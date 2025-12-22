DCFPRESS Post

mejbcart
19h

thank you for this research, to which I can add this, any bank can only be established because of clients who PUT IN or their money, or assets, like own home, always more in value what the bank ever gives back in return.. When you calculate how much a loan for a high percentage will cost, it comes sometimes to 3x more of what you got from the bank. Thus it is hard to imagine, how on earth any bank can 'get into trouble', like WaMu which had $188 billion in deposits in Sep 2008!!!

Their fall apparently looked the following way (from https://www.thestreet.com/personal-finance/what-happened-to-washington-mutual) :

"WaMu was placed into the federal receivership of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) on September 25, 2008. Fearing more widespread financial contagion if a buyer was not found, the Federal Reserve held a secret auction of WaMu, announcing the buyer, JPMorgan Chase, that same day."!!!

And now to the CRIMINAL No 1: JPMorgan Chase acquired the deposits, assets, and certain liabilities of Washington Mutual from the FDIC on September 25, 2008, for just $1.9 billion. !!!!!!!!!!!!

It was literally a confiscation of goods for some special people!

This ENTIRE CRIME WAS PLANNED, like the covid agenda, including the genetic modifications of the entire humanity!! The richest had ENOUGH long time ago, yet their goal, goes way BEYOND the money! Just like killing people in Gaza, so it is normal to take away everything what you got, including life, because you are apparently not worth it???

