DARVO: Deny Attack Reverse Victim Offender

A summary, by Daniel Concannon, that revolves around a single word, that when uttered, like Jew or Zionist brings out the worst hustlers and fake victims in the entire world of….so-called justice hustlers.

Revenge for the “Learing Center”, I suppose factors.

Let's take a walk through the "American justice system," shall we?



Sharmake Omar is the Somali man who filmed Shiloh Hendrix on the playground in Minnesota that day in April 2025.



In January 2022, he and another Somali man "allegedly" spent two days raping an underage foster care runaway in a trailer, keeping her falsely imprisoned.



In March 2025, all charges were dismissed "in the interest of justice."



Weeks later, in April 2025, he turned his camera phone on at the playground after a young Somali thief attempted to steal from a White mom, Shiloh Hendrix, and began haranguing that White mom for having said the word "nigger." Omar demanded that Hendrix repeat the word on camera, which she did - four times, while Omar himself said the word five times in the less-than-one-minute video.



Four long months later, multiple "disorderly conduct" charges were maliciously brought against Shiloh Hendrix for the playground incident in which she was the only victim, and Sharmake Omar was the videographer.



Then, last night, Shiloh Hendrix was CONVICTED - specifically for saying "nigger" to Sharmake Omar AFTER he demanded she say it, while he himself said it repeatedly. Her sentence is a $1,000 fine and 200 hours of community service.



By the way, Sharmake Omar WAS NEVER CALLED TO TESTIFY in the Hendrix trial. Share But don't worry, that's not all the justice we have in store for today. Just keep the substance of Shiloh's "crime" - as well as her sentence - in mind as we move forward.



Rewind to April 2020. That's when Sharmake Omar, our favorite Somali videographer, along with another Somali friend of his (separate from his alleged co-raper), committed a violent assault in the street. Omar threw a rock at a car, then attacked and beat the 16-year-old driver. A bystander tried to intervene, but Omar's accomplice threatened him with a knife.



For this, Sharmake Omar was charged merely with DISORDERLY CONDUCT. Yes, for hurling a deadly weapon at a vehicle, then beating the teenage driver while his criminal pal held off onlookers at knifepoint, Omar faced the EXACT SAME CHARGE that Shiloh Hendrix faced for saying a word that Omar asked her to say, as she held her child in her arms and fled the playground before Omar could assault her, too.



Like Shiloh Hendrix, Sharmake Omar was convicted on his count of disorderly conduct.



His sentence?



A $200 fine.



That's it. That's the entire thing. So, to review:



Rape an underage foster child for two days (allegedly)? Clean slate.



Hurl a deadly weapon at a car and assault its driver? $200.



Say a word to an accused rapist/kidnapper and convicted violent criminal who demands you say it while saying it himself? $1,000 and 200 hours - not to mention international infamy.



Could the anti-White standard be any more egregiously in our faces?



Seriously, everyone involved in prosecuting the Shiloh Hendrix case is unspeakably evil. This includes, but is not limited to:



~ Rochester City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage

~ Lead prosecutor Nicholas Shabel

~ Judge Christa Daily, who ensured Shiloh's conviction

~ The Rochester NAACP

~ Rochester's "Community Engagement Response Team"

~ Rochester Mayor Kim Norton

~ Rochester City Council President Randy Schubring

~ Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison

~ Minnesota's Council on American-Islamic Relations

~ Sharmake Omar, without whom none of this would have happened

~ The young Somali thief's non-English speaking parents

~ Innumerable members of the local Somali scam network

~ Six jurors - two men and four women (reportedly all White) - who unanimously agreed that White people are not protected under the US Constitution



While we're here, a special dishonorable mention must go to every single "FIRST AMENDMENT" organization in this hollowed-out country of ours. You know the ones - they relentlessly solicit and collect large sums of money to "DEFEND FREE SPEECH" while continuously, cravenly shrinking away from EVERY meaningful case where White people - LITERALLY THE ONLY GROUP WITH MAJORITY SUPPORT FOR THE FIRST AMENDMENT - are so clearly maliciously persecuted.



Similarly, NOT ONE official at any level of government has spoken up to defend Shiloh Hendrix or her Constitutional rights, nor to condemn the flagrantly anti-White, utterly unconstitutional witch hunt she's endured. Not one.



And on that note, we conclude today's review of the good ol' "American justice system." Lady Justice isn't blind. She's anti-White. And it's never been plainer to see.

Short Analysis

There are recent examples of black-on-white crime increasing and misidentifying alleged and convicted criminals by their race (North Carolina & New York likes to label Hispanics and Blacks as White/Caucasian on intake into their booking systems) further showing how certain people in charge are getting their “get back.”

Sex Offender Details Page Ny Dcjs Darrin Shivers 185KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

They - those people - will likely say otherwise. But in their mindset of grievances past and reparations unpaid, and held like a shield against all personal critiques, one where anyone that remotely “looks” like them, also gets a get out of responsibility and accountability card. Because “the man” held their grand pop-pop or their auntie down. Or maybe, themselves - one time - at a drug deal camp.

This toxicity extends down from Epstein Elites through to the bottom rungs of society, as well - think: Victoria Nuland’s deviousness and neocon agenda against Russia - as they will feel justified as they stifle freedoms across the board. (Nuland sought to install a puppet leader in Ukraine in 2014. Presently, no freedom or democracy of vote is available in Ukraine.)

But this, was a freedom of speech case in America.

Names and labels do not actually hurt physically or assault someone.

That’s inside your brain.

And you can decide how words impact you - as an adult with a fully-functioning mature brain. Name calling is just a negative message - and from a stranger: they mean NOTHING!

Your family and friends often do far worse - and don’t even have to call you a nigger to do it.

Nor are those words - or that word, nigger - worthy of a disorderly conduct charge. Except in the mind of a very low IQ prosecutor and retarded judge showing they are in power. And the cadre of hustlers that came out for Somali extra #502043 make it always about power .

But those hustlers never challenge real power - in many cases - because: hustlers don’t even do any homework as to who they even are, or decide, as hustlers from the street, they aren’t as tough as all that. And would rather work to keep a corrupt system and peel off some dollars from it.

Speech control, movement control, financial control, travel control, are all being propagated through multiple attack vectors on Western Civilization. AND: it is not a left/right thing. Its a ELITE v. potential SERF thing.

Certain geopolitical and corporate idiots are using uncultured and criminally- adjacent people as weapons of unrestricted warfare - illegal entries, poor fitting cultures, violent cultures (historically) and international infiltrators that are waiting to do their worst when the USA is at its weakest. Europeans as well. These have been mentioned before on this site.

(Its Friday: put in cloward piven or curley effect in the search. Or illegal or immigration. Or Casas Alitas.)

I don’t know who Shiloh really is. But given the recent escalation in ill-placed and contemptuous criminal con artists in Minnesota and many other parts of the USA, I suspect she was a NOTICER too.