https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/2024461625856532914.html

Zero Hedge published a DOJ Epstein FILE bomb this morning via the WSJ. Their lede:

French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel - whose network delivered new girls from around the world to Jeffrey Epstein on a regular basis, was prepared in 2016 to tell U.S. prosecutors what he knew about Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation. According to newly released files from the DOJ, the now-deceased Brunel’s lawyer was negotiating with attorneys for Epstein’s victims about a possible meeting with federal prosecutors in New York in exchange for immunity - and Epstein knew it. And of course, Goldman Sachs (soon to be ex-) General Counsel Kathy Ruemmler is involved.

Share

One discussed Ruemmler’s Rothschild-connected pedophile client earlier this month, along with Peter Thiel’s lesser minions, Leon Black ample cash funneled to Jeffrey in 2017, and even Erik Prince’s private military deal leaked to Jeffrey through his buddy, the UAE Sultan. These are not noise; they are signal - it actually shows how all Jeffrey’s minor and major interactions, had their price or entry fee into Jeffrey’s sick and twisted world.

Buy me a coffee!

PayPal

Others too - are finding out what the PRICE was to do anything with Epstein - looking at you Steve Bannon - who was likely running his own INTEL OP (he worked intel in the Navy and media now is just an intelligence arm). But now has people either running cover, staying silent, or walking away from him. As Raheem Kassam, his former broadcast partner on War Room noted on Substack:

They’re taking uncontextualised texts and hoping you don’t remember that all this was public in 2017/18 already. There’s a lot of new people in this movement, so they’re finding this all out of the first time through this false prism. Oh, and by the way, Bannon was right to warn Trump of this in 2017. Remember the “anonymous” oped in the NYT in late 2018? Remember this admission? All in the screenshots below.

(The 2026 Texas Senate race and more importantly, 2028 Texas Presidential outcome, is the game-set-match of the USA if it goes blue Democrat.)

A non-25th Amendment text - Epstein showing his contemptuous obsession w/Trump. Bannon shifts it back to The WALL.

Canaccord Genuity Ltd did multi-billion dollar business deal with Jeffrey's buddy, Sultan Bin Sulayem. Michael Kodesch, that Jeffrey spoke with, ran money for Canaccord, according to his FINRA file during the time this conversation occurred in 2016.

Intel Network of Epstein in NYC included lesser names

Zero Hedge provided other (and bigger fish) in their summary:

On May 3, 2016, Epstein emailed Ruemmler, a top Obama administration attorney who recently announced her resignation over the friendship. Epstein warned that Brunel planned to approach the U.S. Attorney’s office the following week - noting that one of Brunel’s friends had "asked for 3 million dollars so that Jean Luc would not go in." Ruemmler replied hours later, asking Epstein to call and explain. The next day she wrote: “Awake now. Talking to Poe in 20 mins.” Gregory Poe was Epstein’s lawyer in Washington, D.C. Poe claims he didn’t speak with Ruemmler or Epstein about Brunel “on May 4, 2016 or at any other time,” telling the Journal that he had a scheduled call that day with Ruemmler about his work on a motion to quash a subpoena directed at Epstein. “My engagement by Jeffrey Epstein was limited,” Poe said, adding that he terminated work for Epstein in August 2016. …Brunel was arrested in France in 2020 on allegations of rape and supplying girls to Epstein. He died in jail in 2022. Prosecutors in Paris said Saturday they would re-examine the case and create a special team to analyze evidence that could implicate French nationals. Share Ruemmler has said she never represented Epstein and regretted her association with him. [FUCKING LIAR!] A spokeswoman, Jennifer Connelly, said, “This was another instance of Epstein attempting to engage Ms. Ruemmler on a matter about which she had no knowledge, and she appropriately directed him to his legal counsel.” Connelly declined to specify which counsel. [MY EMPHASIS.] Buy me a coffee! …Control Through Visas and Debt Following his 2006 arrest in Florida, Epstein focused on recruiting women in their late teens and 20s from Europe and Russia, the files indicate. Dependent on work visas, housing and financial support, they were vulnerable to control. In June 2012, Joshua Fink - son of BlackRock CEO Larry Fink - emailed Brunel about an MC2 invoice concerning a ‘model’ he was ‘dating’... Brunel said he would suspend billing. When Brunel forwarded the exchange to Epstein, Epstein replied: “Talk to me first please.” PayPal

Leave a comment