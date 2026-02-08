The revelations of Epstein were not as shocking to many, who have thought, or deeply researched his depraved existence. As a versatile criminal, with a Luciferian bent [1], one with openly sexually deviant designs, Jeffrey is (or was, depending if you think he could plausibly be alive) an applicable representative of the worldwide parasitic class that are above the laws and share no morality with the vast majority of people on Earth. These are what I’ll call the Postmodern Gilded Parasitic Luciferian (PGPL) Class; a direct result of financial excesses and divergences built up within an eroding system, based off, at minimum, kleptocratic and cartel behaviors, where their scandals are buried and ignored by the media-intel-judicial partners in crime. The institutions “of democracy” these PGPL bang on about so frequently – are about them siphoning off the toils of the hardworking tax slaves – while each of these leaches abuse their tax serfs, send them to prison for any questioning their decisions and actions, and noticing the PGPL are without a single moral bone in their psychopathic corpus.

Buy me a coffee!

PayPal

The Gilded, for short, with their intellectual mediocrity pronounced comparatively so to previous iterations of the powered clans, use many of the same tools of old to rule over the masses; but also have far greater weapons of military-grade propaganda to pit the 19th-20th Century Western acculturated masses against each other while importing in their preferred 21st Century un-acculturated sects to create chaos, destruction of the nation-state while in favor of world governance with a strict technocratic and entrapping design. That modern mass media propaganda originated from the 20th century mind of Edward Bernays, the Godfather of early Mass Media advertising (and double nephew of Sigmund Freud), that decades later cemented into Facebook/TikTok/Netflix a.k.a. Social Media doesn’t do justice to how well this original gangster of creating propaganda for war or peace actually was [2]. From his 1928 book, Propaganda, Bernays wrote [3]:

They [the Gilded] govern us by their qualities of natural leadership, their ability to supply needed ideas and by their key position in the social structure. Whatever attitude one chooses to take toward this condition, it remains a fact that in almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons — a trifling fraction of our hundred and twenty million — who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they [the Gilded] who pull the wires which control the public mind, who harness old social forces and contrive new ways to bind and guide the world.

At present, this social engineering tool has evolved into AI SLOP, now fed into the billions of malleable brains – without any actual care to the outcomes that will eventually come about. These mesmerized brains are taught not to think too hard or deeply; but to merely emote off any perceived displeasure event, imagery or word-phrase; or rage when any dopamine depravation occurs inside their lower brains’ endless wants.

Bernays and Epstein, more influential once reviewed in depth

Share

Johnny Vedmore, a top researcher regarding the maelstrom that we are facing at present, unintentionally links together how Bernays propaganda works in its actual practice, paralleling the rise of mass media entertainment as key salesmen to the people [4]:

The whole of society works - how everything works - it’s really easy because in the camps you have the academics the learned men you have the government the officials the organizations and you have the bohemians, the actors the musicians, and all of these, and basically this is how society works. The academics tell the government how society should be run after going through think tanks, etc. They say, this is how you should run society. And then the government goes to the bohemians, and says, sell it to the people. Because we can’t communicate with the people. You’re the only one who can communicate with the people. That’s it. Academics give the plans to the government and the government tell the bohemians to sell it to the people. And so I think musicians, actors, etc. have regularly throughout history been used as a conduit, as a middleman, between the academics, the government and the official organizations and the people.

As an inevitable result, most responses of human beings, are being constantly bombarded and manipulated by persons incentivized to nudge them – as Vedmore further elaborates (in the podcast linked above). Large masses of people are pushed towards behaviors or feelings preferred by those governments, think tanks, with attached intelligence units, utilizing pay-rolled entertainers like Taylor Swift – for instance – to adopt the government plan (who are also guided by the Gilded ones mentioned). (Others have called this adoption of Luxury Beliefs.)

The IQ declines of the last few generations could be due to a thoroughly saturated life with 1000s of hours of garbage media content produced, packaged and created for installation of high-levels of animosity (AGIT PROP) and wide-spread demoralization (erasure of pleasant memories of a better operating world once seen and lived in). (Note: One’s objectivity can be questioned – the postmodern theory of no objective truth – but it was plausible, achievable, and even enviable to reside in a space in time without any media available. Or, at very least, the ability to easily escape it – not be contacted while on the road – as one did in 1994-95 for days, or weeks, at a crack. One didn’t have to check in – it was freeing to travel without too much interest in what “in the news” or was “the hot media topic” interfering with a one’s personal quest or lark.)

The latter case of demoralization could be termed as a bucolic version of the post-World War II time (if an American or Canadian, most visibly) that was not shared worldwide. Meanwhile, Western intel agencies trekked across the planet – with their captured media methods utilized for controlling supposed ills, and triggering a rare good, usually by quirk or accident – for much of the 20th Century. Then, these “intelligence/media actions” promoted the American Dream of consumerism alongside powerful stability, rugged individualism, and innovativeness.

But as decades ticked by after post-WW2, the top media-intel people aligned with 2nd rate technocrats and congealed with their Gilded banking-legal-scientific brethren, resulting in what one has seen labeled: as the overproduction of elite. But this too should be relabeled as the Postmodern Gilded Parasitic Luciferian (PGPL) class. The obvious creation of lackluster academics, who advise government hacks and lackeys, and low-talent entertainers that still attempt to sell a democratic republic turd as the peak of freedom and institutional competency to their restless populations. But just enough of us view these attempts as absolutely delusional, sociopathic and demonic.

Share

These Luciferian-spirited, left-hand path obsessed, parasitic elite [5], determined this world, their NEW WORLD ORDER, as desired, needed:

less positivity;

more agitation;

many less births and only a generic celebration of a life;

more worship of occultist celebrities with not-so-hidden occult symbols;

moving the public away from a God or deity along with no stable system of morality, responsibility and sacrifice.

Hedonism promoted in all its flavors through the Biblical deadly sins.

Buy me a coffee!

PayPal

This too thoroughly distracted the common people from the Postmodern Gilded class financial fiat schemes pushed hard and destined to fail into bloody wars, and millions, if not a billions, of deaths. Pathological persons, like Jeffrey Epstein, and his long list of powerful acquaintances in power positions, both of recent and historical vintage, engaged in criminal behaviors that may even make Hunter Biden blush in their depth and breathe and final desires: replacement of Humanity with more manageable Artificial General Intelligence encased inside a Trans-Humanoid body.

To further this along, old wounds, new and invisible enemies, intersexual competition and racial lay lines had to be yanked on hard. The pre-seeding came throughout last half of the 20th Century, as complainers like Betty Friedan, sowed the seeds of destructing the American Dream, migrating women from bucolic domiciles to metropolitan skyscrapers to earn their separate keep. Media messaging coincided – “you don’t need no man” – and divorces increased.

In the course of less than a decade, radical social changes attacked the family [6], assured its splitting – and financial duplication to the erasure of personal savings – while the fiat currency regime (came online in August 1971, gold convertibility ending) coincided with the abortion machine legality in 1972. This was but a small baby step towards the “New Order” as climate change narratives were seeded for fear and shame over “too much plenty” in the West. But this failed to take proper hold in the 1970s, even as celebrities (like Leonard Nimoy) sold climate change to Americans [7]. Thereafter, certain achievements – the fall of the Soviet Union – were lauded by these developing Postmodern Gilded elite, but this too meant: a critical need for a new, massive problem(s) to be fought, funded and exaggerated to keep the power Ponzi running, and the commoner bamboozled through the academic-government-entertainer methodology that Vedmore laid out.

Entertainment – Mass Media growth – was the most ingenious way to prime up the population. As by then, 9-to-5 workers of both sexes, would come back to their domiciles, driving the “dirty” CO2 pollution machines, and sit down and watch hours of TV – static – and swallowed mockingbird propaganda with only few channels available – until the growth of cable occurred in the 1980s.

(I WANT MY MTV!)

Social engineering through hours of programs, showing make-belief paradises, fantastic hybrid humans, and embedded, predictive doom, if-we-don’t-change-our-evil-ways, narratives were the staple of nightly TV. Even so-called documentaries merely laced the world with barely a sliver of what could be offered as truth. Biopics portrayed big affluent names as philanthropic and caring through their handpicked and well-paid propagandists. The rise of the corporate mouthpieces came from being affiliated with a top brand – CBS, NBC, BBC, The New York Times, Washington Post, et.al – that were pitched as honest and trustworthy.

The 1971 Fiat Monetary System launch point made Wall Street pikers go from stingy millionaires off prudent investments to near billionaires through illegal trading, wild speculation, opaque derivatives and leverage buyouts engaged in, growing in size and scope by the 1980s. Their excesses came first off mortgage packaged up, then insider trading, to lever up once valued brands in America, and then banking shenanigans – Savings & Loans being looted by the end of the decade.

Right along the way, common families – even as they fractured through social engineering and lawyers growing the divorce “industry” – had saved about 10% of their take-home income, living within their means, a responsibility learned from pre-1945 into the 1980s. But with 70s economic problems – inflation – a new drive for credit card usage came to bear - a way to get impulses satisfied or a bridge to the next payday. The Supreme Court of the USA and Congress erased old usury laws in 1978 [8]; and by 1990s, anyone with a pulse could obtain a plastic card that provided instant gratification at 12.99 to 29.99% plus a yearly fee. (I did so at age 19 – Capital One Card with a $500 limit - in 1991.)

The American Dream, the “high life chase” germinated quickly off TV lies and misconceptions. The United States and the Western European powers stagnated off poor and recycled economic policy fails and equally poor adjustments to self-made geopolitical frictions. Spending one’s way out of problems – which always comes due later – for the generations to come to pay off or suffer most for – started up in earnest with the Vietnam War in America. This without the economic horsepower to undo the slide from only billions in debt to a trillion by the early 1980s. (Now: we approach $40 trillion, just 45 years later.)

CEOs meanwhile got paid like kings or feudal lords by the early 2000s versus their hourly wage slaves. Stagnation was by design - the Gilded actually may of thought they deserved their gains - as self-delusion is quite a common trait of the wealthy. The Soviet System too died off the same terrible financial management – choosing military efforts over the must-haves of a prosperous society by 1990 while sitting on enormous natural resources. But the Western banking and legal cartels wasted no time in destroying Russia’s ability to control those assets during the decade of the 1990s. Putin reversed those immediate outcomes - and is hated for both real and fabricated reasons.

Share

Leave a comment

By the turn of the century, the necessity to accelerate the plan of destruction incorporated millions migrating off turning the Middle East into a war arena for the next two decades – while gutting manufacturing bases in the West (moving them East, particularly to China) – and amping up surveillance and censorship from the NSA technology to NATO/EU authoritarian takes on all information. 9/11 likely demarcates the last of Western Civilization operating within a slow boiling of the frog paradigm of people’s rights, independence and control of their democratic destinies directly. The European Union out of Brussels has grown to subvert any country that does not lean towards leftist policies.

9/11, as well, provided the visible elite overproduction within the NGO-World Organizations nexus. NGOs, driven by billions in government grants and inter-NGO money swapping, and the multi-national corporations’ revenues rivaling or exceeding G20-40 countries’ GDP, are weaponizing their influence on politics and partnered (in private) with the shady cohorts of Epstein. The most visible part of this came about after the last financial crash in 2008. (Epstein was still heavily connected to Bear Stearns – the first big investment bank to go to the wall in 2008.)

Epstein 1970’s rise from a schoolteacher, investment trader to arms financier, to, by the 1990s, a sexual deviant, blackmailer for intel, and 2000s early trans-humanist, desiring his own genetics to seed the human race, did not happen by coincidence or accident. He had 100s/1000s of powerful connections – those “trifling fraction” of Bernays – according him hundreds of millions, if not billions, flowing into and out of his parasitic, pedophile paws and bank accounts. The United States government knew plenty before I even thought or knew of one Jeffrey Epstein. (That first occurred in July 2019.) And in the 6 years since: they created a shitty searchable site – a disorganized mess – to frustrate the masses who KNOW how EVIL their Gilded masters truly are.

Buy me a coffee!

PayPal