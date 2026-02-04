Starting off, I am not suggesting the least bit of pity for Epstein. A psychopath, of his caliber, deserves none. Nada. Zip. (Some are now questioning his actual death.)

But I’ve been on the internets, Twitter, and boy, oh boy, people have mistaken a lazy, scummy, lackadaisical presenting conman as just a mediocrity of intellect. Somehow ignoring how this psychopathic character got hired by a prestigious private school in Dalton without a polished degree in hand, landed on Wall Street with Bear Stearns, ran finance and guns with billionaire CIA asset Adnan Khashoggi, became a fast buddy of President William Jefferson Clinton (and if we are honest, Donald John Trump), secured power of attorney over Les Wexner’s empire, became chummy with World War II superspy Robert Maxwell (and his daughter, Ghislaine) while becoming the “manager” of the largest shakedown, blackmail and sexual deviance scheme in the modern era by age 50.

We all measure “success” differently. For a psychopath, Epstein certainly achieve most of the criteria measurable as “success” - whether a psychopath or not.

Epstein Amass a List of Targets Clients and Prey That Beggar's Belief

Some though, like Melissa Chen, have been more nuanced, and dug a bit deeper than the surface:

Some people are shocked at how Epstein comes across as so mediocre and dumb in his emails, citing his sloppy correspondences riddled with misspellings, erratic punctuation, absent capitalization, random spacings and weird syntax. These aren't actually signs of illiteracy though. They are, in fact, assertions of status and also a window into his psyche. Meticulous adherence to proper sentence structure and formatting in emails is the hallmark of the earnest professional - the diligent academic, the public intellectual seeking a donation, the ambitious subordinate eager to demonstrate competence and respectability. Those who already command outsized power and deference can get away with communicating in ways that are deliberately terse, unpolished, even negligent. Such indifference to linguistic norms signals that the sender operates beyond the rules that constrain others. They need not invest time or effort in refinement because their position ensures the message will be received, deciphered, and acted upon regardless. The recipient, aware of the hierarchy, instinctively compensates by overlooking errors and trying to decode meaning. In this way, this negligence is a flex, an assertion that ordinary standards of clarity and courtesy simply do not apply to the author. Terse Jeffrey This pattern echoes broader codes of elite behavior. Just as certain high-status circles treat dress codes with studied nonchalance by say wearing the "wrong" thing precisely because they can, the powerful can afford to write poorly. The more unassailable one's position, the less one needs to perform propriety in prose. Verbose Jeffrey

Epstein presented nearly all the classic psychopathic traits (HARE, STOUT).

One can only eliminate marital relationships from the above matrix. Epstein easily fits all the rest of the characteristics (nearly always), scoring into the 30s (0-2) for each trait. This is highly correlative to the diagnosis as ASPD.

Success for a Psychopath, Epstein’s Way

Stimulation: engaging in schemes in science, technology and banking Lying: Exaggerating and overestimating his abilities - pathologically - is requisite for his rise through places usually requiring polish called formal education Manipulation: Grooming girls Doing #3 is highly irresponsible - risky to one’s freedom (if laws apply) Impulses and urges (Jeffrey spent at least $18 million in June 2005, according to banking records) He was rich - but this was a lot of cash in one month. Re-arrested later. Epstein never appears to have accepted fault or responsibility in any situation Epstein and superficial charm - probably Super SKILL #1 Behavior controls (practically nil) Criminal versatility - Super SKILL #2

And the rest….you can fill in the blanks.

