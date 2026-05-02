The Deliberate Dumbing Down of the World
Charlotte Iserbyt reflects on her sprawling book. I just starting to read it.
Ran across the gal. Never heard of her before. We often don’t know who has been fighting much longer the war on American Education, though Yuri Bezmenov was well-known to say what this woman was revealing about the goal of our decaying education system. (She IDs it based on the linguistic trick of the day - a narrow subject + education. But she traces things back to 19th century and through Dewey’s meddling. So it tracks.)
Charlotte Iserbyt: The Deliberate Dumbing Down of the World
(YouTube Archived Link) : https://web.archive.org/web/20180813012912/ the original 1 hour interview was deleted off YouTube. It is well worth a listen - she mentioned the same tricks we see being used today. Unelected bureaucrats - removal of borders (at a local, state or federal level). She says later, there is no difference at the top of the Democrat and Republican parties (26:00 in) and that Carroll Quigley in Tragedy and Hope (known for its mentioning of the cabal seeking the 1 world order and destruction of freedoms worldwide) is tied back directly to Clinton as Quigley taught at Georgetown. At (29:00 in) she tells of the human failing we all have: we WANT to believe in someone’s goodness or better angels. She mentions Neocons at (30:00) and their despisal of her outing this agenda.
One cannot vouch for her every thought or characterization. But so far, I think its worth reviewing her work. She passed away at 91 in 2022.
https://web.archive.org/web/20110709011633/http://www.deliberatedumbingdown.com/pages/pdf_downloads.html