Many others can be identified —— and those identities depend on economic, military, and political winds. Iran is aligned to China…. but what is gonna happen there? Africa is generally all RUSSIA/CCP clients….aside from the Suez Canal.

CCP BLOC

Pretty obvious (to me) that China has the go-ahead on Canada & United Kingdom becoming their vassal states. Australia has been captured for quite a spell.

To be clear: these UK-entities haven’t been allies for a good long while. They were happy enough as long as Americans didn’t request too much. (I know they helped on Iraq - a terrible crime that was to listen to neocons.) This goes for the leaders, not the commoners, that are just as propagandized as the U.S. population is.

Why this is potentially:

Share

UK and the EU are pissed at Trump and his recent geopolitical extractions (in Venezuela - that are tied back to resources) and demands on Greenland, population 57,000, 90% Intuit, 8% loud, snobby, pro-Malthusian elitist Danish. Greenland had been whored out by the Danish to the Chinese (and tech bros backers) via the Aussies for mining development. In essence, Greenland already had plentiful international actors pawing at it - the Europeans are in full outrage because they wanted it to go quietly by the board. Trump highlighted this in 2018; and now, and their recent responses, was revelatory. Greenland holds an estimated 1.5 million metric tons of rare earth element reserves, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), ranking it eighth globally. So its natural resources, pivotal location for arctic monitoring and setting up operations for Strategic Defense Initiatives - SDI, for real. Processing minerals though is the bottleneck, not the raw inputs. Would one put a processing center (specially outfitted) up in Greenland? It appears, and this was ongoing - prior to Trump’s 2nd administration - the United Kingdom was involved in substantial gold transfers tied to China. Did the CCP decide they want further eyes of their gold - if London is not technically transporting? “Chinese gold purchases [were] routinely 50 to 75 tons per month but guised through London banks exporting them to China (though not physically).” [Operation Virus & Money Metals] With the Royals changing over while Trump was gone, King Chuckie III is closely aligned to Klaus Schwab and certainly has never been a pro-Capitalism or nationalist leader. Frankly, the King of England could be an echo of Charles I forthcoming - just substitute in climate and migrants in for the religious extremism (of the 1600s). Klaus & Charles, partners in World Order crime The leaders in the Europe are nearly in lockstep to destruct their own populations.

So these re-alignments were well in the works - due banking (gold, silver, precious, rare Earth metals) reorganizing towards China. (JPMorgan moved their trading desk overseas to Singapore in late 2025, a.k.a. a CCP-Satellite) and Diego Garcia sale [is it now nixed?] by the UK to Mauritius (a CCP-aligned island).

Big actors are making their BIG MOVES - both corporate and governments alike.

Share

Our fellow NATO-ites are not actual allies anymore. They have thrived off US providing military security for the continent, going back to 1945. Western NATO (Germany, France, United Kingdom while in Berlin) seems to also forget we didn’t let the Russians plow them under through 1948 airlifts. From this came about NATO - and for 40 years it made sense.

Generally speaking, Eastern NATO are much more conservative, Christian and pro-USA (they lived under the Soviet Boot for 45 years) than the Eurotrash WEF penetrated leaders in the Western Europe.

People with old view of the threats, still operate like 35-70 years of history didn’t happen. Assigning the aftermath of the USSR - Russia - way too much importance (off the Ukraine $ laundering war) while having a fairly benign view of Winnie-the-Pooh led China. (Who disappears people from time to time in his own military.)

Both can be threats - but also - Russia is a much more culturally aligned to Western Civilization.

Share

The New Commie Radical Nation-States

France , Germany, Belgium , Luxembourg , Norway, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia & a few others will pretzel themselves into knots.

Coming under Xi’s control (agreements with Chinese/CCP are binding when you cede to their wishes) to thwart USA and soothe their Stage 5 TDS. Brazil is another in the CCP’s orbit through BRICS+.

Working US BLOC

It appears United States can count on, or (project) that:

Japan, Italy, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Poland will stay alongside a Trump-led USA.

Venezuela, El Salvador and Argentina are also aligned - still processing what will occur in the former failed Nation-State of Venezuela.

The unknowns are still plentiful:

Russia and India have both worked together to thwart sanctions on Oil or LNG like good BRICS partners. Russia is in a 4 year partnership with CHINA.

India is allegedly still our ally - in some deterrent force - the Quad involving South Korea, Australia, India and Japan . Though Modi is working the EU over in trade deals. India has provided the most H1-B Visas to the United States, an invasion force of underqualified people, that are taking over motel ownership, medical schools and low-end of the tech fields until AI replaces them too.

South Korea was toppled right before Trump took office, installing a pro-CCP leader, who is likely going to get Korean legal system to execute the former PM.

Australia is beholden to CCP - and rarely yelps too loud about it - thus knocking the Quad down to One The Rising Sun. Japan is the #1 holder of US Treasuries.

Russia is the single most important variable. Whomever she aligns most closely with is the stronger BLOC.

Potentials are working to amend this relationship. But the Neocons will sabotage and efforts to normalize with Russia. Netanyahu has Susie Wiles close by Trump - to distract him back to the Middle East.

Both Germany & the UK help move Trotsky & Lenin to Russia….soon to become the USSR.