💀 92% of the world’s SULFUR comes from refining oil and gas 💀 Sulfur → sulfuric acid → the SINGLE most produced chemical on Earth 💀 Sulfuric acid is how we extract COPPER 💀 Sulfuric acid is how we extract COBALT 💀 No sulfuric acid = no transformers, no EV batteries, no data center substrates 💀 ONE chemical. ONE feedstock. ONE chokepoint. ALL shut down.



But it gets WORSE.



⚠️ Qatar ships 30% of Taiwan’s liquefied natural gas through Hormuz ⚠️ Taiwan has 11 DAYS of reserves left ⚠️ TSMC — the company that makes 90% of the world’s advanced chips — uses 8.9% of Taiwan’s TOTAL electricity ⚠️ No gas → no power → no chips → NO PHONES, NO AI, NO MILITARY HARDWARE Share Still think this is just about gas prices?



⚠️ 33% of the world’s nitrogen fertilizer feedstock moves through the Strait ⚠️ HALF of all humans alive today exist BECAUSE of synthetic nitrogen ⚠️ No nitrogen = no fertilizer = no food = FAMINE

They’re showing you oil price charts and stock market futures.

While in the Gulf region prices for basic necessities have already started to surge, with just the price of bananas going from $1 per kilogram to $3 per kilogram, and food shipments are now being cut off; it is important to note that The United Arab Emirates imports 80-90% of their food, Saudi Arabia imports 80% of their food, and Kuwait imports 98% of their food.

The UAE imports 80-90% of its food. Saudi Arabia, 80%. Kuwait, 98%.



The Strait of Hormuz isn’t just an oil chokepoint.



It is the LIFELINE for food shipments into the entire Gulf.



Right now, that strait is under threat. Shipping rates have EXPLODED 650%. Insurance costs are through the roof. Cargo ships are rerouting.

By fucking over everyone is, shutting down the Strait, spreading price shocks, supply shocks, and world food and technology pain to come, they can cause the hostilities to cease (not likely) or ESCALATE them to a World War of hitherto unimaginable proportions.

