For years, people labeled Silicon Valley as a place where being a libertarian or free-thinking person was the Utopian or ideal model. (With exceptions - I am not a tech bro (I’m a homeless Hobo) - that was the narrative - the story as Yuval Noah Harari is fond of telling us exists for all the sheep to swallow.) The Valley folks (The Brotopia) wanted government to never regulate their progress or interfere in their hedonistic lives: Don’t Tread on the Tech BRO!

But here’s the elegant catch: they toggled to EXTREME positioning of political ideologies for maximum control and power, like a crafty, scheming psychopath does.

Once they developed out their Utopian-level constructs (in Step 1) under Libertarian false presentation, they needed rights to implement this Utopia through use of government force they pretended to detest. They wanted their version of Lebensraum. (Lebensraum translates to "living space" in German.) The Technocratic Overlords wanted LAND & RIGHTS for their FASCIST takeover through a COMMUNIST control tenet: LAND. Both Google Maps data and the sending around of autonomous vehicles (and taxi service), was merely a mapping exercise for discovering the ideal places to park their centralized state and the connected nodes for data/AI ideation. (The Chinese balloon - was that merely a distraction after this fact - because: was it gathering data? Giving a narrative?)

Then, the Bros negotiated sweetheart, taxpayer-paid-for land-grab deals for their behemoth distribution centers, their AI & DATACENTERS (DCs), while garnering SOLAR & WIND incentivized investment credits - to pretend (as always) they are GREENIES too in (Step 2). The prime private property (farmland needed support those pesky people - which is anti-ROBOTIC AI) is their communal property to be horded and exploited (as communists like to say) from resistant localities. These psychopaths steal from common folks, using tricks of law and buying off local, state and federal officials, who have no conscience or qualms about destructing lives in their districts for short-term construction jobs and noisy and environmentally-destructive-and-intensive DCs. These TECHNOPATHS have succeeded where the NAZIS and COMMIES failed directly. From this, these psychopaths grew in DOMINANCE to get to the next desired extremist part: STOCK MARKET GAINS.

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Once they have the appropriate government power congealed and working for them, with their stolen property and light touch regulations on themselves, while any competitors get SUED into oblivion or intimidated out of the market, these TECHNOPATHS wanted extreme PROFITS at the highest ROI off the printing of government money and fake/faulty stock valuations that come from this $ PRINTING (Step 3). These come off the casino-style, front-running of PREDATORY & CRONY CAPITALISM while they get CONGRESS and TREASURY APPROVALS. We even now have the SPEAKER OF THE US HOUSE whining about pay as they FLOAT unrestricted stock trading for themselves. (Which they already do - now: they just want to legitimize their overt corruption because insider trading has been found through internet investigations.)

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Lastly, in Step 4, we WILL SEE the BUILD OUT of the Surveillance State (Authoritarianism on technology steroids). Our recently departed “Conservative” friend, Charlie Kirk, discussed how Israel (Gaza-Palestine area) was (and is) a Technocratic Hell scape. What Kirk didn’t get around to (through no fault of his own) is that Palantir was operating KILL CHAINS after October 7th in GAZA. KILL CHAINS.

These Chains maybe (or maybe not) as visible as the Chinese Social Credit System. But this system - is extremely supported by SILICON VALLEY for the last couple of decades. Who else might have worked with the Chinese Communist Party to assist them towards their prototyping and fine tuned version? The very banksters and technocrats (EPSTEIN CLASS) that are building it up now in the United States.

TRUMP is apart of it all. He has betrayed this country for his own profit? Aggrandizement? His friends? Could be many factors - but he has SOLD OUT completely, caring not about the individuals that voted for, stumped for, and even got arrested for him in 2021 (on overblown charges). His recent comments on finances, economy, Chinese students, Iran, show his priorities are not aligned with common Americans. He’s shown, since late 2024, exactly who his friends are.

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The EXTREME pattern of positioning:

Libertarianism → Communism → Capitalism → Authoritarianism =

Techno Totalitarianism (Hallmarks of Ponerology)

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On the EPSTEIN CLASS: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GSP3WLX9

NOTE: The 6-SECOND VIDEO ABOVE was made on Minds AI - because - it was FREE & quick enough - even as your user data is now their product. (I have tested out AI on more than 150 websites. Only Vidnoz AI - an audio voice over platform for my AI TV Series, Outside the Agency, was ever purchased.)

Image and then Video Prompt:

Show each scene unfolding as follows: show an ultra libertarian man outside Washington DC near the Capitol with a sign saying ABOLISH THE GOVERNMENT being tackled by Secret Service; show a crowd of ultra communist women, dressed with red scarfs, rallying and shouting on the private farm property of an family of five dressed in overalls, standing silently, with pigs and cows and chickens behind them; show ultra capitalistic males on Wall Street, shouting and throwing money around while in a board meeting with a stock show playing on a big screen TV at the end of a long table; show extreme authoritarianism in an woman led HR department as she berates 3 dejected and submissive workers for not submitting their paperwork right.

ITS A BIG CLUB & YOU AIN’T IN IT!