If you saw enough video of a guy jumping off a roof, after running 110 yards, allegedly encumbered with a 30-06 Mauser, but we don’t see a weapon. One has to piece meal out why we are told that this Mauser was broken down, right after being fired, and multiple sources say, that ain’t happening quick enough (but then again, what do I know). So I am taking other’s word on that part of the puzzle.

Thereafter, the Mauser was found, in the woods, reassembled, because:

Why not give the cops more time to catch you?

More potential to get your prints or stray evidence? Or plant some.

Or maybe someone else got the gun off the roof - if that was the fatal shot.

We’d need ballistics, point of entry and exit, and the shell found. This of course requires trust in the FB LIE. Video, video, video - all available, maybe in 1080p.

Do you feel like trust is automatically given to any US Institution? Me either.

Here is my latest attempt to show the timing and path, that we can verify. Though there is a ton of video footage (maybe 1080p, if UVU actually installed that) we are told, exists.

But seemingly, that will all disappear, like Epstein’s.

Run Off the Roof

No 3.5 foot weapon in that little bag? If you broke down the weapon (2 foot at minimum still in pieces) that flopping bag does not appear to contain 7 pounds….about what 1-gallon jug of water weighs.

Run to Campus Drive

Others’ Analysis

RING Captures Entry and Exit

Mapping Both Rooftop and Alleged Paths With Visual Evidence

This is not the WHOLE PICTURE...it is what we have some visual evidence occurred.

Located nearby where the RIFLE was alleged found gift wrapped for the authorities is the UVU Army ROTC.

In a crime of this magnitude, a planned and completed assassination of a thought leader that reached millions across the country, one needs a real investigation done transparently. (Note: TPUSA visited Purdue in April 2025. That was big news at the time locally.)

Nothing is clean. No one person is just able to do all this planning (getting on the roof - how was that accessible? Where are the cameras noticing that little event?)

But let’s say he got all that done.

Along the way, a 3.5 feet long Mauser, had to be guised well. Then it had to be assembled up on the roof, set up, no one noticing on a bright sunny day. The UVU cops HQ within a stone’s throw of the Losee Center. Then, disassembled (not at all likely) on the roof, carried in a floppy bag (why not a large backpack?), jump off the roof, John Wilkes Booth style, and then reassembled the Mauser again in the woods?

The escape, and then, the direct thing that gets him caught is his own family ratting him out. (Good on them if that is the only reality here.)

But I am less trusting than most. Seems too pat. Seems too that the FBI is really bad. Utah cops. Local and paid security.

Pretty much anyone that had a role in protection, like Butler, PA, were directly responsible for this failure.

Tell Me LIES Tell Me Sweet Little LIES !

The finest law enforcement agency on Earth didn’t solve anything.

They have given us a lot of bullshit that doesn’t quite add up.

Need to invent a new narrative….THAT’S MONDAY!

Our Best Friend in the WHOLE WIDE WORLD

Now, I am not accusing… but if we find out that foreign intelligence (John Solomon spouted this) helped, and its revealed as Israeli Intel, there is your (likeliest) co-conspiring entity. Because if you want to control the narrative, or foil/frustrate an investigation, that is how it is done. Provide the bread crumbs, and the pigeons will come, and eat it all up. (I’m guilty as anyone of taking bait at times.)

[But I think they are also wise enough to do a 2-hop move - British Intel via Israel Intel - just to not make it too obvious. Or New Zealand….or the Aussies.]

