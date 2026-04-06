So we have a Katie Hill sighting! You remember, the Trouple Trouble turmoil in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Well, she’s back! And attached to her former professional job - as an overpaid, hustling NGO operator for….the homeless.

There is a special place in HELL for people that exploit the worst off folks. Yes, they need help. Yes, they need services. More importantly, they don’t need people making mid-six figures off them for doing nothing (like getting them off the street) and somehow: getting them a part-time job (picking up trash, recycling, actual beautification - teaching responsibility all over again to them. How about the infrastructure we are watching fall apart?)

But instead, PATH, and a multitude of other NGO homeless hustles are spending at least a ratio of $5-6 dollars to $1 going to the homeless for their needs. PATH, in 2024, spent $.70 on legal and security services to $1 to their homeless clients (page 9) ALONE. $22.5 million for lawyers, social workers, security officers and managers and…what else?

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