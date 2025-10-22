Worth a listen. We are in the middle innings of the 2030 Agenda. There is shit being done on resources…daily. Agreements. Fraud revelations (Tricolor, First Brands) as Ol’ Doc pointed out: rehypothecation.
https://tradingeconomics.com/commodity/gold
https://tradingeconomics.com/commodity/silver
Will be great if Trump 2.0 is capable of overturning Bretton Woods and taking our financial institutions back as facilitators of human economic prosperity. It can be accomplished - with focused and appropriate educatio, creativity - and trade. We have always known they would attempt to crash the economy to stop Trump.
"May you live in interesting times."
DANG 😃