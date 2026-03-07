Hobos , tramps , and bums are generally regarded as related, but distinct: a hobo travels and is willing to work; a tramp travels, but avoids work if possible; a bum neither travels nor works.

Late last night, as I slept by park bench facing a huge parking lot, enjoying a respite from the below freezing temps braved on the top floor stairwell of a parking garage (until a friendly enough cop kicked me due to a report made of my existence there), I got a reoccurring visitor to my sometimes bachelor pad of concrete and oddball traffic at all hours of the night. She (will call her K, ok), a gal in her mid-40s, began stopping in last summer in between Uber-Door Dash deliveries on campus. She, at first, was there to drop off personal garbage in the trash bins. Then her personal baggage was brought out to the captive hobo. Now, I hear you saying: “Why would she stop and talk to some strange man (obviously, a loser) and too dumb or lazy to get a mediocre job to pull down those Benjamins, not named Yahoo, to be a 9-5er or 11-7er for the remainder of his worthless days?” And I say: “Beats the hell out of me!”

Now, I don’t engage anyone first that I don’t already know. I know my place in the world. I intentionally avoid social interactions while dragging my belongings from place to place. I look down and away when I see the youth of today approaching, even as I feel their eyes judging (quite rightly) my despicable, dirty, damnable detestable existence. (Yes, I hide this internal monologue – even here on Substack.) But, at my park bench with a power outlet, I am a captive – a prisoner – to the whims of her visits that sometimes last several hours.

Share

I hear about her problems. Her mother is in a nursing home, with about $200,000 approximately in savings that her sister, her aunt, her brother (the only one she likes) and herself are in the hunt for before mom hits the Great Gig in the Sky. Her sister has been a pain in K’s ass for decades. Now, they are in a custodial and POA dispute.

K is delivering Uber in a beat-up old Chrysler Minivan that had an oil pan-checker problem. The stick was stuck in the hole – I tried to pull it without breaking it off in the sleeve – but it was locked in tight. Her adventures there was not discussed this night – as she had a rental she took to see mom today at the nursing home she compared to a Nazi internment camp.

The nursing home staff, she took photos, wears their COVID-19 mask of totalitarian control, and happened to be all black women. This occurred in Naptown – where such a racial componentry comes with a history – RFK was there the night MLK, Jr. was killed. RFK was able for that tumultuous time to keep people from doing significant property damage in that moment. (Notice: it appears that the global agitators never let such crises go to waste now.)

One can gather these current day black residents don’t care one iota for Donald Trump. These “healthcare” women acted like Milgram prison guards, trained to be hostile and condescending (as she related their antagonism from the moment she pulled in the parking lot), and hovering over their hostage/money resource, um…patient, K’s mother. As we will note further, this hostility may have two instant sources: her sister and K’s actions at the visit.

Recently, during a Zoom Court call, with 3 people fighting to manage the hostage’s affairs, the judge was cold and heartless as well as K put it. She showed me his photo – he looks like a cuck that gets pegged regularly by the notorious Jasmine Crockett. I mention this too because: there is a divide – we should see it, know it, and surmise it (even if stereotypically) – that drives our current national interactions. We are split and divided – and I really don’t see that ended in anything but a catastrophe, that will certainly alter world history for centuries.

K is also a white woman, if you haven’t figured that out, once very liberal (as we’ve discussed her glory days – TMI for this post) and so, she comes with her own quirks that would naturally raise the hackles of these nursing home folks. She noted their incompetence to a Health Inspector (while on site, during this visit), and her conversations were closely monitored like she was at a SUPER MAX prison, with another prisoner in the room to make the conversation even less private.

She wants to engage legal (through social services) and contact an ombudsman about the situation. And fight for the right (after a good while not being close to her mom, mainly due to her bi-polar and paranoid-schizo diagnosed sister) to handle her mom’s affairs. I just call K’s sister a sociopath – but then I have to define that for my Uber Eats visitor.

I am being very even in this portrayal.

The range of conversations here are just being scratched. She was contacted by a guy she had “relations” with back in the late 1990s. He’s getting a divorce after 22 years, has 4 kids (22, 19, 17, 12) with a gal he caught cheating on him. (Course he was caught cheating on Uber gal, K, in 1999. This was back when I had some hair and President Clinton was giving us the definition of what “is” is after his routine visits had with Jeffrey.)

Now, Mr. Sweden (that where he came from to Boston, where she hooked up with him) is sending K texts – come on, grrrll! Let’s kick it again! – that kinda crap. (Unlike millions of you, I don’t text anyone about anything. Sure as hell not about gettin’ a little something something.)

K has her kind moments too. I’ve gotten ramen noodles from her. An order from Uber Eats that was canceled. I too found a bunch of goodies last summer in the trash – kitchen items – a set of perfectly good steak knives and other items of value I held for her. Because I knew she was coming back to visit – between her deliveries. (Never let a dumpster dive/trash search go to waste. I got a duffle bag and a hand cart I use to lug around my belongings out of it.)

I’ve told her my backstory too. She kinda listens – but I am her Hobo Therapist, not the other way around.

She wonders why I can get off the street. I wonder that too!

Recently, in the last six weeks, I contacted and fill out all the forms, tied to social services for medical and housing. We had 3 face-to-face meetings since January 29th. Wait listed. I think it was the 10 degrees and no free bus (so I have to walk about 3 miles back and forth to the food pantry, uphill ONE WAY!). City Bus West/Lafayette doubled their fares and took away their only free bus ride that was convenient for me.

Speaking of walking for food, I have lost about 35 pounds or at least 6 inches off the waist. Not eating 7 days a week helps. Still could stand to lose another 20. Knees are not substantially better, per say, I can make the trek now without having to take a break. I always sweat like a hog ready for the slaughterhouse during the walk.

Buy me a coffee!

We all have our problems and our quirks. Since being homeless, I’ve been a HOBO therapist to at least 4 people now. One was on relationships – which comes from a position of failing on all of mine. SO my advice: DON’T DO SHIT I did! And when I heard them do shit I did or contemplated, I steered them away from that path.

Second one was on God and dealing with a difficult spouse. I couldn’t be a worse person to talk to about God. I am no angel. I don’t know the Bible front to back. I got the dime-store catholic initiation – baptized at 11, confirmed at 13 or 14, a lapsed catholic by 22. Serious issues with any Pope and the things Epstein did and spent $42 million to avoid punishment for them.

Third one, was hardest to both do correctly, and know, one cannot fix what had been done. The client had deep emotional needs, physical ailments sapping her life from her, and a family that just wanted her to die (or just be silent). The final desire was completed with her passing on May 4, 2025.

She was a well-paying client – too much so – that I felt guilty about the amounts. But she wasn’t without means (or so she made me believe) - most came out through her husband’s affairs – and she did attempt to get me out of the mess I was in for a home. Just….well…the story is in details. The other two did make donations to the cause…..so I am not ignoring their contributions. (I intentionally made these public – though not to much impact.) Moreover, it appears those I don’t meet personally find a better therapist. (And this therapist has his days too.)

Leave a comment

Hobo therapists (that are unlicensed) are not a good choice for long-term friendships. After while, this hobo therapist wants to decompress from all the angst and the world-order-is-here, and-its-gonna-fucking-suck-for-all-humanity, SLOP.

So I am down to 1 client. She provides all the drama one can handle in our 2-3 hour sessions with me in a sleeping bag on my concrete living room nearby an airport that I’ve never used to fly out to a new adventure, and fulfill my hoboing ways.