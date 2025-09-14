The ongoing escalation of rhetoric and violence is not a bug, but a feature of the overlords, who go by many names – THEY, Sociopathic Overlords, Globalist Parasites, The ELITE, NWO Hobgoblins, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Royals – the clique of folks that are leverage buying out the entire Western World, want a totalitarian Central Bank Digital Currency, and the total collapse of Western Civilization so they can rebuild on the ashes. That’s not everything – but it’s the high level, and really there is no need to dive into the weeds on WHO all is behind it.

Own everything under foot and above ground (WEF Motto) Control everyone’s (remaining) money usage, transaction tracking, and no ability to save (Banker’s Delight) Start as many conflicts internally, using mass invasion (not immigration at all) to create boiling points to get everyone to fight, and beg for “one government” to do something (Globalist Glee)

(You can watch plenty of people talk about the power factions running the END GAME on Western Civilization, folks. I’ll add that I strongly feel the Brits are courting China as well. To take out America and Russia together – would be quite the deal of the century for UK/European powers. Israel is conflict pivot point that brings in all the religious strife.)

Kill the Moderates, Continue Divide-N-Rule

To get this, those that love freedom, liberty, understand their rights come from God (not a government, but a contract made for social stability), and generally seek to use reason (logical rhetoric) and not arms or violence to produce lasting change, have to be pushed towards violence or sans that: support governmental crackdowns. One way to do this: assassinate the moderate voices.

Those that debated or sought discussion – unlike the politicians that never debate on college campuses or show any desire to defend their positions (because they use different speeches to different crowds, based on where they are speaking, and thus never hold any real positions at all) – are a threat to spreading, reason, instead of base emotions.

Charlie Kirk – I don’t have to agree with everything he ever said – but at least made the honest effort towards open discussions. Often, defending not politically conservative stances, but stressing Christian toleration stances. (See clip.) Kirk was beginning to shift positions on other fronts - ones that funded his rise.

Bernays Emotions & Social Control

Our Sociopathic Overlords know we have emotions to be incited. They depend on tapping into those emotions – like Edward Bernays expertly laid out in Propaganda (1928) – to garner either order or chaos. In the case of order, think December 7, 1941 or September 11, 2001. As Bernays wrote in Chapter 1, Organizing Chaos (3):

THE conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of. This is a logical result of the way in which our democratic society is organized. Vast numbers of human beings must cooperate in this manner if they are to live together as a smoothly functioning society. Our invisible governors are, in many cases, unaware of the identity of their fellow members in the inner cabinet. [This echoes the Milner/Rhodes plan.]

Now, I am not saying it wasn’t an individual (with assistance) that recently assassinated Charlie Kirk. There are always direct links or provocation to what put someone in the quest to extinguish someone else’s life.

However, we can surmise readily that Kirk was a growing thorn in the side of the media-intel nexus [that take orders, or are now so conditioned to do it by impulse] by their immediate responses after the heinous deed. MSNBC, from one’s cursory viewing off Twitter, gets the depravity award for minimizing and smearing the horrifying event. Their dismissals and immediate blame shift, onto Kirk, beggar’s belief.

Unless one understands: that’s their goal – to get people upset, angry, and reactionary. These propagandists are full-scale military grade inciters. It is a shock to the common man.

But, if we go back to kinetic war scenario – these are what the media liars do: stir up outrage, demoralize, and anger people to get them to make critical errors to the benefit of who pays the propagandists. They use propaganda to get any variation of sheep they can to come to their side. Exploitable for their war - their deaths will suffice well enough to keep the conflicts ongoing.

The payers of this game are not just big pharma; its big Defense contractors; and it is the likes of BlackRock’s head Larry Fink that is now the interim co-chairman of the WEF. (He got a slight promotion to corporate herder of Malthusian philosophy like Salesforce CEO and (trustee, WEF) Marc Benioff espouses. Benioff is happy about his recent layoff of 4,000 heads for AI driven customer service.)

(This is why I don’t watch any advertising-based TV for a number of reasons. Plenty of ways to get information…too many.)

Do the Political Hustle

Those, who see themselves, on the hard, political left play the “SEE! ‘The Right is violent’” song whenever the right dare talk in any heated terms.

Those, who see themselves, on the hard, political right play “We’ve done the peaceful thing. They want us all dead. No more of this.”

A few of these sorts are the loudest voices in the room. Pareto – 20% get 80% of the attention; (probably more like 10% get 95%). In this case, the fringes get the most airplay. Their messaging appeals to the most entranced on their side of the political football. (Ones that label, the other side, as ruthless, evil, and uncaring. It is narrowly focused and cherry picked. Because in any cluster of folks, bad apples exist – sociopath next door style. Or in the next crowd.)

It is notable, however, that much lately substantiates that left-leaning politically (Democrat voting) are quite unhealthy, mentally. They are more addicted to pharmaceuticals. (Not their fault – they got sold on meds by the media/pharma/psychiatrists cabal, making money off dis-ease.) The left belief or trust the MSM, according to consistent polling. They have been coddled and pampered upward to fail spectacularly in jobs and on social media, triggering counter boycotts off their extreme marketing messaging. The personality disorders too are robust and visible on the left side of political spectrum (and growing too on the right (politically), in my humble estimation).

Politicians know all this, or at least their handlers do – so they craft their messaging to fit this reality – to get donors, to get votes, to pretend they are one thing, “MAGA”, then, once elected, turn into a squishy RINO/Democrat in their votes. (This too is a feature, as Republican primaries are more open, nationwide, allowing in infiltrators as long as they got plenty of money behind them to run a primary. These infiltrators routinely have BIG CORPORATE money and PACs putting them in the race. And foreign money from Israel to China to Qatar - its a cesspool of bad foreign cash backstopping any pretty whore they can find to put on the skin suit of political philosophy to be a slime ball politician. That extends all the way up to the President.)

The pandering for votes happens on the left as well, offering goodies to their constituencies (free money, reparations, remember that $15/hour livable wage?) only to ignore (convenient forgetting) these promises once elected. (Or gobbled up due to…inflation.)

Democrat (Socialist) AOC and Ilhan Omar ($30M) have grown quite affluent while in office. Showing, it’s good to be the politician (king) – you’ll never work a day in your life.

The Values One Has Defines Individual & Country Alike

Good to be a King Politician/ Political Spectrum

People lay on a political values spectrum from left-to-right, in 3 dimensions, in my opinion. Others here do the two dimensions (folding social and justice in together) but I decided these should separate into Economics, Justice, and Social. I won’t go into any deep dissection of this, other than to say, most people will agree on at least one dimension, generally.

The Left positioning in my estimation is about Malleability. To contort any situation to fit desired outcomes. Bend the rules to get preferred results to favor one thing over another thing; one person over another; or one group over another. If the logical thing to do is X, but the feeling is Y about it, the left position is to mold the situation towards that Y feeling.

The Right positioning is about Structure. To hold firm a framework to generate highly predictable outcomes. To keep rules in place so things (proposals), people and groups know what is expected by the structure of it. If the logical thing is X, that will be foregone outcome in all but the most extreme cases (life and death introduces the choices we make in crisis. New information, or socially ordered, by political will/amendment, will change this dynamic as well.)

One scenario to dissect: Some may wonder how State Control is not Structure. Well it has a structure, but it is so opaque (as we have found out over the past decade regarding how undermining our Intel community was) as to be amorphous to any actual person trying to navigate it. The US Government includes 430+ Agencies, Congress, and the Legal institutions that are not just courts, but law firms that are cozy with judges and prosecutors, because the private practitioners turn into government officials quite instantaneously. (See: J6, Willkie Farr.) Add into this, the U.S. financial system, and one doesn’t have any neat structure; but a massive maze that entraps the smartest commoner in destitution, and engorges even the dumbest-sounding politicians with ungodly wealth.

This was not what Our Founders designed with the U.S. Constitution. They also didn’t design the country to be operated as a non-Christianity entity. Those values, while of course adapting over time, still hold God above man and the Bible as its source of scripture.

Now, we have many affluent souls that place Man above god. (Or think there is no God.) Thus again, Malleability to change the system to fit one’s feelings instead of what is clearly going on.

(There is a God. One cannot explain the entire Universe without a higher entity (being) involved. How one defines that is beyond the scope of what I am driving at here.)

This all though tries to simplify a very, very complex make up of all sorts of people. And as I stated, most of us, have some level of agreeing along, at least, one dimension.

Maybe we have an equal desire for very predictable judicial rulings. Or similar economic freedoms sought through free markets and not corporate cabals using lawfare to hinder entrepreneurship (or sabotaging that to keep products off the market). Or we want people to be as socially free to change individually as humanly possible (transgender, that seems to be one motivation) as long that does not tread/threaten into another person’s life – involving directly ourselves, or raising of our children (the pushing of the any non-Christian dogma onto minors).

But as well, some want increased social welfare. But how much of that is acceptable? Some seek redress of past ancestral grievance (always a bad idea, in my estimation) through justice, economics or social changes. This too is has been given too much weight, eroding structure for fluidity.

Again, I will repeat it – the structure of our Supreme Law of the Land, the Constitution, posited on a Christian nation that held certain truths to be “Self-evident.”

John Adams: 'Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.'

This is as simple as one can say it. A non-theologian, Colonel MacGregor, noted this in a recent interview as well. So without a Christian population (and limited and moral Christian government), the laws will fail.

More tellingly, the infiltration into institutions of Marxist dogma, a non-Christian, atheistic, nihilistic, and vengeful dogma, has wrecked the United States in the span of one’s life. (It started before my time – but I’ve seen the rapidly accelerating decay in just the last 25 years. George W. Bush is a loathsome human being to my eyes - and his minions hired too.)

The once, well thought of institutions – though sprawling out of control since the 1913 addition of the Federal Reserve, and more importantly the seizure of gold and welfare state proper growth under FDR’s 4 terms elected, (3 terms served) – are thoroughly calcified and corrupted to a figment of so-called fairness and illogical or illegal usages (like USAID).

As Sundance (TheLastRefuge) summed up your Justice Branch yesterday:

Understand and accept this with great seriousness, there are no honorable ‘rank and file’ inside this organization. Every member of the FBI is a participant in the weaponization of power and government. The members are jackboots recruited from ideological college campuses for exactly the purpose of supporting a Stasi-like police state.

Through the past several years, we have discovered how the FBI worked inside Twitter, Facebook and social media to control information, remove content and manipulate opinion on behalf of the U.S. government – all activity political. We have also learned the FBI took active measures to suppress information about the Hunter Biden laptop and control any negative consequences for the Biden regime – again, political. These are not disputed realities. The U.S. Dept of Justice and FBI are now political institutions that have abandoned their originating mission in order to become the domestic equivalent of the Soviet-era FSB. Their joint targeting mechanisms have been redesigned to support the interests of corrupt DC politicians, specifically the interests of DC.

The erosion of Western Civilization extends back to our British cousins that marched yesterday, million plus strong. Whether that has an impact at all, remains a very slim hope. I suspect doubling down is all that will happen.

Buy me a coffee!

The ELITIST class as some note (Charles Hugh Smith did in a recent post) do not desire any comradeship or risk as the Kennedys’ foolhardy (or gutsy) nature has shown.

“[T]he leadership elites were willing to serve alongside average citizens. This was not just for show. With his older brother (Joe Kennedy, Jr.) already serving in the U.S. Army Air Force, John F. Kennedy bribed a doctor not to evade service in World War II but to qualify for combat service in the U.S. Navy despite his disqualifying health issues. Joe Kennedy, Jr. was killed in a dangerous volunteer air mission, and JFK risked his life in the South Pacific theatre.”

So, what is the moral of this story?

Do we take the bait and let the Globalist scumbags lead us towards our own self-destruction – because they do not do their own dirty work – or do we stand (as Christians in the West) against all these forces. (I am sorry to say the Muslims are not a converting type. So there is an agreement that needs work. The Zionistic Jews are alienating/isolating themselves - cutting off peace paths - and yes, they tried that. One more try? At least while some Palestinians (non-Hamas) are alive?)

If we want peace - we have to find an economic solution that makes it palatable for ALL our differing cultures to co-exist peacefully and respectfully. And to end those ‘Royal’ Globalist, Sociopathic, Elitist forces usage of religion as a wedge to get their military Malthusian jollies out of has to end.

Stop Banker’s Wars.

This said, real bad dudes need their said just desserts. Lets be clear who they are. That means taking on tough choices that are outside the scope anyone is willing to entertain.

When we find the right way forward, debate will be the norm, hopefully, once again.