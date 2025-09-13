DCFPRESS Post

Jefff G.
6h

I'm a licensed gun dealer in FL. After removing the receiver/barrel from the stock, you would need a vise to hold the receiver and a barrel wrench to remove the barrel from the receiver...probably a mallet as well to give the barrel wrench a whack or two to get it loose. Time needed: for someone who knows what they're doing with the right tools at hand, about 8-10 minutes.

grr
6hEdited

I owned guns and used them for hunting over two decades. I owned many Mauser type bolt action rifles.

These are not military weapons that can be easily disassembled without tools. And once the barrel is detached from the stock it is still in two main pieces that each alone are as long as a carbine.

And as for dropping to the ground from a 3-4 metre (yard) roof with this rifle in someone's pants, no way. The impact to the ground with a less than perfect landing could cause the rifle to pierce the body, break bones. Keep in mind this rifle is 42" long. And quite thick too at the rear stock. Add the scope on it's mounts and it is quite a large and weildy package.

The video of him escaping after the drop to ground level shows the alleged shooter seeming to carry a long object, possibly wrapped in a towel or similar, however when manoeuvring to drop off the roof he seems to not have such an object? Edited?

