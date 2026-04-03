The Globalist Mindset

Hello my little friends!

I love so much seeing the little people mill about on the street, drug-addled and hampered by their wants and desires. Whenever I get to see their displeasure with their lack of fulfillment by me, their Overlord, their better, I must tamp down my impulses to immediately respond with savage brutality. That worked so much better in the olden days when there was no pesky video or audio evidence or too many literate slugs to foist up any evidence of one’s rage to the sheep that worked my fields. Since that damnable electricity came about, a technology Eureka one loved but also controlled jealously in the past, it has proven harder to get away with such sadistic cruelties my predecessors were such experts in delivering and amusing themselves with, in new variations to test out on the mewling quims tolerance and survival in the heyday of the kingdom. Those pesky Americans put in restrictions on cruelty (not that they truly held to that position religiously or rigorously), but one still finds it a useful tactic to get TOTAL obedience. And let’s not dwell too much on Hitler…or Stalin, Mao…they nearly perfected its comeback! Just a few insolent busy bodies got in the way of its widespread adoption (the mass casualty deaths) during the last attempt to reinstitute Global Hegemony and Total Enslavement with better technological tools then had to manage the crop. (“Plow the fields,” regularly.)

But enough on one’s delight in “drawing and quartering” my precious little crop serfs!

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This is a heady time for your Overlords! Delights come from the slow process – a bit too slow if I am being honest – to get the Tax Cattle to behave with their every Moo. Technology has grown exponentially, and is the best way – and get this! – for the serfs to enslave themselves via an Adoptive Selection Legality Traps!

It’s so hilarious!

We LORDS of the MANOR have boggled their minds with 50-pages of archaic legalese, that no one truly understands, hired the most evil bullshitting lawyers in Human existence, and TLDR, we get MASS imprisonment via signing over their “hard won” CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS to our Satanic Master Plan!!!

It is the COUP of the MILLENNIA!

Their Founding Founders were so much more intelligent and grasped well the Road to Feudal Serfdom we had guised well inside the legal contracts of their day. They understand that even a little itty bitty tax of 1% was not to be tolerated. They fought like a HONEY BADGER against THE LION and WON! Honey Badger didn’t fucking care if we called it racist or misogynistic or an illegal wielder of power. No, those badgers were way smarter than the dupes and suckers and weasels we’ve socially engineered over the past 115 years.

For decades thereafter, they kept vigilant, knew our emissaries were agents of deceit and lies. (A Rothschild banker and law firm was our signal to other Lords across the globe, in our want of perfected collateral, that we meant business and were once again practicing the dark art of legal entrapment on these misbehaving serfs.)

And as SURE as the SUN shines, we got those pesky badgers fat, dumb and too happy at their spoils of freedom, liberty and consumption of our poisonous elite trinkets, that they will never be able to ESCAPE again.

Radio, TV Shows, Internet, iPhones, Processed Foods, Shift Work at a Warehouse Box out in Bum-fuck nowhere, rote learning, interstate driving, vaccines, head meds, psychology, cocaine, meth, marijuana (a favorite lazy mind fucker of mine), cultural erasure, quickie divorces, participation medals, swipe right, doom scrolling, trolling, video games, globalization, stock markets, hot and cold wars with no meaning or end, hundreds of government agencies, labor unions, law and medical guilds, Battle of the Sexes/Races, Tranny Story Hour, PORN, Credit Cards, and our favorite weapon: Fiat Currency.

Buy me a coffee!

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Control the finances of the sheep down to their last nickel (or BLASPHEMY! a gold bar) they could hide under their beds, and buy them off with paper for useless trinkets that break routinely, and indebt every last freaking one of them into oblivion. But that barely scratches the surface of our methods. BUT it all requires no more ownership and certainly: no more self-defense, EVER! SCREW your FREEDOMS!

For the latter category, we have enhanced drone technology and AI operation to finally reduce the population without getting our hands dirty, too visibly. (No internet will be allowed to do “the research” – and no one will be 100% sure who actually made it – as we disinformed the shit out of these weak MINDED slobbering fuckers.)

AND, and this is such beautiful benefit, we get to record it ALL: relive our favorite kills of the sheep that don’t obey right quick. We can broadcast it over and over – make it Pay-per-Required-Viewing – to the most intolerable remaining bastard badgers that won’t take the hint. Other methods are ongoing in our lattice of cementing control – vaccines, surveillance, wars, restricted trinkets, food restrictions, forced migration of un-acculturated serfs from Middle East and Africa, the kissing of Chinese (and Indian) ass (after we built them up to be our Ivan Drago or a Mr. T). But THIS TIME, we fattened up Rocky, took away his old fucking trainer, his squirrelly wife, and have a social media campaign to smear his every mistake and every success. Drago and Mr. T will smash that American hubris and “empire” once and for all.

FUCK ROCKY!

OH, It’s going to be so delightful to see my MANOR operate as it rightly should.

Banging the scullery maid at will; whipping the man that picks my crops, or I’ll just replace him with an AI ROBOT. Human Slaves will be valuable again, because they’ll be rare – and traceable for the entirety of their existence.

YOU WILL OWN NOTHING…..GOD, KLAUS was SO ON IT THAT DAY!

Every day, patiently, I await as the noose slips around the necks of these useless fuckers that once beat their chest about: Liberty and Happiness.

You don’t get to be free – when the Gods selected me, the royal potentate, to keep you under my supervision and by MY decree.

The planet was so much the better – even the most brain washed serfs agree (HA HA) – with less humans. Many billions less.

Getting rid of 7 Billion narcissistic idiots and keeping only the Crème Brûlée (with AI monitoring of course) is the goal. Damn that Gates for letting the cat out of the bag….but no matter.

We. Are. So. Close.

One can taste the blood of the babies. The screams of fatten lazy honey badgers as they squeal that final time before the Lion swallows them whole.

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[FINAL WRITER’S NOTE: Satire.]