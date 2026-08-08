Theyre literally all doing the Biden thing.
Like… wtf kind of nasty ass burritos do yall make yalls kids? Chicken, refried beans, black beans and rice burritos? I’ll take my chances with the salmonella.
Katie Pavlich @KatiePavlich
You know what doesn’t cost $20? A burrito you make at home. $20 makes many burritos. Chances of salmonella also lower!
Black beans: $1.09
Refried beans: $1.69
10 Tortillas: $2.49
Chicken: $8.76
5-pounds of rice: $3.03
Hot Sauce: $3.92
Total: $20.98
6:31 PM · Aug 7, 2026 · 13.3K Views
34 Replies · 22 Reposts · 324 Likes