spreadsheets with Office Products. Or maybe, its AI now – with Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Sam Altman or Mark Zuckerberg all having interacted directly with or were mentioned by Epstein. Kathy Ruemmler’s trek from Obama’s top legal gal to providing advice on Epstein’s $25 million legal contract for Rothschild consulting to attachment inside Biden administration to heading up legal department at Goldman Sachs.

Famed and infamous Alan Dershowitz represented O.J. Simpson, Donald Trump as well as Epstein back in 2000s. William Casey, former director of the CIA – was “of counsel” at Bear Stearns when Epstein caught on there in the late 1970s. And on and on it goes – with CVs that should cause one to pause for a second to think: how did this non-college-degree-having swindler get a half-billion dollars in assets by 2004 (owning a private, sexual deviant island) and also laundered out billions over the course of his forty years connected to these complexes?

These complexes know very well why because often their thoughts were exposed in the emails and the various projects of Epstein, which including search terms like “beef jerky” and “snow white”. I don’t know about you, but beef jerky has never been a subject of any email sent to anyone I know.

Epstein File Search on August 13, 2026

These complexes had their financial transactions processed through the likes of Epstein. (One is very sure there are 100s of Epstein-like men and women doing likewise to keep humming the globalist parasitic slavery machine.) Operated inside trillion-dollar banks, multi-billion-dollar law firms, international corporations, thousands of government agencies, tens of thousands of NGOs, hundreds of thousands of shell operations and hundreds of intelligence fusion centers, spanning the globe, with no principles or loyalty to anything other than amassing power, wealth and achieving the next step towards less freedom for the rest of Humanity.

If one thinks clearly about it: this has been going down for well over 180 years since communications became available as near speed-of-light transaction via cable or via the air. Before Morse Code, Alexander Graham Bell, Faraday/Edison/Telsa/Westinghouse, it took a long time to carry out certain plans and various schemes, whether for good, or ill. (Nathan Mayer Rothschild advanced courier service in 1815 assisted him in making a killing in the gilt market off of Wellington’s defeat of Napoleon.)

Message Rates were nearly a crawl, comparatively speaking. Ships were slow – as the Revolutionary Generation in America found out when local conflicts escalated against the British. Air travel didn’t hit mainstream until the 20th century, tested out in World War I, beyond the novelty of air balloon trips. Railroads were then the quickest way on land to move people, materials and messages, in unison, outside of the first coast-to-coast telegraph system.

Faster communications and the response time drives up the capacity to commit the appropriate resources to do the most despised things to other beings (war); or to exploit the asymmetry of information for personal wealth as Rothschild did. (Wall Street and Congress knows this too.) Technology has assisted not only in the improvement of the human condition, but also: the rapid extermination of those better conditions as well. The quickest seen, so far, over a widespread area: 2 atomic bombs dropped on Japan in August 1945.

We currently face this highly visible problem of new technology, the speed of its deployment, and the complexity of nefarious actions generated by people who want less humans/humanity and more machine-driven control, or Trans-humans, off genetic modifications and a machine marriage or merging with man. COVID-19 was a widespread test event (Phase 1) on deployment of new genetic technology into the bodies of humanity. To determine how much impact it will have on population’s lifespan and their future birth rates. A virus made in a lab provided an opportunity to control the common man and test his abilities to withstand the new 5th generation weapons of the craven elite.

As of 2022, AI was Phase 2 in this world-control deployment cycle. New companies like OpenAI took off, alongside NVIDIA and the well-known legacy technology companies, urging the incorporation of giga-watt datacenters, drone making (Ukraine war theatre), armed robots on the ground (CCP propaganda videos), and robot/humanoids across fields of work (new hot-for-teacher bots), to set up Phase 3. Those Phase 3 initiatives entail: the control of all resources on Earth, surveillance of anyone deemed a threat to the Epstein Class, and a restricted work and consumer life for the remaining populations.

To do so, in this 5th Generation Unrestricted Warfare, requires flooding the zone with a slew of PsyOps, rapid deployment of Agent Provocateurs, chaos makers, and using the public’s responses – slow, or fast, emotional or logical, and every nuance in between – to shift the battlefield as needed to achieve these Agendas. The FILMT complexes know not all of their PsyOps and Agents will achieve success on the entire population that sees or interacts with the narratives crafted to garner behavioral responses and modifications. These complexes do, however, know certain Psychological Operations will work on a large majority of the population – and can determine how to best nudge humanity towards docility, demoralization, and final complacency and submission while tightening their control, enhancing their wealth, and separating themselves from the common rabble-rousers.

Edward Bernays, perhaps more than anyone, helped establish the modern system of public manipulation. Drawing on the psychoanalytical techniques of his uncle, Sigmund Freud, Bernays became known as the father of propaganda. His low opinion of the masses is best expressed in his own words. The following quotes are taken from his book Propaganda:

No serious sociologist any longer believes that the voice of the people expresses any divine or specially wise and lofty idea. The voice of the people expresses the mind of the people, and that mind is made up for it by the group leaders …and by those persons who understand the manipulation of public opinion. If we understand the mechanism and motives of the group mind, is it not possible to control and regiment the masses according to our will without their knowing about it? Whatever attitude one chooses toward this condition… we are dominated by the small number of persons who understand the mental processes of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind and contrive new ways to guide the world. ( Tragedy and Hope 101, page 24 .)

One cannot provide enough evidence on the current destruction of Western Civilization in just one post. But one can remind: it does have echoes back of Empires no longer around. Mentioning the Huns attacked on the Ostrogoths and Visigoths in mid-370s, causing a forced migration into the weakened Roman Empire – mirrors how Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Iran & Ukraine wars generated millions of migrants flowing into Europe and the USA. Or the growing financial troubles of that Empire came from the purposeful dilution of Roman money to pay for armies, losing more than winning in their final two centuries, came alongside lacking sane leadership during the last stages of the Roman Empire. This too matches the $40 trillion in US debt, erosion of purchasing power of the dollar, and humbling disaster in the Afghanistan withdrawal and current Iranian debacle. The bread and circuses, gladiators for entertainment, were distractions for citizens from the mighty empire faltering and the self-absorbed wealthiest Roman clans disdained held for the populations they ruled over. The United States has a social media obsession and sports league addiction amongst the commoners while the Epstein Elite tell you about how to stretch your meat in preparation of burritos.

Or finally: that your being a racist because H1B Indians and Chinese are invading and birthing kids to control the future of the United States; militant Muslims are taking over Texas, Michigan and New York City, for starters; and Zionist Jews are spitting in the face of their ONLY nation-state ally, and attempting a treasonous takeover of the US Military. These external forces are exploiting and destroying European cultures while the Epstein Elite are glad to assist in this final demise.

Why is not as interesting as What Are We Gonna Do About Stopping It.

If It Can Be Stopped.

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