The Lethal Letter Writing of Jim JordanHOLD ME BACK! I'm warning you....you better not money launder or take foreign donations....or else!Jason PowersJun 22, 2026SharePaul Sperry@paulsperry_BREAKING: House Judiciary Chair Jordan has fired off a letter to embattled ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones threatening to hold ActBlue in CONTEMPT for "inadequate compliance" w/ subpoenas& "obstructing" inquiries into the Dem fundraising platform allegedly accepting illegal3:08 PM · Jun 22, 2026 · 26.3K Views307 Replies · 262 Reposts · 1.01K LikesJohn Chamberlain, MHA, LFACHE🍊@misterchambo@paulsperry_ Oooohhhh! Another strongly worded letter? I’ll bet she’s quaking in her boots.7:03 PM · Jun 22, 2026 · 19 Views1 Reply · 1 Repost · 3 LikesDRBIDENinflation 𝕏𝕏𝕏𝕏 #MAGA@vjan09@paulsperry_ OH NO.......another meanly worded letter 3:09 PM · Jun 22, 2026 · 524 Views3 Replies · 3 Reposts · 61 LikesSharePrevious