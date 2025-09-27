Oh you’ve probably heard about “Dr.” Ian Roberts by now. Paid at nearly $300,000+ per school year (with additional benefits included), he happened to not be a particularly legal citizen of the US of A. Because ICE had to round him up - after an order of removal was issued on him in 2024.

But wait, there is a WHOLE LOT MORE to the story!

Second gal from the left (Jackie Norris) once worked for Michelle Obama back in 2009 and is now seeking to take Joni “wannabe be Vice President candidate” Ernst seat as she decided to hang it up. Iowans have been asleep at the switch for quite awhile evidently. She is the CHAIR of the COMMITTEE! So probably, if these things go as they do, the most accountable and responsible for vetting Ian.

Failure to Vet! But she wants to be an US Senator in Iowa. She probably will get elected - because: reasons!

Lauren Powell, a California lawyer, put together an excellent investigatory thread on the good doctor of education, and superintendent to all the kiddies that should be learning ethics and good behaviors in order to succeed in their life.

Powell noted this about the good doctor of Education:

While in the nation’s capital he was named the George Washington University’s 2013 Washington D.C. Principal of the Year.” I have searched and search and cannot find any record of this award. Nor can I find a record of George Washington University giving out a “Principal of the Year” award to anyone, ever.

(But hey - I’ve never made what this guy did (see below)…in 5 years. So, ethics be damned… it appears!)

But Jackie’s White House connections and Ian Roberts rather fantastic achievements and dubious claims to multiple doctorates isn’t as bad as these little nuggets from “Dr.” Ian Roberts employment contract to be Superintendent of Des Moines District:

What do you wanna bet (right now) that his long-term illegality in the country and instant situation will ALL be considered as “within the scope” of his duties? Because….feels!

https://x.com/climatographie/status/1972017559886336494

https://x.com/ConstantUnder/status/1972022991182762146

Opinion

One was recently rejected for a dishwashing job that paid ($16/hour) which is about 1/9 of what Dr. Ian Roberts’ base salary was at $270,000. I was thoroughly vetted over the course of 3 plus weeks. I ultimately decided that my attempts to get this job would ultimately run me at odds with the HR manager.

Because: I think he had a healthy disdain for my existence.

To reinforce that assessment, I have seen him at least two times in the halls of Purdue since my final communication to him. He doesn’t even acknowledge my existence - of course, he is dressed well, while I wear the clothes of a hobo - so that might be the barrier, one of class consciousness and maintaining proper class distinctions. He wanted even more information on my last 5 years of life after gathering more than 30 years of intel on my person for said dishwashing job that I provided with little reservation. (I even linked my criminal background in an archive.)

I understand how important it is to have educated folks with high moral character scraping dishes, soaking pots and pans, and cleaning up after high-end clientele in order to have the best operation in the entire country.

Certainly, it appears Des Moines, Iowa could learn a thing or two from my interlocutor tactics and strategies to garner the truth, and vet their executive staff better.

But somehow I doubt those gals above had any desire to do that.