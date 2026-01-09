Slight Edit: 7:07 EST 1/9/26

I wrote of the dual social engineering weapons of your Globalists Parasites a while back. I even did a Useful Idiot Meme:

An article on Zero Hedge, put the Curley Effect of this plan in perspective:

You might be wondering how Minnesota, a state once known for Scandinavian stoicism and lakes, became the global epicenter for Somali diasporic fraud. It was not an accident. It was a federal mandate. Between 2008 and 2016, the Obama administration oversaw the admission of over 54,000 Somali refugees into the United States. But they didn’t just scatter them across the 50 states. They targeted specific swing states and counties, with Minnesota being the primary dumping ground. By the time Obama left office, Minnesota was home to the largest Somali population in the country, now estimated at over 80,000 people. This concentration was strategic. By clustering refugees in Minneapolis, the Democratic machine created a voting bloc that could be harvested for elections and a demographic that demanded massive government outlays. They called it “diversity.” In reality, it was demographic engineering. The Obama administration poured federal grants into “refugee services,” creating a lucrative industry of nonprofits and community organizers whose entire existence depended on keeping the flow of refugees—and federal dollars—moving. This established the infrastructure for the fraud we see today. When you import a population from a failed state with no tradition of Western civic duty, and you teach them that the government is a bottomless trough of free money, you don’t get assimilation. You get predation.

Harvard published, way back when, on the Curley Effect.

Here is what I wrote:

One just learned about this concept rather recently. The redistribution ties directly to the Cloward Piven - you overload the system - and then you shape, in close connection in time, the electorate so they vote for more insanity. To quote (page 2):

We call this strategy—increasing the relative size of one’s political base through distortionary, wealth-reducing policies—the Curley effect. But it is hardly unique to Curley. Share Other American mayors, but also politicians around the world, have pursued policies that encouraged emigration of their political enemies, raising poverty but gaining political advantage. In his 24 years as mayor, Detroit’s Coleman Young drove white residents and businesses out of the city. ‘‘Under Young, Detroit has become not merely an American city that happens to have a black majority, but a black metropolis, the first major Third World city in the United States. The trappings are all there—showcase projects, black-fisted symbols, an external enemy, and the cult of personality’’ (Chafets, 1991:177). Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe abused white farmers after his country’s independence, openly encouraging their emigration even at a huge cost to the economy. [My emphasis.]

Autopen Joe Biden amplified this dualistic way of destroying our country- the United States - by importing anyone with a pulse under DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas, formerly of HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) and a top legal minion as well in the Obama Administration. I wrote about this in a chapter in Operation Virus, Volume 1 - on Amazon.

Former POTUSes, not named Trump, were glad to assist Biden in destructing America with NGO grifts and supported by your taxes and corporate welfare donors. I wrote of this in my book Operation Virus.

Because of Nick Shirley’s viral video (some are now framing his virality due to his promotion by the Peter Theil network), after many, many years of acknowledged issues in Minneapolis area and Ilhan Omar’s well-known marital fraud for about the same amount of time, and her meteoric rise in politics and overall wealth, the FRAUD in the billions of dollars is gaining national attention.

Some call this a deflection from other HOT stories - Epstein, Venezuela, lack of prosecutions, economic data woes, et. al. Well, yes and no.

We are in a WORLD WAR. Crime, corruption, and geopolitical chess games will expose all sorts of HUGE crimes that are meant to change the psychology and focus of people to subjects people can readily grasp or impact them most directly. The problem is and becomes that the people with LEGAL AUTHORITY must do what is necessary: hold account the worst violators and top operators of this fraud. The Somalis didn’t create this, or control the levers in this OPERATION. People in bureaucracy and political authority approved this at a very high level. The beneficiaries were not only the Somalis on the ground, the illegals and their lesser sociopaths, but also, people called judges, government directors & NGO CEOS.

One should mention top Republican Tom Emmer was deeply involved in the importation and further ignoring of the massive grift cycle from Somalian imports as far back as 2015. [NOTE #2: All politics are local; but the grift gravy train runs international in scope or proportions. It takes banks to shift these proceeds or suitcases of cash. Here is a tutorial clip I included in my money laundering section in the Hunter Biden LNG grift movie.]

Also, the problem is not ever simply a left-right political one. Those political poles are merely a hustle methodology that keeps us more Patriotic and Constitutionally desirous people in a state of frustration to argue inside and against other commoners in the same boat. We blame the other side - often, rightly so - but the puppet strings remain; as does the Hegelianism of the sinister plan.

The reasons for all this are plentiful, but from my list before, applies to Minnesota:

Accelerated overload of the welfare state of the current population (CLOWARD)

Collapse of basic services (including law & order) by intentional ignoring of the populations (CURLEY)

Cultivating the foreign element and allowing them to rule by intimidation (CURLEY)

Driving away the productive people - who will soon realize this problem will replicate again and again, wherever they go .

The foreigners will vote for more (and be given access to the vote) by lunatics that are the mob

Erasure of norms. Constitutions are but flowery prose meaning nothing. The new electorate is ignorant.

The technocrats will have their NEW slave class to try out their 21st century ideas of governance and totalitarianism on.

The declining birth rates, long encouraged in the West, will further during this accelerating plan.

The Wealth GAP will continue to escalate. Middle class will disappear. The very TOP never, ever loses ground. They RULE through divisive tropes that people hoover down like vacuum cleaners.

