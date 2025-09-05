Not an actual round table, but last night we had all the tech LORDS sucking up to TRUMP. You can’t make this shit up. These billionaires are seriously unprincipled as the day is long. They will suck off anyone that will keep them in the TOP 10 of the richest sociopaths on the planet. Probably explains why Epstein was appealing, at some point, to at least one (or two) of the men at the table.

The closest to Trump’s ring (or ass) was, of course, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. I saw a clip of Gates talking about donating money - yes, that’s what we are all concerned about your “donations” and we will just ignore your attempts to kill humanity through your vaccination obsessions - but instead of boring you with that little clip, a funny-as-hell one was put together on Bill Gates.

This next clip is old; but it has legs to the present. As Bernie Spotforth (Artemisfornow) noted:

This is the WEF discussing how humans could be categorised & even rejected based on your genome sequence. Handy that Labour has just announced the collection of every babies DNA, all linked to Digital ID, to follow you for life! [My emphasis.]

Share

Yes, so handy! So people will be categorized as “essential” and “non-essential.” Or maybe: “useful eater” and “useless eater.”

Maybe, in the end, these little genetic flaws will all be solved by this little busy, busy bee: Cathy Tie.

Buy me a coffee!

PayPal

Cathy Tie is quite the serial entrepreneur. Only 29. Married the CCP genetics guy who first edited genes on a set twins (in utero) China back in 2018. Thiel Fellow. Church Lab connected. Published a research type paper at 16. Forbes 30 under 30.

What can we think about her rapid rise?

Is she Elizabeth Holmes with better bona fides?

The Sam Bankman-Fried of Genetic Editing? (Forbes liked him too.)

Who knows….it is too early to tell. (But we have our opinions.)

Leave a comment

Basically, if you want to make it big: