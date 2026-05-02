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Ran across the gal. Never heard of her before. We often don’t know who has been fighting much longer the war on American Education, though Yuri Bezmenov was well-known to say what this woman was revealing about the goal of our decaying education system. (She IDs it based on the linguistic trick of the day - a narrow subject + education. But she traces things back to 19th century and through Dewey’s meddling. So it tracks.)

Charlotte Iserbyt: The Deliberate Dumbing Down of the World

(YouTube Archived Link) : https://web.archive.org/web/20180813012912/ the original 1 hour interview was deleted off YouTube. It is well worth a listen - she mentioned the same tricks we see being used today. Unelected bureaucrats - removal of borders (at a local, state or federal level). She says later, there is no difference at the top of the Democrat and Republican parties (26:00 in) and that Carroll Quigley in Tragedy and Hope (known for its mentioning of the cabal seeking the 1 world order and destruction of freedoms worldwide) is tied back directly to Clinton as Quigley taught at Georgetown. At (29:00 in) she tells of the human failing we all have: we WANT to believe in someone’s goodness or better angels. She mentions Neocons at (30:00) and their despisal of her outing this agenda.

One cannot vouch for her every thought or characterization. But so far, I think its worth reviewing her work. She passed away at 91 in 2022.

Revolution In Ed Iserbyt 115KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://web.archive.org/web/20110709011633/http://www.deliberatedumbingdown.com/pages/pdf_downloads.html

Revolution In Ed Iserbyt 115KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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