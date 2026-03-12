Iran Update: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/hegseth-warns-most-intense-day-operation-epic-fury-iea-plans-largest-ever-spr-dump

Our global forest is a quickening firestorm of competing chaos narratives that are by intent to destruct all methods of fighting back. If anything at all of COVID has sunk in, THEY - however you want to term them and I have labeled them sorts of different ways - but we will call them a present, the Epstein-adjacent, globalist parasitic psychopathic power brokers, have no desire to pull back from that edge of humanity’s destruction. (Foreshadowing: Edge.org, EFTA02172852)

By creating these final havoc(s), of war and famine and loss of everything one owns, a key componentry of their entire plan since the get go, these Epstein-connected creatures will achieve most, if not all, of theirs goal by 2030. Hell (yes, more) or high water (climate change) seems to be in operation.

We were suckered too. (Or at least, I will say I was.)

This THEY worked hard to OWN the weak-minded leftists with identity issues, traumas and overall social misfit-ism deep inside their MKULTRAed brains. THEY catered to them, hired them, made them their cause celeb, told them sunshine was going to shine on their asses, and whomever these folks deemed evil or “their oppressors”, would get what was coming to them. Identity Politics - if white, male, and not in power (of course) - you received the most blame. If you dared like your country to not be invaded by hordes of welfare freeloaders and unacculturated and likely pissed off Muslim Middle Easterners (thanks to George W. Bush and the coalition of Euro-warmongers), that also got you marked as redundant and irrelevant and sore need of a good killin’.

The overall debt rises across the world - but particularly the NATO bloc shutting down energy and infrastructure and trying out techno-feudalism under the guises of social justice above - was done by technocratic force, not by a vote or off popularity of these policies at all. This was negotiated after the 2008 Great Financial Crisis - or at least a few people (who are apart of THEY too) - were willing to say that was their effort to escape judgment. (One noticed how big finance people lauded their physics-built financial models before 2008 to predict all things precisely, but shut up about that after the massive crash.)

But then, before anyone could assess the errors of modeling and NSA data collection, lingo tricks popped out Ponzi #34: BIG Data. This paved the way for iPhones and SOCIAL Media that merged and offered the power to spy on all the little people (that’s you and me) via the PATRIOT Act. 5 Eyes partners did their bidding too, spying on Citizenry. AND one has to know that Mossad (Epstein’s buddies, former Israeli PM Ehud Barak and Nicole Junkermann’s Carbyne911 pairing parallels Peter Theil’s Palantir and Eric Weinstein’s immigration paper and Theil Capital position) to garner all the data, move the people around like pawns on a chess board, and squeeze tighter on the Serfs, of all political ice cream flavors while making them dumber and divided, thus easily managed.

But owning the LEFT wasn’t good enough. THEY needed the whole spectrum. When Trump was shot at, and nicked on the ear on Saturday July 13, 2024, one would have never guess that all the billionaire tech bros would just come a runnin’ to his aid, financially and politically. But that was exactly what happened. Musk was the most visible - jumping up and down like 80s Tom Hanks on a food court sized piano. (Another Epstein connection.) Much of this was a tact towards Trump in response to the rumblings of how Biden or Kamala would restrict/regulate AI to such a degree that the next big PONZI could not be exploited properly by these Tech Bros. Marc Andreessen was one of the most vocal about this policy.

Others, less techy, but more Trumpy, too came onto the scene to do billionaire-style business from Bitcoin to Greater Israel to ‘Trade’ Wars, looking at Steve Witkoff and Howard Lutnick. Both are involved with Trump from way back. Lutnick the next door neighbor and Island visitor of Epstein. That’s interesting!

The tech bro coalition to get Trump back in morphed further, using the power of money and connections alongside the right and chosen people, the Adelsons and Ellisons, not the common man. Trump had an easy win in November, still playing his part to sell rational populism, remove criminal migrants (and many millions more after that), restore sanity to federal bureaucracy (reduce headcount, remove DEI-ESG-CRAZY), create jobs off a manufacturing Renaissance and no more warring abroad. That was the common man’s minimum Christmas wish list.

The right-wing of politics saw cracks immediately form in December 2024. H1-B talk revealed actual intentions and soon drove out Vivek Rama-H1-B hustler. This after Musk and Vivek were to lead up DOGE initiatives. Elon Musk exposed both a temper in Tweets about this particular subject. The Billionaires want their slaves from abroad, either Indian or Chinese. (Trump couldn’t go without running his mouth about collapsing colleges if CCP spies don’t get their degree in the USA.)

Enter Bibi Netanyahu. [EFTA01983039] June 2025 Iran operation…Charlie Kirk’s death…Influencer buy off. 8-Front War. CBS hires Mossad Toady Bari Weiss & bought by Ellison’s son. First Jewish POTUS. AND…WAR!

Epstein Files release is both useful and telling. Many call it a distraction, which is true enough on its face. (One HELLUVA a distraction!)

But it is revelatory as well. This was a display of power - and acts of disregard. Ask yourself:

Did Pam Bondi get more involved and try to prove she’s not just a pretty face with average FOX NEWS spin ability?

Did anyone really get in trouble from all the revelations? Aside from losing a job (they will easily replace),getting sent to a castle (Mountbatten-Windsor) or a lower security prison (Maxwell)?

Clintons come in - or rather - get to stay at home for a deposition, represented by another bikini pal of Ghislaine Maxwell in Clintonista Cheryl Mills. [EFTA00578617, EFTA02335587]

Iran War ramps up just as commoners sift and dissect the documents.

Our Epstein-connected overlords don’t see you as a threat to their power. They figure its high time to increase the pain on society, crack it but good, and push forth their agendas. The differential of their space force, drone force, surveillance force is more than a match for even 10,000,000 screaming people that has to first agree on the whole to be mightily PISSED at their leadership class.

Of course, there are “opposition” voices saying the right things - making speeches, telling us they got a bill before their legislative bodies, doing the podcast thing...These too were many - amongst the Epstein files - but will denounce him: only after they were caught.

Finally, others hold to a decidedly twisted view of non-Jewish humanity. [Epstein’s friends can tell you a lot: EFTA01010055]

