Who: Clark Schubach (83) and Harry Loy Anderson Jr. (would have been 82). And Epstein…

Where: New York City to Palm Beach, Florida. Bear Stearns to Palm Beach National Bank & Trust to JPMorgan Account of Epstein in 2002

When: Mid-October 2002.

How: Investment Advisor Account attached to Clark Schubach at Bear Stearns. Palm Beach National Account then held by Jeffrey Epstein where Anderson was the bank president: “‘Happy Harry Loy’ led the Worth Avenue National Bank” by age 26 in 1970. Anderson also provided Epstein a character/reference letter that landed Epstein, Little St. James Island, according to the Daily Mail. Epstein did his “private” banking with JPMorgan…in October 2002.

Why: Bear did an 8-K filing that redistributed ownership amongst all its partners, filed in November 2002.

Clark Schubach, The Bear-Able Friend #1 of Epstein

Based off The New York Times recent “tell-all” — that didn’t tell you anything about what this post will, banking services connected 23 years ago — Schubach had a long-standing relationship with Jeffrey.

Not in the sense of — partying—but introductions. The Times wrote:

And some of Epstein’s former colleagues at the firm saw fit to maintain friendships with him — friendships that would prove extraordinarily profitable for Epstein. One was Clark Schubach, who had been one of Epstein’s managers [at Bear Stearns]. Speaking publicly for the first time, Schubach told us he has fond memories of Epstein, who struck him as an outer-borough striver — just like Schubach, who grew up in the Bronx. In 1982, he [Clark] introduced Epstein to Michael Stroll…[who Epstein swindled out of $450,000 on an oil speculatory investment].

Substacker (Ellie Leonard) meticulously transcribed Epstein’s 50th Birthday Book (January 20, 2003), showing a Clark introduction made in 1985 (page 204):

Happy Birthday to “My Favorite”! Jeffrey, we met in the summer of 1985 at “Indochine” which makes us friends for 17 yrs... Can you believe it!! During these years we have had a lot of fun watching each other grow up. But there are a few memories that particularly stand out which should make you chuckle! First, the day Clark Schubach brought me over to your apt. and then left! After chatting for a bit you blurted out “you are a virgin right”

This aligns to another encounter mentioned in the New York Times article:

In 1986, Schubach hired a petite 23-year-old named Patricia Schmidt to be his assistant. She told us that her main job was to be “eye candy,” but her other duties included answering the phones. That put her in regular contact with Epstein. Share One evening, Schubach, who was a senior managing director, asked her to deliver a sheaf of papers to Epstein at his apartment in the Solow Tower, a gleaming black-glass building on the Upper East Side. Epstein welcomed her in, made her tea and invited her to come back anytime to use the building’s rooftop pool. Schmidt suspected that she was dispatched to Epstein because she was an attractive young woman. “Clark knew exactly what he was doing sending me to Jeff’s apartment,” she told us. “I was his leverage to Jeff.” Share

Clark’s FINRA & SEC Broker Filing (Investment Advisor)

Clark’s moved to the Palm Beach area by mid-2002 if his FINRA and address history is accurate enough online. Schubach operated as an Investment Advisor (IA) through October 17, 2002. Just a DAY LATER, Palm Beach National Bank & Trust was merged into COLONIAL BANK in Montgomery, AL.

Much later, Clark and his wife moved into a more expensive place in Palm Beach Gardens in early spring 2019.

NOTE: Bear Stearns was acquired in a fire sale by JPMorgan in March 2008.

Harry Loy Anderson Jr.: The Wonder Boy of Banking Meets the Wonder Boy of Intel Ops - Mossad, CIA, LLC?

From Harry’s obit, we learn he attended Harvard Business School.

[Harry, Jr.] was a long-time member of the Young Presidents Organization, Inc. and attended Harvard Business School as a member of the Young Presidents Organization's Executive Education Program. Harry Loy always wanted to be a banker and was part of a family of bankers. [His dad was an extremely powerful lawyer/banker (FHA director) out of Washington D.C. as it was at its APEX of POWER and PRESTIGE.] Up until his retirement, Harry Loy(Jr.] served as President of Colonial National Bank, located on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, Florida. Harry Loy was also the former President and Chief Executive Officer of several other Palm Beach County banks, including Palm Beach National Bank and Trust Company from June 1990 to October 2002; …Mr. Anderson [Jr.] was named the Outstanding Man of Palm Beach by the Palm Beach Daily News in 1981. He was presented with the State of Israel Gates of Jerusalem Award in 1985, and the Sue Whitmore Award from the American Red Cross in 1985. In 1987, he received the Harriman Award, the highest award given for distinguished volunteer service from the National American Red Cross. In 1988, the State of Israel awarded him Israel's prestigious Peace Award. He is an Honoree of the Ben Gurion University of the Negev.

1990-07-01 Changed name to Palm Beach National Bank & Trust Company

1997-05-01 Reorganized.

1997-05-01 Moved bank headquarters from NORTH PALM BEACH, FL to PALM BEACH, FL

Circa April 1998-99 - President of PBNB&T Anderson, JR. vouches through a letter of recommendation of Epstein’s character and integrity. Daily Mail reported that: “Government documents show that Little St James Island, which sits on 70 acres of land located a little over a mile from St Thomas - a tropical island near Puerto Rico - was purchased by one of Epstein's companies in April 1998 for $7.95million .”



2002-10-18 Merged into and subsequently operated as part of Colonial Bank (9609) in MONTGOMERY, AL

Oct 28, 2002 — The New York Magazine exposé that likely set deeper investigations into motion : Jeffrey Epstein is friends with Leslie Wexner, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, even Donald Trump…Google puts as the opening pitch. “Ever since the Post’s “Page Six” ran an item about the president’s [Clinton] late-September visit to Africa with Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker – on his new benefactor’s customized Boeing 727 – the question of the day has been: Who in the world is Jeffrey Epstein?… [Epstein] will put some calls in to his private banker at JPMorgan to get a reading as to how wealthy investors – the best gauge of market sentiment, he believes – are reacting to the market’s movements.”

2003-08-08 Changed name to Colonial Bank, National Association (9609)

2003-08-08 Changed institution class to INSURED COMMERCIAL BANK, NATIONAL, MEMBER FRS

2003-12-04 Acquired Sarasota Bank (33644) in SARASOTA, FL …

2009-08-14 Failed. Acquired with government financial assistance and subsequently operated as part of Branch Banking and Trust Company (9846)

2012-08-02 Acquired Bank Atlantic (30559) in FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

2013-01-01 Acquired BB&T Financial , FSB (34780) in COLUMBUS, GA

2013-01-01 Reorganized.

2013-05-01 Reorganized.

December 2013: Death of Harry Loy Anderson Jr. from Alzheimer’s

2015-06-19 Acquired The Bank of Kentucky, Inc. (33022) in CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY

2015-08-01 Acquired Susquehanna Trust & Investment Company (35359) in LANCASTER, PA

2015-08-01 Acquired Susquehanna Bank (7579) in LITITZ, PA

2015-08-01 Acquired Semper Trust Company (33308) in KING OF PRUSSIA, PA

2016-04-01 Acquired National Penn Bank (7414) in ALLENTOWN, PA

February 2018 - Clark Schubach named by Forbes (et.al) as a top financial advisor

July 2018 - The Miami Herald publishes investigative journalist Julie K. Brown’s exposé on Epstein’s long history of alleged sexual abuse and news of the ‘deal of a lifetime’ after Acosta was made Labor Secretary.

February 2019 - The justice department opens an internal review into Epstein’s plea deal.

Spring 2019 - Palm Beach Gardens Clark Schubach and wife sell home and move in Palm Beach Gardens.

July-August 2019 Epstein case is opened and then closed with his death.

2019-12-07 Changed name to Truist Bank (9846)

2019-12-07 Moved bank headquarters from MONTGOMERY, AL to CHARLOTTE, NC

2019-12-07 Acquired SunTrust Bank (867) in ATLANTA, GA

Palm Beach Location that was once Palm Beach National Bank & Trust.

Why: My Analysis & Speculations

Anderson Jr’s daughter is now engaged to Donald Trump Jr. (Both were too young to know or care about what was going on around their fathers and Epstein in 2002.)

As we can well see, certain things are going on - that are a battle through the media to expose, and get back at, others. This has been ongoing for 3 decades, at least.

Potentially, there are very dangerous players that are now using whatever tactics to thwart U.S. foreign policy moves by a sitting U.S. President regarding Ukraine, most importantly.

What better way to do that than to re-invite analysis of Epstein - but not in novel or insightful way, in totality. Just smut and smears - which one can easily create - but I never see the police reports from the time frame that confirm Trump was drug into by the NYPD (or FBI) for his alleged attacks on him. (Epstein yes, Trump no. The 20-or-30-year accusations are just as easily a method to destroy as they can be valid. And POLITICAL forces backstopping them, with money, assures you can’t completely trust the accuser any more than one can the accused. That’s the beauty of making them. It DIVIDES people into political camps - and assures the maelstrom ignores bigger agendas afoot.)

The New York Times only touched on a few items - a section called: Bounty hunting in the Cayman Islands - hints at what we should be dissecting: “Then one day in 1984, Gold went to Epstein’s apartment and found him playing a Rachmaninoff concerto on the piano. All of a sudden, Gold says, Epstein began riffling through a stack of documents and announced that he had solved the mystery: The clients’ funds had ended up at a Canadian bank’s branch in the Cayman Islands. To this day, Gold says, he isn’t sure how Epstein figured it out. He and Epstein chartered a Lear jet and showed up at the bank. Gold warned a bank manager that he could be in legal jeopardy if he didn’t hand over millions of dollars’ worth of bond certificates. Gold and Epstein returned to the United States with the securities .”

I showed the DEEPER TIMELINE and the potentialities of the intrigues that are not at all about Trump. Rather, as in my prior article, Epstein was involved with Geopolitics in ways that NEVER get much mention.

Epstein was undoubtedly close to Bear Stearns for decades. His JPMorgan-held account is confirmed just a WEEK after Clark Schubach’s Investment Advisor FINRA account closes; and Palm Beach National (where Epstein held accounts under Anderson, Jr.) also goes under, then renamed later as: Colonial.

If you recall Arthur Andersen and Enron, you might get closer to what occurred. Just over 5 years after this October 2002 transaction occurred, Bear Stearns crashes, Colonial fails, and JPMorgan gets through with Jeffrey Epstein advising top JPMorgan Jes Staley on Geopolitics and deals thereafter.

Who knows what the advisory positions of Epstein at Palm or Bear or JPMorgan were then? AS HE HAD DEEP RELATIONSHIPS WITH ALL 3 of them! Epstein Is About: Finance, Geopolitics & Endgames, Most Importantly to All of Us Jason Powers · Dec 20 Read full story

Bankers, Presidents, 1980s, Islands, Epstein...though was into all sorts of things. Including, Transhumanism and Population Modification/Reduction.

FINAL NOTE: Evidently, many of the NYTimes interviewed associations of Epstein Past were equally smitten with the young Epstein. Those he screwed out of money, conned into handing over underestimated sums of wealth (Wexner), or were his deviant sexual targets, were obviously going to use this New York Times article to air their grievances loudly, once again.